Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

Fight at party in Phoenix ends with man dead, five others injured

In honor of the historic day, a special ceremony was held in Phoenix for those who served as code talkers during World War II. The monsoon weather continues for the state as some parts of the Valley were hit by rain, wind and dust on Sunday evening. Afghan women who...
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Kari Lake Unveils Plan to Fix Arizona’s Homeless Crisis

Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake held a press conference this week at a Phoenix homeless camp covering the homeless crisis the state is facing and her policies to do something about it if elected as the next governor. “I’ve covered our homeless crisis for many, many years, and nothing...
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Ceremony held in honor of National Navajo Code Talkers Day

Fight at party in Phoenix ends with man dead, five others injured. During the fight, one of the men pulled out a gun and began shooting into a crowd as he tried to run away. The monsoon weather continues for the state as some parts of the Valley were hit by rain, wind and dust on Sunday evening.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona facing deadline to create plan to cut water use

New Pat Tillman Middle School honors football player and war hero. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Pat Tillman Middle School finally happened Friday morning after a COVID delay. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The City of Phoenix is also taking a closer look at how much water it uses. Man...
PHOENIX, AZ
gilaherald.com

You must visit these 10 festivals in Arizona this fall

Wondering what is Arizona fall like? Planning a trip to Arizona Phoenix after enduring scorching temperatures throughout the summer, the people of Arizona Phoenix eagerly anticipate the arrival of October. Although it is unlikely that you will encounter much in the way of chilly, fresh air, the temperatures are ideal,...
PHOENIX, AZ
azpm.org

3D printing and foam: Arizona organizations make homes more sustainable

Kenneth Skinner’s house sits on a hillside in north Phoenix on July 1, 2022. The home is constructed with expanded polystyrene foam and Sabscrete, a concrete mix developed by Strata International Group. Amid global climate change and a chronic shortage of affordable housing, local construction companies and nonprofits are...
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Flood watch in effect for most of Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Storms are developing across the state. A Flood Watch is in effect through 11 p.m. for a large portion of the state, including Flagstaff, the Grand Canyon, Phoenix, Lake Havasu and Kingman. We are already seeing flooding occurring in Flagstaff and other areas like Prescott. The storms that develop this evening could produce strong, damaging winds, heavy rain and possibly small hail.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Storms move into the Valley for another round of monsoon weather

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The monsoon weather continued for the state as some parts of the Valley were hit by rain, wind and dust on Sunday evening. Some Gilbert residents even got tiny bits of hail in their front yards! The storm moved from the north and slowly made its way toward the Valley. Around 4:30 p.m., blowing dust was spotted on the Loop 303 in the northwest Valley. Arizona Department of Public Safety reminded drivers to pull over and turn off your lights if you get caught in the dust storm.
ARIZONA STATE
12 News

Missing 6-year-old boy found safely in Las Vegas

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have confirmed that a 6-year-old boy who went missing on Friday has been safely found in Las Vegas, Nevada. Officials say that plans are underway to reunite the boy with his family. The boy was expected to be with his uncle Alfonso Romero Vargas. Police...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Phoenix police say missing 6-year-old located in Las Vegas with his uncle

PHOENIX — The search for a missing 6-year-old from Phoenix ended after police located the child in Las Vegas with his uncle early Saturday, authorities said. Police responded to reports of the uncle’s truck, Alfonso Romero Vargas, at a fast food restaurant and found Gerardo Romero Barrera and Vargas inside the restaurant safe, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
gilbertsunnews.com

State probes Gilbert memory care patient’s death

The state health department is investigating a memory-care facility near Baseline and Recker roads after an 88-year-old woman last week wandered away and was later found dead. Ina Rose Jenkins, clad in a short-sleeve shirt and red plaid pajama pants, was believed to have walked away from the Silver Creek Inn Memory Care Community at 2:02 p.m. Aug. 8, according to Gilbert Police, which issued a Silver Alert.
GILBERT, AZ
Greyson F

Legendary Burger Chain Opening In Town

An iconic burger chain is opening in town.Gabriel Testoni/Unsplash. Anyone craving a burger in metro Phoenix has no shortage of options. Most of the main burger chains in the United States have at least one restaurant slinging beef patties somewhere in the Valley. However, there is one legendary burger chain with a cult-like following (and even movies named after it) that, until recently, has been strangely absent. Thankfully, that changed just a few years ago, and now a second location is in the works.
TEMPE, AZ
12 News

Man pulled from central Phoenix pool after drowning

PHOENIX — A man was pulled from a pool in central Phoenix on Friday but was 'beyond resuscitative efforts,' according to the Phoenix Fire Department. Fire crews were called to an apartment complex pool near Interstate 17 north of Bethany Home Road just before 5:30 p.m. The Phoenix Police...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

LIVE UPDATES: Monsoon storms reach the Valley

PHOENIX — Monsoon storms are moving through the Valley after hitting Northern Arizona. Areas are under Flash Flood and Severe Thunderstorm warnings throughout the evening. Storms are seen moving south toward the Valley. 2:25 p.m. A special weather statement has been issued for parts of the West Valley, south...
PHOENIX, AZ

