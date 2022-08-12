ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

9NEWS

14-year-old on bicycle seriously injured in crash

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A 14-year-old was seriously injured in a crash in Broomfield Saturday afternoon. The Broomfield Police Department (BPD) said the crash happened just after 2 p.m. on Lowell Boulevard at 144th Avenue and involved a vehicle and a bicycle. The 14-year-old on the bicycle was taken to...
BROOMFIELD, CO
9NEWS

1 dead in crash on Speer Boulevard

DENVER — A woman is dead after a crash in Denver on Saturday morning. The Denver Police Department (DPD) first tweeted about the crash at 8:08 a.m. on Saturday. Police said the crash happened at West 11th Avenue and North Speer Boulevard. DPD said the crash involved two vehicles....
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

17-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of man driving on I-70

DENVER — A 17-year-old was arrested Thursday night in connection to the fatal shooting last month on Interstate 70, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said. The suspect, who wasn't named because he's a juvenile, was arrested in Westminster, DPD said in a news release. It appeared that the victim,...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Worker dies in collapsed trench in Greeley

GREELEY, Colo. — A man has died after getting caught in a collapsed trench in Greeley Saturday. The Greeley Fire Department said they were called to a report of a trench collapse with a person trapped in the 1900 block of East 16th Street just before noon. Crews found...
GREELEY, CO
9NEWS

Truck driver accused of stabbing motorcyclist in road rage incident

WINTER PARK, Colo. — Police have arrested a truck driver accused of stabbing a motorcyclist in Winter Park Thursday evening. According to a release from the Fraser Winter Park Police Department, emergency responders were dispatched to Main Street just south of Telemark Drive on a report of an accident involving a large truck and a motorcycle with a disturbance in progress. A Grand County sheriff's deputy responded and said one person had been stabbed.
WINTER PARK, CO
9NEWS

13-year-old Aurora boy dies from accidental fentanyl overdose

AURORA, Colo. — Younger and younger kids are being impacted by the opiate epidemic. On Wednesday, 13-year-old Jose Hernandez was found dead inside his home. According to his family, it appears to be from an accidental fentanyl overdose. Jose just started 8th grade this week at Aurora Hills Middle School.
9NEWS

18-year-old killed in crash in Weld County

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A single-vehicle crash in Weld County overnight left the 18-year-old driver dead and four other teens injured. The Colorado State Patrol said the car rolled over on Weld County Road 88 at around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday. The 18-year-old man driving the car died at the...
WELD COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Denver Police arrest armed suspect after firing shots

DENVER — A man was taken into custody Wednesday night after he made threats to officers while armed with a gun, according to police. At about 7:50 p.m., the Denver Police Department (DPD) received a report of a man threatening people with a gun in the 3900 block of Malta Street.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

1 hurt after shooting at Brighton house party

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A 24-year-old man was critically injured in a shooting early Sunday morning in Brighton after a house party spilled onto the street and became violent. Around 1 a.m. on Aug. 7, officers with the Brighton Police Department (BPD) responded to a report of shots fired in the 300 block of County Road 27 which is also known as North Main Street.
BRIGHTON, CO
9NEWS

Homes evacuated as precaution in Arvada due to brush fire

ARVADA, Colo. — Firefighters are on the scene of a brush fire Wednesday afternoon near train tracks in the area of Highway 72, west of Indiana Street, in west Arvada. Authorities were conducting a few home-to-home evacuations as a precaution, and crews were set up for structure protection and to extinguish spot fires, according to Arvada Fire.
ARVADA, CO
9NEWS

Fitness instructor fired after gym fight

DENVER — A fitness instructor in Denver has been fired after a fight broke out during his class, according to attendees of his workout class. It was all caught on tape. Now, some members of the instructor's class said it's not fair that he was let go by the gym.
DENVER, CO
