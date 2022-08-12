Read full article on original website
Pilot identified in Tuesday’s deadly single-engine plane crashHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
Rental assistance still available in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Calling all vintage planes, automobile, and motorcycle loversNatasha LovatoEnglewood, CO
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in ColoradoKristen WaltersColorado State
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
2 wounded after masked suspect opens fire on crowd outside Greeley bar Saturday
GREELEY, Colo. — Two people were shot outside of a bar in Greeley late Saturday night, the Greeley Police Department (GPD) confirmed Sunday. At 11:15 p.m., Greeley Police officers were dispatched to the Rancho El Corazon bar, located at 125 E. 18th St. about a report of a shooting.
14-year-old on bicycle seriously injured in crash
BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A 14-year-old was seriously injured in a crash in Broomfield Saturday afternoon. The Broomfield Police Department (BPD) said the crash happened just after 2 p.m. on Lowell Boulevard at 144th Avenue and involved a vehicle and a bicycle. The 14-year-old on the bicycle was taken to...
1 dead in crash on Speer Boulevard
DENVER — A woman is dead after a crash in Denver on Saturday morning. The Denver Police Department (DPD) first tweeted about the crash at 8:08 a.m. on Saturday. Police said the crash happened at West 11th Avenue and North Speer Boulevard. DPD said the crash involved two vehicles....
17-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of man driving on I-70
DENVER — A 17-year-old was arrested Thursday night in connection to the fatal shooting last month on Interstate 70, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said. The suspect, who wasn't named because he's a juvenile, was arrested in Westminster, DPD said in a news release. It appeared that the victim,...
Dads lead fundraiser to help families of teen crash victims
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — The student parking lot at Castle View High School isn't usually full on a Sunday, but the smell of pancakes and the prospect of helping families in need attracted a crowd this weekend. The group Dads of Castle Rock organized a pancake breakfast to raise...
Worker dies in collapsed trench in Greeley
GREELEY, Colo. — A man has died after getting caught in a collapsed trench in Greeley Saturday. The Greeley Fire Department said they were called to a report of a trench collapse with a person trapped in the 1900 block of East 16th Street just before noon. Crews found...
Man involved in crash that killed 2 teens had 2 previous DUI convictions
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — A suspected drunk driver involved in a head-on crash near Castle Rock that killed two teens last week had two previous DUI convictions, according to an arrest affidavit. The document says the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) was notified of the crash on an Interstate 25...
Police searching for suspect accused of stealing SUV with young child inside
AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Police (APD) are searching for a suspect who stole a vehicle with a young child inside. The 15-month-old boy has been found and is okay, according to police. The stolen SUV was also found. Police are still looking for the person who took the brown...
Truck driver accused of stabbing motorcyclist in road rage incident
WINTER PARK, Colo. — Police have arrested a truck driver accused of stabbing a motorcyclist in Winter Park Thursday evening. According to a release from the Fraser Winter Park Police Department, emergency responders were dispatched to Main Street just south of Telemark Drive on a report of an accident involving a large truck and a motorcycle with a disturbance in progress. A Grand County sheriff's deputy responded and said one person had been stabbed.
13-year-old Aurora boy dies from accidental fentanyl overdose
AURORA, Colo. — Younger and younger kids are being impacted by the opiate epidemic. On Wednesday, 13-year-old Jose Hernandez was found dead inside his home. According to his family, it appears to be from an accidental fentanyl overdose. Jose just started 8th grade this week at Aurora Hills Middle School.
18-year-old killed in crash in Weld County
WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A single-vehicle crash in Weld County overnight left the 18-year-old driver dead and four other teens injured. The Colorado State Patrol said the car rolled over on Weld County Road 88 at around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday. The 18-year-old man driving the car died at the...
Denver Police sergeant arrested on suspicion of internet luring of a child
DENVER — A Denver Police sergeant turned himself in to authorities Wednesday on suspicion of making sexually explicit advances through the internet toward a person he believed was a 14-year-old girl. Timothy Hyatt, 45, was arrested by the Child Sex Offender Internet Investigations (CHEEZO) Unit of the Jefferson County...
Denver Police arrest armed suspect after firing shots
DENVER — A man was taken into custody Wednesday night after he made threats to officers while armed with a gun, according to police. At about 7:50 p.m., the Denver Police Department (DPD) received a report of a man threatening people with a gun in the 3900 block of Malta Street.
Independent team will monitor any time Aurora Fire uses chemical sedative
AURORA, Colo. — Every time Aurora paramedics use a sedative, an independent team will review what happened. That's part of a court ordered settlement after the death of Elijah McClain. The 23-year-old died after police put him in a carotid hold, and paramedics gave him the sedative ketamine. Now,...
14-year-old boy found dead at Denver recreation center was beaten, stabbed and shot
DENVER — Josiaz "JoJo" Aragon should have been celebrating his 15th birthday on Wednesday. Instead, police are investigating his murder. The teenage boy's body was found Monday near the baseball diamond at the Southwest Recreation Center. On Wednesday, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said he was the victim of a homicide.
1 hurt after shooting at Brighton house party
BRIGHTON, Colo. — A 24-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting early Sunday morning in Brighton after a house party spilled onto the street and became violent. Around 1 a.m. on Aug. 7, officers with the Brighton Police Department (BPD) responded to a report of shots fired in the 300 block of County Road 27 which is also known as North Main Street.
Lawsuit filed against former Greenwood Village Police officer in death of teen
AURORA, Colo. — A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against a former Greenwood Village Police officer charged with killing a 17-year-old boy in Aurora last year. The lawsuit filed Wednesday in Arapahoe County District Court claims Adam Holen negligently caused the death of Peyton Blitstein, whose father, Todd Blitstein, is listed as the plaintiff.
Flying J Ranch Park reopens after search crews find deceased person
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — Crews that were searching for a missing person at Flying J Ranch Park near Conifer found a deceased male on Tuesday morning, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO). The park had been closed for the search and reopened to the public on Tuesday...
Homes evacuated as precaution in Arvada due to brush fire
ARVADA, Colo. — Firefighters are on the scene of a brush fire Wednesday afternoon near train tracks in the area of Highway 72, west of Indiana Street, in west Arvada. Authorities were conducting a few home-to-home evacuations as a precaution, and crews were set up for structure protection and to extinguish spot fires, according to Arvada Fire.
Fitness instructor fired after gym fight
DENVER — A fitness instructor in Denver has been fired after a fight broke out during his class, according to attendees of his workout class. It was all caught on tape. Now, some members of the instructor's class said it's not fair that he was let go by the gym.
