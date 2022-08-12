Jan Larson McLaughlin of the BG Independent News reports that the Wood County Health Department has recorded three years’ worth of E. coli cases in the past week. Health Commissioner Ben Robison reported to the Wood County Board of Health Thursday evening that 15 known cases of E. coli have been identified in the last week. That compares to 27 cases in the last five and a half years in the county, he said.

