AZFamily
Fight at party in Phoenix ends with man dead, five others injured
kyma.com
Mass shooting in Phoenix, Arizona, leaves 1 dead, 4 injured after a late-night party, police say
(CNN) - One man is dead and four other people were injured early Sunday after a mass shooting ended a late-night party in Phoenix, Arizona, according to a news release from city police. The Gun Violence Archive -- as well as CNN -- defines a mass shooting as any incident...
AZFamily
Fight at party in Phoenix ends with man dead, five others injured. During the fight, one of the men pulled out a gun and began shooting into a crowd as he tried to run away.
AZFamily
Raw video: Armed Trump supporters protest outside FBI building in Phoenix
AZFamily
Community raising money to buy robotic arm for Queen Creek mom
Afghan women who hunted Taliban now in Arizona, but will they be able to stay?. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The women are now one year into...
AZFamily
Community raising money to buy robotic arm for Queen Creek mom. Karole uses her iPad, phone and wheelchair to get around and communicate, but she believes a JACO robotic arm could improve her ability to be independent.
A driver ran over a man, then got out of the vehicle to stomp on the victim’s head, according to cops. Officers identified the suspect as John Lagana, 61, and the slain man as Christopher Heimer, 63. “No one deserves to go out the way he did,” Heimer’s next-door...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona woman loses lung after ten-year battle with Valley fever symptoms: 'Thankful even to be alive'
PHOENIX - An Arizona woman is cautioning others during the monsoon season after her lung collapsed from a decade-long bout of Valley fever. "This is so serious, I'm so thankful even to be alive," said Alexandra Soto. "But at 26 I never thought I would have a brand new baby, one lung and no latissimus muscle."
AZFamily
Woman shot by husband who then turned gun on himself in west Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a woman was shot by her husband, who then turned the gun on himself at a home near 71st Avenue and Baseline road late Saturday night. Officers showed up to find a woman stating that she had been shot by her husband, who was still inside the house by himself. Officers tried to contact the man for several hours but did not respond. Ultimately SWAT teams entered the found and found the man dead from shooting himself. The woman was rushed to the hospital by paramedics in critical condition. As of Sunday morning, she remains in critical but stable condition.
KGUN 9
PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a suspect is accused of fatally running over an east Mesa man with his vehicle over a parking dispute. Mesa police say 61-year-old John Lagana is jailed on suspicion of first-degree murder. It was unclear Sunday if Lagana has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.
KTAR.com
PHOENIX — The search for a missing 6-year-old from Phoenix ended after police located the child in Las Vegas with his uncle early Saturday, authorities said. Police responded to reports of the uncle’s truck, Alfonso Romero Vargas, at a fast food restaurant and found Gerardo Romero Barrera and Vargas inside the restaurant safe, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Unveils Plan to Fix Arizona’s Homeless Crisis
Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake held a press conference this week at a Phoenix homeless camp covering the homeless crisis the state is facing and her policies to do something about it if elected as the next governor. “I’ve covered our homeless crisis for many, many years, and nothing...
gilbertsunnews.com
State probes Gilbert memory care patient’s death
The state health department is investigating a memory-care facility near Baseline and Recker roads after an 88-year-old woman last week wandered away and was later found dead. Ina Rose Jenkins, clad in a short-sleeve shirt and red plaid pajama pants, was believed to have walked away from the Silver Creek Inn Memory Care Community at 2:02 p.m. Aug. 8, according to Gilbert Police, which issued a Silver Alert.
PHOENIX — Phoenix police have confirmed that a 6-year-old boy who went missing on Friday has been safely found in Las Vegas, Nevada. Officials say that plans are underway to reunite the boy with his family. The boy was expected to be with his uncle Alfonso Romero Vargas. Police...
Letter claims Phoenix police, Chief Williams lied about secret messaging app
The letter – which contains multiple screenshots – was sent in response to an ABC15 report earlier this week that exposed the use of Signal by high-level police officials.
AZFamily
1 dead, 5 injured after shooting in Phoenix neighborhood; suspect in custody
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is dead, and multiple people were injured after a fight led to a shooting north of Phoenix Sky Harbor early Sunday morning. Phoenix police responded to the area of 46th Street and McDowell around 2 a.m. Officers showed up to find a “chaotic” scene with multiple people shot. According to police, a fight broke out between several men during a late-night party. During the fight, one of the men pulled out a gun and began shooting into a crowd as he tried to run away. Police say a man in his 40s was shot and died at the scene.
Family of ASU freshman killed in hazing ritual says lives will be saved under new bill
PHOENIX — A new law in Arizona is targeting the dangers of hazing rituals. Thursday, Governor Doug Ducey signed HB 2322 into law. The bill titled “Jack’s Law" is named in honor of former Arizona State University freshman Jack Culolias. Culolias died in November 2012 from alcohol...
gilaherald.com
You must visit these 10 festivals in Arizona this fall
Wondering what is Arizona fall like? Planning a trip to Arizona Phoenix after enduring scorching temperatures throughout the summer, the people of Arizona Phoenix eagerly anticipate the arrival of October. Although it is unlikely that you will encounter much in the way of chilly, fresh air, the temperatures are ideal,...
AZFamily
Queen Creek mom hopes to get robotic arm to help her live with Spinal Muscular Atrophy
QUEEN CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Karole MacFarlane considers herself extremely lucky to have the tools she has, but as her genetic disease progresses, she is living with more and more limitations. She says her saving grace is a $56,000 robotic arm. “Basically what happens is you lose muscle strength...
fox10phoenix.com
Man stabbed to death in north Phoenix, suspect detained
PHOENIX - A man was stabbed to death in north Phoenix after an argument turned violent Thursday evening, police said. The alleged crime happened at around 5 p.m. on Aug. 11 near 19th Avenue and Beardsley Road. The victim, an adult man, died from his injuries at the hospital. His...
