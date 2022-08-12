ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Home + Work: Delegate these five things to relish the end of summer

Isn’t it funny how we became adults and then no longer got to enjoy summer breaks? If you’re like us and signed up for a fancy corporate job, you slipped into your “grown-up” career and then walked out of a tall office building one day, bleary-eyed and blinking, thinking, How did I get here? What happened to my tan lines? Is this what my summers have become? Is This Forever?
2022 NW Pinball Championships coming to Lynnwood Bowl & Skate Sept. 9

This fall, Lynnwood Bowl and Skate will be hosting the 10th annual Northwest Pinball Championships. This year’s championship rounds will consist of three International Fitness Professionals Association (IFPA) rounds, a women’s tournament and Sunday consolation knockout event. While the three IFPA rounds are full, competitors can apply to...
Just Around the Corner: Everett’s Despi Delite Bakery

Knowing that I’m always interested to try new eateries in the area, a friend mentioned that I needed to go to a bakery in Everett, near Funko Field. “It’s the best,” he said. Sunday, my wife and I were driving around and decided to go to...
Save the date: 6th annual Overdose Awareness Day event in Everett Aug. 31

All are invited to attend the 6th Annual International Overdose Awareness Day candlelight vigil and resource fair, “A Night To Remember, A Time To Act,” set for 5-9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31 at Snohomish County Plaza, 3000 Rockefeller Ave. in Everett. The resource fair will run from 5-6:15...
City council on summer recess until September

The Lynnwood City Council is taking a summer recess until the beginning of September. For the next three weeks, no council meetings will be held to give councilmembers the opportunity to enjoy time with family, friends and the community. The city council’s next meeting will be held on Tuesday, Sept....
Deadline extended to Aug. 19 for Arts of the Terrace juried show entries

The Arts of the Terrace juried art show is looking for artist submissions, and has extended the submission deadline to Aug. 19. Eligible items include paintings, prints, drawings, miniatures, calligraphy, photographs, three-dimensional and artisans’ works. Over $5,000 in prize money is available. This is the 42nd year for the...
Second “Let’s Talk About Safety” meeting focuses on engaging Lynnwood youth

Addressing concerns from residents about increased crime and gang influences, City of Lynnwood officials offered some possible solutions during an Aug. 10 “Let’s Talk About Safety” meeting. Among them: creating more drop-in youth programs and reinstating school resource officers in local high schools. Hosted by the Lynnwood...
Elusive bobcat spotted at Lynnwood Park & Ride

A bobcat, an animal that usually is only seen at night, was spotted near the Lynnwood Park & Ride on Wednesday morning, Aug. 10. Justin Luckenbach noticed the animal and quickly captured a video of it meandering through the parking lot before it disappeared again. Bobcats are very elusive animals...
