Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant From Chicago Opening SoonGreyson FChandler, AZ
New California Pizza Chain Opening SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A local family is helping their community by providing free car labor to those in needMadison VegaSurprise, AZ
Hollywood Based Restaurant Coming Soon To TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
A program is providing services to at risk families, giving them the opportunity to be successfulMadison VegaArizona State
Related
AZFamily
Fight at party in Phoenix ends with man dead, five others injured
In honor of the historic day, a special ceremony was held in Phoenix for those who served as code talkers during World War II. The monsoon weather continues for the state as some parts of the Valley were hit by rain, wind and dust on Sunday evening. Afghan women who...
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Unveils Plan to Fix Arizona’s Homeless Crisis
Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake held a press conference this week at a Phoenix homeless camp covering the homeless crisis the state is facing and her policies to do something about it if elected as the next governor. “I’ve covered our homeless crisis for many, many years, and nothing...
kyma.com
Mass shooting in Phoenix, Arizona, leaves 1 dead, 4 injured after a late-night party, police say
(CNN) - One man is dead and four other people were injured early Sunday after a mass shooting ended a late-night party in Phoenix, Arizona, according to a news release from city police. The Gun Violence Archive -- as well as CNN -- defines a mass shooting as any incident...
AZFamily
Community raising money to buy robotic arm for Queen Creek mom
The monsoon weather continues for the state as some parts of the Valley were hit by rain, wind and dust on Sunday evening. Afghan women who hunted Taliban now in Arizona, but will they be able to stay?. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. The women are now one year into...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AZFamily
Ceremony held in honor of National Navajo Code Talkers Day
Fight at party in Phoenix ends with man dead, five others injured. During the fight, one of the men pulled out a gun and began shooting into a crowd as he tried to run away. The monsoon weather continues for the state as some parts of the Valley were hit by rain, wind and dust on Sunday evening.
AZFamily
Arizona facing deadline to create plan to cut water use
New Pat Tillman Middle School honors football player and war hero. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Pat Tillman Middle School finally happened Friday morning after a COVID delay. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The City of Phoenix is also taking a closer look at how much water it uses. Man...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona woman loses lung after ten-year battle with Valley fever symptoms: 'Thankful even to be alive'
PHOENIX - An Arizona woman is cautioning others during the monsoon season after her lung collapsed from a decade-long bout of Valley fever. "This is so serious, I'm so thankful even to be alive," said Alexandra Soto. "But at 26 I never thought I would have a brand new baby, one lung and no latissimus muscle."
gilaherald.com
You must visit these 10 festivals in Arizona this fall
Wondering what is Arizona fall like? Planning a trip to Arizona Phoenix after enduring scorching temperatures throughout the summer, the people of Arizona Phoenix eagerly anticipate the arrival of October. Although it is unlikely that you will encounter much in the way of chilly, fresh air, the temperatures are ideal,...
RELATED PEOPLE
azpm.org
3D printing and foam: Arizona organizations make homes more sustainable
Kenneth Skinner’s house sits on a hillside in north Phoenix on July 1, 2022. The home is constructed with expanded polystyrene foam and Sabscrete, a concrete mix developed by Strata International Group. Amid global climate change and a chronic shortage of affordable housing, local construction companies and nonprofits are...
Arizona Man Allegedly Drove Over ‘Friend,’ Then Stomped on His Head Multiple Times
A driver ran over a man, then got out of the vehicle to stomp on the victim’s head, according to cops. Officers identified the suspect as John Lagana, 61, and the slain man as Christopher Heimer, 63. “No one deserves to go out the way he did,” Heimer’s next-door...
AZFamily
Flood watch in effect for most of Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Storms are developing across the state. A Flood Watch is in effect through 11 p.m. for a large portion of the state, including Flagstaff, the Grand Canyon, Phoenix, Lake Havasu and Kingman. We are already seeing flooding occurring in Flagstaff and other areas like Prescott. The storms that develop this evening could produce strong, damaging winds, heavy rain and possibly small hail.
AZFamily
Storms move into the Valley for another round of monsoon weather
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The monsoon weather continued for the state as some parts of the Valley were hit by rain, wind and dust on Sunday evening. Some Gilbert residents even got tiny bits of hail in their front yards! The storm moved from the north and slowly made its way toward the Valley. Around 4:30 p.m., blowing dust was spotted on the Loop 303 in the northwest Valley. Arizona Department of Public Safety reminded drivers to pull over and turn off your lights if you get caught in the dust storm.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AZFamily
Raw video: Armed Trump supporters protest outside FBI building in Phoenix
In honor of the historic day, a special ceremony was held in Phoenix for those who served as code talkers during World War II. Fight at party in Phoenix ends with man dead, five others injured. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. During the fight, one of the men pulled out...
Missing 6-year-old boy found safely in Las Vegas
PHOENIX — Phoenix police have confirmed that a 6-year-old boy who went missing on Friday has been safely found in Las Vegas, Nevada. Officials say that plans are underway to reunite the boy with his family. The boy was expected to be with his uncle Alfonso Romero Vargas. Police...
KTAR.com
Phoenix police say missing 6-year-old located in Las Vegas with his uncle
PHOENIX — The search for a missing 6-year-old from Phoenix ended after police located the child in Las Vegas with his uncle early Saturday, authorities said. Police responded to reports of the uncle’s truck, Alfonso Romero Vargas, at a fast food restaurant and found Gerardo Romero Barrera and Vargas inside the restaurant safe, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
gilbertsunnews.com
State probes Gilbert memory care patient’s death
The state health department is investigating a memory-care facility near Baseline and Recker roads after an 88-year-old woman last week wandered away and was later found dead. Ina Rose Jenkins, clad in a short-sleeve shirt and red plaid pajama pants, was believed to have walked away from the Silver Creek Inn Memory Care Community at 2:02 p.m. Aug. 8, according to Gilbert Police, which issued a Silver Alert.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Legendary Burger Chain Opening In Town
An iconic burger chain is opening in town.Gabriel Testoni/Unsplash. Anyone craving a burger in metro Phoenix has no shortage of options. Most of the main burger chains in the United States have at least one restaurant slinging beef patties somewhere in the Valley. However, there is one legendary burger chain with a cult-like following (and even movies named after it) that, until recently, has been strangely absent. Thankfully, that changed just a few years ago, and now a second location is in the works.
Eegee’s Will Possibly Open Their Next Location in Peoria
Get ready to have more fresh and fruity frozen treats in the Valley.
Man pulled from central Phoenix pool after drowning
PHOENIX — A man was pulled from a pool in central Phoenix on Friday but was 'beyond resuscitative efforts,' according to the Phoenix Fire Department. Fire crews were called to an apartment complex pool near Interstate 17 north of Bethany Home Road just before 5:30 p.m. The Phoenix Police...
ABC 15 News
LIVE UPDATES: Monsoon storms reach the Valley
PHOENIX — Monsoon storms are moving through the Valley after hitting Northern Arizona. Areas are under Flash Flood and Severe Thunderstorm warnings throughout the evening. Storms are seen moving south toward the Valley. 2:25 p.m. A special weather statement has been issued for parts of the West Valley, south...
Comments / 0