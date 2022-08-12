ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Fight at party in Phoenix ends with man dead, five others injured

In honor of the historic day, a special ceremony was held in Phoenix for those who served as code talkers during World War II. The monsoon weather continues for the state as some parts of the Valley were hit by rain, wind and dust on Sunday evening. Afghan women who...
PHOENIX, AZ
Ceremony held in honor of National Navajo Code Talkers Day

Fight at party in Phoenix ends with man dead, five others injured. During the fight, one of the men pulled out a gun and began shooting into a crowd as he tried to run away. The monsoon weather continues for the state as some parts of the Valley were hit by rain, wind and dust on Sunday evening.
PHOENIX, AZ
Mesa man accused of running over another man with his car

Community raising money to buy robotic arm for Queen Creek mom. Karole uses her iPad, phone and wheelchair to get around and communicate, but she believes a JACO robotic arm could improve her ability to be independent. Raw video: Armed Trump supporters protest outside FBI building in Phoenix. Updated: 21...
MESA, AZ
Woman shot by husband who then turned gun on himself in west Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a woman was shot by her husband, who then turned the gun on himself at a home near 71st Avenue and Baseline road late Saturday night. Officers showed up to find a woman stating that she had been shot by her husband, who was still inside the house by himself. Officers tried to contact the man for several hours but did not respond. Ultimately SWAT teams entered the found and found the man dead from shooting himself. The woman was rushed to the hospital by paramedics in critical condition. As of Sunday morning, she remains in critical but stable condition.
PHOENIX, AZ
Man accused of killing Mesa resident over a parking dispute

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a suspect is accused of fatally running over an east Mesa man with his vehicle over a parking dispute. Mesa police say 61-year-old John Lagana is jailed on suspicion of first-degree murder. It was unclear Sunday if Lagana has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.
MESA, AZ
Phoenix police say missing 6-year-old located in Las Vegas with his uncle

PHOENIX — The search for a missing 6-year-old from Phoenix ended after police located the child in Las Vegas with his uncle early Saturday, authorities said. Police responded to reports of the uncle’s truck, Alfonso Romero Vargas, at a fast food restaurant and found Gerardo Romero Barrera and Vargas inside the restaurant safe, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
Kari Lake Unveils Plan to Fix Arizona’s Homeless Crisis

Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake held a press conference this week at a Phoenix homeless camp covering the homeless crisis the state is facing and her policies to do something about it if elected as the next governor. “I’ve covered our homeless crisis for many, many years, and nothing...
ARIZONA STATE
State probes Gilbert memory care patient’s death

The state health department is investigating a memory-care facility near Baseline and Recker roads after an 88-year-old woman last week wandered away and was later found dead. Ina Rose Jenkins, clad in a short-sleeve shirt and red plaid pajama pants, was believed to have walked away from the Silver Creek Inn Memory Care Community at 2:02 p.m. Aug. 8, according to Gilbert Police, which issued a Silver Alert.
GILBERT, AZ
Missing 6-year-old boy found safely in Las Vegas

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have confirmed that a 6-year-old boy who went missing on Friday has been safely found in Las Vegas, Nevada. Officials say that plans are underway to reunite the boy with his family. The boy was expected to be with his uncle Alfonso Romero Vargas. Police...
PHOENIX, AZ
1 dead, 5 injured after shooting in Phoenix neighborhood; suspect in custody

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is dead, and multiple people were injured after a fight led to a shooting north of Phoenix Sky Harbor early Sunday morning. Phoenix police responded to the area of 46th Street and McDowell around 2 a.m. Officers showed up to find a “chaotic” scene with multiple people shot. According to police, a fight broke out between several men during a late-night party. During the fight, one of the men pulled out a gun and began shooting into a crowd as he tried to run away. Police say a man in his 40s was shot and died at the scene.
PHOENIX, AZ
You must visit these 10 festivals in Arizona this fall

Wondering what is Arizona fall like? Planning a trip to Arizona Phoenix after enduring scorching temperatures throughout the summer, the people of Arizona Phoenix eagerly anticipate the arrival of October. Although it is unlikely that you will encounter much in the way of chilly, fresh air, the temperatures are ideal,...
PHOENIX, AZ
Man stabbed to death in north Phoenix, suspect detained

PHOENIX - A man was stabbed to death in north Phoenix after an argument turned violent Thursday evening, police said. The alleged crime happened at around 5 p.m. on Aug. 11 near 19th Avenue and Beardsley Road. The victim, an adult man, died from his injuries at the hospital. His...
PHOENIX, AZ

