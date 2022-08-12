TRUCKEE – More than 200 personnel from agencies across California are in the Truckee area today as the search for missing teen Kiely Rodni enters day eight.Detectives from local, state and federal agencies continue to follow up on leads and conduct interviews. More than 1,000 tips have been received since last Saturday, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office.To date, authorities have logged 9,000 man hours. Today, 226 search and rescuers were canvassing the area with the main focus area being around Prosser Lake.On Thursday, the sheriff's office tweeted a photo of Rodni wearing necklaces that she could have had...

TRUCKEE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO