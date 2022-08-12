ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Citizen Z
3d ago

where is all of the lottery money that is supposed to go to schools? Our own country publicly scams and steals from it's citizens and no says a word and calls them out publicly, or does anything about it.

sent-trib.com

Fired BG teacher files appeal to get job back

A former Bowling Green High School teacher has filed an administrative appeal to get his job back after being fired, and is asking for damages. Dallas Black filed the paperwork in the Wood County Court of Common Pleas on July 29. He is asking the court to reverse the Bowling...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
toledoparent.com

New Family Friendly Toledo Businesses: September/October 2022

Toledo Met offers ballet classes with beginner to advanced levels, along with voice, acting and musical theater dance lessons. Their main focus is to instill a love of the performing arts in children. Make sure to mark your calendars for their December 4, 2022 rendition of “The Nutcracker,” which is sure to be a success given their accomplished instructors. Learn more about the Toledo Met’s programs at toledomet.com. Toledo Met, 5441 Main St., Sylvania. 419-913-8476. —EH.
TOLEDO, OH
Lucas County, OH
Ohio Education
Toledo, OH
Ohio State
Lucas County, OH
Education
Toledo, OH
WTOL 11

Shoreland Elementary held ribbon-cutting Tuesday at first school built by Washington Local in over 50 years

TOLEDO, Ohio — Next week, 700 students will soon walk the halls of the new Shoreland Elementary School, part of the $51 million dollar deal approved by voters back in 2019. The school celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony just a day before Tuesday's ribbon-cutting for Silver Creek Elementary, also a part of the deal for the Washington Local School District.
TOLEDO, OH
foodpoisonjournal.com

Wood County Ohio E. coli cases hit 15

Jan Larson McLaughlin of the BG Independent News reports that the Wood County Health Department has recorded three years’ worth of E. coli cases in the past week. Health Commissioner Ben Robison reported to the Wood County Board of Health Thursday evening that 15 known cases of E. coli have been identified in the last week. That compares to 27 cases in the last five and a half years in the county, he said.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Jeep Fest drives up business in downtown Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Back in 2016, Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken, a former Jeep worker, along with his Jeep Plant co-workers, were looking for a way to celebrate the iconic vehicle's 75th Anniversary, so they created the Jeep Fest. Since that wildly successful first year, the all-things-Jeep festival has...
TOLEDO, OH
#School Lunch#School Meal#Food Security#Poverty#Toledo Public Schools#Washington Local Schools#Connecting Kids
13abc.com

UT students and staff raise concerns over on-campus parking rates

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -University of Toledo students are concerned about the cost of on-campus parking. Last fall the university partnered with ParkUToledo to take over parking services on campus. With that change came increased parking rates. In the 2021 to 2022 school year the price went from $125 to $129...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Electrical fire at occupied Toledo home

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An electrical fire broke out at a home on the 1100 block of N Erie St., in Toledo overnight. Toledo Fire and Rescue told 13abc that the flames were contained in the basement of the home. All occupants, including pets, made it out safely. The Red...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Salvation Army sees record number of families in need of school supplies

TOLEDO, Ohio — Leaders at the Salvation Army are helping Lucas County families get connected to school supplies amid an increased need. Wednesday, Aug. 10 from 9 a.m. until noon, any Lucas County family can visit the Salvation Army's downtown location at 620 N. Erie St. to pick up a backpack filled with school supplies. Those planning to pick up supplies will need a photo ID, your child's birth certificate and any document that shows the last four digits of your social security number.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

TPD Chief Kral discusses retirement from the force

TOLEDO, Ohio — For 32 years, police service is the only life George Kral has known. He joined the Toledo Police Department in 1990 and was appointed chief in 2015. Kral said serving with his fellow officers day in and day out has been a duty and a privilege. That time is ending though; Kral announced his Jan. 10, 2023, retirement on Aug. 8.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

100,000 square-foot spec building going up in North Baltimore

NORTH BALTIMORE — A new spec building will soon be constructed in southern Wood County. Nooter announced plans to construct a 100,000 square-foot expandable building in North Baltimore. Construction is expected to begin this fall, with completion scheduled for the first quarter of 2023. The project is being supported...
NORTH BALTIMORE, OH
The Detroit Free Press

Boil water advisory in effect for 12 metro Detroit communities, affecting 935,000 residents

The boil water advisory issued early Saturday is still in effect for 12 metro Detroit communities, after a water main break was discovered early Saturday morning. The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) discovered the break on a 120-inch water transmission main that distributes finished drinking water to 23 communities across Oakland, Macomb and Wayne counties, affecting 935,000 residents. GLWA provides drinking water services to nearly 40% of Michigan’s population, and the transmission main is the largest in the regional distribution system. ...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
bgindependentmedia.org

Hirzel Farms’ sunflower fields spreading smiles

Cindy Covington and Connie Wegrzynowski (above), of Middleton Township, admire the acres of sunflowers at Hirzel Farms near Pemberville on Friday afternoon. Hirzel Farms has planted organic sunflowers in two areas outside Pemberville, at 2000-2522 Sugar Ridge Road, and 2422 Ohio 105. The public is invited to pull off at the farms and take photos with the acres of sunflowers.
PEMBERVILLE, OH
WTOL 11

Northwest Ohio local news

