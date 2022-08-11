Read full article on original website
Opinion: You Aren't "Law and Order" if You Don't Support the FBIWalter Rhein
Governor Abbott says the F.B.I. search on Donald Trump's home is, "next-level Nixonian".Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Gov. DeSantis Comments on FBI Raid of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Home, Noting That “Hunter Biden Gets Treated With Kid Gloves”Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Mar-a-Lago Estate Raided by FBIThe Veracity ReportPalm Beach, FL
Visit the graves of this ghostly monkey and his BFF in Palm Beach, FLEvie M.Palm Beach, FL
5 things to know about Nora: West Palm Beach's future dining destination
Warehouses sit there now, but developers aim to create a new West Palm Beach hotspot for trendy restaurants, bars and businesses. They've started calling this district 'Nora' and here are five things you should know about it:. Dive deeper for subscribers:From warehouses to restaurants: New West Palm district’s transformation to...
What’s being built there? Restaurant Row will feature four new eateries by Boca Raton’s Town Center mall
This real-estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction as demand rises for more housing, offices and stores across the region. You can submit questions through this form or by emailing buildings@sunsentinel.com, if you’re wondering about “what’s being built there?” in your community. Here’s one of the latest projects. The location? In Boca ...
margatetalk.com
Coconut Creek City Officials Discuss New Cheesecake Factory Location
The Coconut Creek Promenade could be the site of a new Cheesecake Factory location, as long as the city commission gives final approval to site plans at the Promenade. The Coconut Creek City Commission discussed the new location at their Wednesday, July 14 meeting and approved the site on the first reading.
miamionthecheap.com
Where to find free beach parking in Palm Beach County
Free beach parking might seem like a dream in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, but plenty of spaces can be found along Palm Beach County’s 37 miles of coastline. The free beachside parking spots get easier to find as you travel north from Boca Raton to Tequesta. To keep up...
bocamag.com
The Countdown is On for The 2022 Boca Ballroom Battle
It’s back and it’s going to be BIG. After two years of televising one of Boca’s favorite fundraising events, the Boca Ballroom Battle will be live once again, at The Boca Raton’s Mizner Center on Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. You have 26 days (but who’s counting!) to secure those tickets and support your favorite dancer. And this year’s group—known as the “Extraordinary Eight”—is bound to make this “comeback” to a live performance dynamic and fun.
bocamag.com
The Salty Donut Is Opening in West Palm
Miami’s celebrated donut shop is heading north and opening this week in The Square (formally Rosemary Square and City Place). The sixth shop for the family-owned company marks its debut in Palm Beach. The festivities start this Friday, Aug. 19 and run through the weekend. The first 50 guests each day will receive a swag bag.
EVICTION: Club True Cigar Lounge In Boca Raton Sued, Owes Big Bucks
Landlord Wants Cigar Lounge Out… Says Owner Owes More Than $80K… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Club True Cigar Lounge at 3360 North Federal Highway in Boca Raton is facing an eviction lawsuit after the property owner says the lounge owes more than $80,000 […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
‘Garbage bags used to store cooked noodles,’ dead fly in customer’s drink: 6 South Florida restaurants shut last week
Six South Florida restaurants were ordered shut last week by state inspectors on account of issues including one dead fly in a customer’s beverage, cockroaches crawling on a Boba tea station, and rodent droppings found under a prep table. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and ...
Woman found shot in neighborhood near Palm Beach Gardens
A woman was found shot Monday morning on South Four Seasons Road near Palm Beach Gardens. She was taken to a hospital to be treated.
Deerfield News
MORE DIRTY IN DEERFIELD RESTAURANT INSPECTION REPORTS-EL BALCON DE LAS AMERICAS WAS CLOSED
Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-Just when you thought it could not get worse than The Patio Bar and Grille’s recent closure we found another. For those that are following I am only up to the letter E for the last 60 days worth of inspections. El Balcon De Las America’s sure needs to do way better, pretty gross. A total of 16 violations of which 9 were a high priority and lead to a temporary closure.
Click10.com
Drone flying above Fort Lauderdale Beach observes sharks moving close to swimmers
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Local 10 News viewer captured some startling images with their drone off Fort Lauderdale Beach. In the video, multiple sharks can be seen swimming not far from the shore. Several people are swimming in the surf, unaware of the sharks swimming nearby. The video...
cw34.com
Second group disqualified from Sunset Lounge deal
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The city of West Palm Beach is going back to the drawing board to find an operator to run the historic Sunset Lounge. Both finalists in the initial Request for Proposal to run the Sunset Lounge have now been disqualified. Earlier this month,...
WPTV
Technology making life better for seniors in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Modern senior living is what the Sinai Residences boast about in Boca Raton. There is a Space Invaders-type multi-ball game, a robot that delivers food, spin classes in the pool, and Teslas that take seniors to their appointments and to run errands. The center received...
wqcs.org
Port St. Lucie Helping Residents Own Their Own Home
Port St. Lucie - Sunday August 14, 2022: The City of Port St. Lucie has assisted six residents with realizing their dream of owning a home by creating and implementing an affordable homeownership opportunity funded by a federal grant from the Neighborhood Stabilization Program. Colette Kemerer, a local healthcare worker;...
SPOTLIGHT: Sushiato Rolls its Way into Parkland
After a year of waiting, Sushiato has finally opened its doors in Parkland, bringing original Japanese dishes with a Latin twist to the city. Owners Nino Ravicini and Sandra Mauro are business partners and Venezuelan nationals. Ravicini opened his first Japanese restaurant 22 years ago in Los Samanes, Caracas, Venezuela....
cw34.com
Trailer crash shuts down 6th Avenue in Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A car trailer was in a major crash involving multiple vehicles on Sunday afternoon in Lake Worth. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units were dispatched to assist those injured at the scene. The collision occurred in Lake Worth on 6th Avenue near the northbound entrance of I-95.
cw34.com
Front door wide open, 2 small children wet, left home alone with bathtub water running
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An anonymous 911 call led deputies to a woman who didn't think much about leaving two children — only one old enough to walk — not just home alone but in an extremely dangerous situation. A Palm Beach County Sheriff's deputy...
cw34.com
Narcan giveaway and community barbecue in Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — It was a day of education and free food at the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Lake Worth Beach. Community leaders came together for barbecue and a Narcan giveaway on Saturday. Trinity Counseling Center teamed up with various agencies including the T. Leroy...
cbs12.com
Bird's nest sparks explosion, fire in Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A bird's nest caused a small explosion and fire in Delray Beach. The next was on top of a power line. On Friday, somehow it caused an explosion and fell to the ground. The grassy ground caught fire. An employee at the Delray Beach...
Deerfield News
GOLDEN WOK- DIRTY IN DEERFIELD BAD RESTAURANT INSPECTION REPORTS
Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-Another very bad inspection this one at Golden Wok. A total of 19 violations and a follow-up inspection was required. They had 8 high priority violations in this inspection that did not lead to closure. So far as I am only at the letter G on the...
