Royal Palm Beach, FL

South Florida Sun Sentinel

What’s being built there? Restaurant Row will feature four new eateries by Boca Raton’s Town Center mall

This real-estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction as demand rises for more housing, offices and stores across the region. You can submit questions through this form or by emailing buildings@sunsentinel.com, if you’re wondering about “what’s being built there?” in your community. Here’s one of the latest projects. The location? In Boca ...
BOCA RATON, FL
margatetalk.com

Coconut Creek City Officials Discuss New Cheesecake Factory Location

The Coconut Creek Promenade could be the site of a new Cheesecake Factory location, as long as the city commission gives final approval to site plans at the Promenade. The Coconut Creek City Commission discussed the new location at their Wednesday, July 14 meeting and approved the site on the first reading.
COCONUT CREEK, FL
miamionthecheap.com

Where to find free beach parking in Palm Beach County

Free beach parking might seem like a dream in Miami-Dade and Broward counties, but plenty of spaces can be found along Palm Beach County’s 37 miles of coastline. The free beachside parking spots get easier to find as you travel north from Boca Raton to Tequesta. To keep up...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Royal Palm Beach, FL
bocamag.com

The Countdown is On for The 2022 Boca Ballroom Battle

It’s back and it’s going to be BIG. After two years of televising one of Boca’s favorite fundraising events, the Boca Ballroom Battle will be live once again, at The Boca Raton’s Mizner Center on Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. You have 26 days (but who’s counting!) to secure those tickets and support your favorite dancer. And this year’s group—known as the “Extraordinary Eight”—is bound to make this “comeback” to a live performance dynamic and fun.
BOCA RATON, FL
bocamag.com

The Salty Donut Is Opening in West Palm

Miami’s celebrated donut shop is heading north and opening this week in The Square (formally Rosemary Square and City Place). The sixth shop for the family-owned company marks its debut in Palm Beach. The festivities start this Friday, Aug. 19 and run through the weekend. The first 50 guests each day will receive a swag bag.
PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

EVICTION: Club True Cigar Lounge In Boca Raton Sued, Owes Big Bucks

Landlord Wants Cigar Lounge Out… Says Owner Owes More Than $80K… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Club True Cigar Lounge at 3360 North Federal Highway in Boca Raton is facing an eviction lawsuit after the property owner says the lounge owes more than $80,000 […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Garbage bags used to store cooked noodles,’ dead fly in customer’s drink: 6 South Florida restaurants shut last week

Six South Florida restaurants were ordered shut last week by state inspectors on account of issues including one dead fly in a customer’s beverage, cockroaches crawling on a Boba tea station, and rodent droppings found under a prep table. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and ...
FLORIDA STATE
Deerfield News

MORE DIRTY IN DEERFIELD RESTAURANT INSPECTION REPORTS-EL BALCON DE LAS AMERICAS WAS CLOSED

Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-Just when you thought it could not get worse than The Patio Bar and Grille’s recent closure we found another. For those that are following I am only up to the letter E for the last 60 days worth of inspections. El Balcon De Las America’s sure needs to do way better, pretty gross. A total of 16 violations of which 9 were a high priority and lead to a temporary closure.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Second group disqualified from Sunset Lounge deal

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The city of West Palm Beach is going back to the drawing board to find an operator to run the historic Sunset Lounge. Both finalists in the initial Request for Proposal to run the Sunset Lounge have now been disqualified. Earlier this month,...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WPTV

Technology making life better for seniors in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Modern senior living is what the Sinai Residences boast about in Boca Raton. There is a Space Invaders-type multi-ball game, a robot that delivers food, spin classes in the pool, and Teslas that take seniors to their appointments and to run errands. The center received...
BOCA RATON, FL
wqcs.org

Port St. Lucie Helping Residents Own Their Own Home

Port St. Lucie - Sunday August 14, 2022: The City of Port St. Lucie has assisted six residents with realizing their dream of owning a home by creating and implementing an affordable homeownership opportunity funded by a federal grant from the Neighborhood Stabilization Program. Colette Kemerer, a local healthcare worker;...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
Parkland Talk

SPOTLIGHT: Sushiato Rolls its Way into Parkland

After a year of waiting, Sushiato has finally opened its doors in Parkland, bringing original Japanese dishes with a Latin twist to the city. Owners Nino Ravicini and Sandra Mauro are business partners and Venezuelan nationals. Ravicini opened his first Japanese restaurant 22 years ago in Los Samanes, Caracas, Venezuela....
PARKLAND, FL
cw34.com

Trailer crash shuts down 6th Avenue in Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A car trailer was in a major crash involving multiple vehicles on Sunday afternoon in Lake Worth. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units were dispatched to assist those injured at the scene. The collision occurred in Lake Worth on 6th Avenue near the northbound entrance of I-95.
LAKE WORTH, FL
cw34.com

Narcan giveaway and community barbecue in Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (CBS12) — It was a day of education and free food at the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Lake Worth Beach. Community leaders came together for barbecue and a Narcan giveaway on Saturday. Trinity Counseling Center teamed up with various agencies including the T. Leroy...
LAKE WORTH, FL
cbs12.com

Bird's nest sparks explosion, fire in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A bird's nest caused a small explosion and fire in Delray Beach. The next was on top of a power line. On Friday, somehow it caused an explosion and fell to the ground. The grassy ground caught fire. An employee at the Delray Beach...
DELRAY BEACH, FL

