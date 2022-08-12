Read full article on original website
Citizen Z
3d ago
where is all of the lottery money that is supposed to go to schools? Our own country publicly scams and steals from it's citizens and no says a word and calls them out publicly, or does anything about it.
4
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
13abc.com
Washington Local Schools implements new visitor policies to ensure students’ safety
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Leaders with Washington Local Schools are cracking down on safety this school year. Superintendent, Kadee Anstadt, said with the recent uptick in school violence across the country, something needed to change. “We’ve always had procedures for visitors entering our buildings, but I think over the last...
sent-trib.com
Fired BG teacher files appeal to get job back
A former Bowling Green High School teacher has filed an administrative appeal to get his job back after being fired, and is asking for damages. Dallas Black filed the paperwork in the Wood County Court of Common Pleas on July 29. He is asking the court to reverse the Bowling...
foodsafetynews.com
A growing cluster of E. coli cases is reported by local health department in Ohio
Ohio’s Wood County is experiencing an uptick in E. coli cases. The Wood County Health Department reports three years of E. coli cases have occurred just during the past week. Health Commissioner Ben Robison told the Wood County Board of Health on Thursday that 16 known cases of E....
toledoparent.com
New Family Friendly Toledo Businesses: September/October 2022
Toledo Met offers ballet classes with beginner to advanced levels, along with voice, acting and musical theater dance lessons. Their main focus is to instill a love of the performing arts in children. Make sure to mark your calendars for their December 4, 2022 rendition of “The Nutcracker,” which is sure to be a success given their accomplished instructors. Learn more about the Toledo Met’s programs at toledomet.com. Toledo Met, 5441 Main St., Sylvania. 419-913-8476. —EH.
11 assistance dogs graduate from The Ability Center of Greater Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Ability Center hosted an Assistance Dog Graduation at The Toledo Museum of Art, Glass Pavilion for 11 Labrador Retrievers. After two years of training and nearly $70,000 spent per dog, handlers get to celebrate their pup's job well-done. The Ability Center trained seven service dogs...
Shoreland Elementary held ribbon-cutting Tuesday at first school built by Washington Local in over 50 years
TOLEDO, Ohio — Next week, 700 students will soon walk the halls of the new Shoreland Elementary School, part of the $51 million dollar deal approved by voters back in 2019. The school celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony just a day before Tuesday's ribbon-cutting for Silver Creek Elementary, also a part of the deal for the Washington Local School District.
foodpoisonjournal.com
Wood County Ohio E. coli cases hit 15
Jan Larson McLaughlin of the BG Independent News reports that the Wood County Health Department has recorded three years’ worth of E. coli cases in the past week. Health Commissioner Ben Robison reported to the Wood County Board of Health Thursday evening that 15 known cases of E. coli have been identified in the last week. That compares to 27 cases in the last five and a half years in the county, he said.
Jeep Fest drives up business in downtown Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Back in 2016, Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken, a former Jeep worker, along with his Jeep Plant co-workers, were looking for a way to celebrate the iconic vehicle's 75th Anniversary, so they created the Jeep Fest. Since that wildly successful first year, the all-things-Jeep festival has...
13abc.com
UT students and staff raise concerns over on-campus parking rates
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -University of Toledo students are concerned about the cost of on-campus parking. Last fall the university partnered with ParkUToledo to take over parking services on campus. With that change came increased parking rates. In the 2021 to 2022 school year the price went from $125 to $129...
13abc.com
Electrical fire at occupied Toledo home
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An electrical fire broke out at a home on the 1100 block of N Erie St., in Toledo overnight. Toledo Fire and Rescue told 13abc that the flames were contained in the basement of the home. All occupants, including pets, made it out safely. The Red...
Findlay Culver's hosting back-to-school supply donation drive for children in homeless shelter
FINDLAY, Ohio — A Culver's location in northwest Ohio is not only about filling bellies, but it's also about helping those who are less fortunate get ready for school. Danielle Doxsey, owner and operator of Culver's of Findlay wanted to do something for area kids who needed some help getting ready for the upcoming school year.
Stimulus money available for renters and homeowners in Detroit
woman holding moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Did you know that money is available to you for your mortgage or rent? The key is to know where to find it. So let's dive into the programs that are available to help you out.
Salvation Army sees record number of families in need of school supplies
TOLEDO, Ohio — Leaders at the Salvation Army are helping Lucas County families get connected to school supplies amid an increased need. Wednesday, Aug. 10 from 9 a.m. until noon, any Lucas County family can visit the Salvation Army's downtown location at 620 N. Erie St. to pick up a backpack filled with school supplies. Those planning to pick up supplies will need a photo ID, your child's birth certificate and any document that shows the last four digits of your social security number.
TPD Chief Kral discusses retirement from the force
TOLEDO, Ohio — For 32 years, police service is the only life George Kral has known. He joined the Toledo Police Department in 1990 and was appointed chief in 2015. Kral said serving with his fellow officers day in and day out has been a duty and a privilege. That time is ending though; Kral announced his Jan. 10, 2023, retirement on Aug. 8.
Bowling Green Schools hopes to attract more bus drivers, return to 1-mile radius for students by January
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green City Schools hopes to once again offer bussing to students more than one mile from the school, but less than two miles, "optimistically by January," Superintendent Francis Scruci said. In an email to parents of students on Tuesday, Scruci said more bus drivers...
foodpoisonjournal.com
Mystery Wood County E. coli Outbreak sickens 16 with 6 hospitalized
According to 24 News, 16 people in Wood County have come down with E. coli in the past week, prompting the health department to begin investigating. From 2016 to 2020 the county only saw 27 cases altogether. “Even a case or two is something we want to identify and respond...
City of Toledo ending water shutoff moratorium; local programs offer help paying water bills
TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo will soon end its COVID-19 water shutoff moratorium and resume regular operations. Citing the "diminished" threat of COVID, the Toledo Department of Public Utilities will enforce shutoffs for unpaid bills starting Sept. 1. Toledo will be the last water utility in Ohio to end its water shutoff moratorium.
sent-trib.com
100,000 square-foot spec building going up in North Baltimore
NORTH BALTIMORE — A new spec building will soon be constructed in southern Wood County. Nooter announced plans to construct a 100,000 square-foot expandable building in North Baltimore. Construction is expected to begin this fall, with completion scheduled for the first quarter of 2023. The project is being supported...
Boil water advisory in effect for 12 metro Detroit communities, affecting 935,000 residents
The boil water advisory issued early Saturday is still in effect for 12 metro Detroit communities, after a water main break was discovered early Saturday morning. The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) discovered the break on a 120-inch water transmission main that distributes finished drinking water to 23 communities across Oakland, Macomb and Wayne counties, affecting 935,000 residents. GLWA provides drinking water services to nearly 40% of Michigan’s population, and the transmission main is the largest in the regional distribution system. ...
bgindependentmedia.org
Hirzel Farms’ sunflower fields spreading smiles
Cindy Covington and Connie Wegrzynowski (above), of Middleton Township, admire the acres of sunflowers at Hirzel Farms near Pemberville on Friday afternoon. Hirzel Farms has planted organic sunflowers in two areas outside Pemberville, at 2000-2522 Sugar Ridge Road, and 2422 Ohio 105. The public is invited to pull off at the farms and take photos with the acres of sunflowers.
