Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lynnwoodtoday.com
Home + Work: Delegate these five things to relish the end of summer
Isn’t it funny how we became adults and then no longer got to enjoy summer breaks? If you’re like us and signed up for a fancy corporate job, you slipped into your “grown-up” career and then walked out of a tall office building one day, bleary-eyed and blinking, thinking, How did I get here? What happened to my tan lines? Is this what my summers have become? Is This Forever?
lynnwoodtoday.com
Richard Strauss: U.S. Marine Corps veteran was gifted mechanic, avid reader
Richard Leo Strauss, 76, passed away on July 30, 2022 in Mill Creek, WA, in the arms of his beloved family. He was born in Yuba City, CA, on June 22, 1946 to Ada Lavene Young and Nathan A. Strauss. Richard was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps,...
lynnwoodtoday.com
2022 NW Pinball Championships coming to Lynnwood Bowl & Skate Sept. 9
This fall, Lynnwood Bowl and Skate will be hosting the 10th annual Northwest Pinball Championships. This year’s championship rounds will consist of three International Fitness Professionals Association (IFPA) rounds, a women’s tournament and Sunday consolation knockout event. While the three IFPA rounds are full, competitors can apply to...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Just Around the Corner: Everett’s Despi Delite Bakery
Knowing that I’m always interested to try new eateries in the area, a friend mentioned that I needed to go to a bakery in Everett, near Funko Field. “It’s the best,” he said. Sunday, my wife and I were driving around and decided to go to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lynnwoodtoday.com
Save the date: 6th annual Overdose Awareness Day event in Everett Aug. 31
All are invited to attend the 6th Annual International Overdose Awareness Day candlelight vigil and resource fair, “A Night To Remember, A Time To Act,” set for 5-9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31 at Snohomish County Plaza, 3000 Rockefeller Ave. in Everett. The resource fair will run from 5-6:15...
lynnwoodtoday.com
City council on summer recess until September
The Lynnwood City Council is taking a summer recess until the beginning of September. For the next three weeks, no council meetings will be held to give councilmembers the opportunity to enjoy time with family, friends and the community. The city council’s next meeting will be held on Tuesday, Sept....
lynnwoodtoday.com
Deadline extended to Aug. 19 for Arts of the Terrace juried show entries
The Arts of the Terrace juried art show is looking for artist submissions, and has extended the submission deadline to Aug. 19. Eligible items include paintings, prints, drawings, miniatures, calligraphy, photographs, three-dimensional and artisans’ works. Over $5,000 in prize money is available. This is the 42nd year for the...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Second “Let’s Talk About Safety” meeting focuses on engaging Lynnwood youth
Addressing concerns from residents about increased crime and gang influences, City of Lynnwood officials offered some possible solutions during an Aug. 10 “Let’s Talk About Safety” meeting. Among them: creating more drop-in youth programs and reinstating school resource officers in local high schools. Hosted by the Lynnwood...
RELATED PEOPLE
lynnwoodtoday.com
Elusive bobcat spotted at Lynnwood Park & Ride
A bobcat, an animal that usually is only seen at night, was spotted near the Lynnwood Park & Ride on Wednesday morning, Aug. 10. Justin Luckenbach noticed the animal and quickly captured a video of it meandering through the parking lot before it disappeared again. Bobcats are very elusive animals...
Comments / 0