KOLO TV Reno
Reno police arrest 8 in DUI saturation patrol
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department arrested eight drivers Saturday for being under the influence as part of a DUI saturation patrol. RPD said Sunday it also issued 14 traffic citations and gave 30 warnings for other violations. “The Reno Police Department would like to remind the public to...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno man allegedly had a quarter pound of fentanyl
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Regional Narcotics Unit arrested a Reno man Aug. 3 after allegedly finding him with a quarter pound of fentanyl, authorities said Friday. Kerry Turner, 38, was booked for trafficking and other drug charges as well as being an ex-felon in possession of a gun. The RNU...
Nevada Appeal
Yerington Police arrest man for assault with deadly weapon
A Schurz man is charged with assault with a deadly weapon after Yerington Police responded to a call of a woman hiding in a restroom, according to a news release. On Thursday, Aug. 11, at 2:55 p.m., the Yerington Police Department was dispatched to a restaurant for a female who was hiding in the restroom and needed immediate assistance, the release said.
Reno police say they saw suspect reach for his handgun before they shot him
The man shot by Reno police on the corner of Kingfisher Drive and Kestrel Court in Southwest Reno on Monday morning has been identified as Brandon Allan. Allan was transported to a hospital, where he is in stable condition, according to a press release from the Sparks Police Department. Sparks police are investigating the incident. ...
Law enforcement detail last known pings of Kiely Rodni's cell phone
A lead in the disappearance of Kiely Rodni turned into another dead end as the FBI spent a day meticulously digging up a "potential burial site" that turned out to contain only a dog.
Fox5 KVVU
Competency hearing ordered for accused killer of Nevada teen Naomi Irion
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A justice of the peace has ordered a competency hearing in Lyon County District Court for a rural Nevada man accused of kidnapping and killing a Fernley teenager before he buried her body in the desert in March. The order comes as Troy Driver’s lawyers...
2news.com
New Details Released After Officer-Involved Shooting in Reno
We have new details regarding the officer-involved shooting in southwest Reno earlier this week. Police now tell us the man was believed to be reaching for a gun when shots were fired. It happened Monday near Kestrel Court and Kingfisher Drive just before 10:45 a.m. Reno Police say they were...
Man who threatened to shoot mother in Squaw Valley found dead, deputies say
The man Fresno County Sheriff's deputies were searching for in Squaw Valley on Friday has been found dead.
KTVU FOX 2
Kiely Rodni: Missing Truckee teen's disappearance marks one week
TRUCKEE, Calif. - It has been just over one week since Kiely Rodni was last seen at a party at Prosser Family Campground near Truckee. On Saturday authorities gave a somber update regarding the investigation, and family and friends gathered for a concert to honor the missing teen's love of music.
KOLO TV Reno
Reward offered for arrest in case of stolen wallet, phone
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the arrest and prosecution of a suspect wanted in connection with the theft of a wallet and phone in Carson City. The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is seeking to identify the suspect who...
Search for missing Truckee teen Kiely Rodni enters day 8
TRUCKEE – More than 200 personnel from agencies across California are in the Truckee area today as the search for missing teen Kiely Rodni enters day eight.Detectives from local, state and federal agencies continue to follow up on leads and conduct interviews. More than 1,000 tips have been received since last Saturday, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office.To date, authorities have logged 9,000 man hours. Today, 226 search and rescuers were canvassing the area with the main focus area being around Prosser Lake.On Thursday, the sheriff's office tweeted a photo of Rodni wearing necklaces that she could have had...
thefallonpost.org
Arrests and Bookings July 25 through 31
All information for the arrest reports provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Raymundo Martinez-Solis, Fallon PD; New River Justice Court. Brian Calhoun, Parole & Probation;...
FOX Reno
Multiple agencies attack Joy Lake Fire in south Reno, residents asked to evacuate
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The fire is still ongoing but they have stopped spreading. One house was destroyed on Snow Flower Dr. and crews are working with an air attack. Evacuation is advised and the TMFR and Washoe County has opened evacuation location in the...
1 Dead 1 Injured In A Fatal Crash In Reno (Reno, NV)
According to the Nevada State Police, a fatal crash took place on SB 395 and Lemmon Drive on Thursday. The police stated that a 1992 Maza was involved in the crash. The incident occurred at around 11 a.m. One of the victims was pronounced dead, whereas the other one was rushed to the hospital with moderate injuries.
Yuba City woman, man missing after trip to Reno
YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Yuba City police said two people were reported missing after going to Reno on a trip. Police said 36-year-old Juan Almanza Zavala and 29-year-old Janette Pantoja told family they were going to Hot August Nights in Reno. They told family they would return on Aug. 7. Neither returned home, and […]
KOLO TV Reno
House fire late Saturday in Sparks under control
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Fire Department responded to a house fire late Saturday in the city’s Conductor Heights area south of Interstate 80. The fire was reported about 11:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Shaber Avenue near South Rock Boulevard just north of Glendale Avenue. The fire...
FOX Reno
Man shot dead after invading Yerington home Monday
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man is shot dead after invading a Yerington home on Monday, announced the Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO). Lyon Police responded to a call at 11:48 a.m. when a homeowner said they had shot an intruder at their residence off of East Pursel Lane.
Search for Kiely Rodni continues week later
TRUCKEE, Calif. — In a case that has drawn national attention but vanishingly few clues, the Placer County Sheriff's Office announced on Saturday that they had found what they thought was a potential burial site for missing 16-year-old Kiely Rodni. But after securing the scene that could bring the weeklong search to an end, authorities said they only found the remains of a dog.
KCRA.com
Yuba City woman and her ex-boyfriend reported missing after weekend trip to Reno
YUBA CITY, Calif. — A Yuba City woman and her ex-boyfriend have been missing for days after they were supposed to return home from a trip but never came back. The Yuba City Police Department said 29-year-old Janette Pantoja and 36-year-old Juan Almanza Zavala headed to Hot August Nights, an annual car show in Reno, but planned to come back that same Saturday. But they never came back.
2news.com
RFD: Unattended Campfire Started Fire in Pinehaven Area
Reno Fire crews say an unattended campfire started a two-acre brush fire in the Pinehaven Court area. The fire started just after 2:15 p.m. on Friday. Anyone with information about the fire can call Reno Fire Department at 775-334-2300.
