Victorville, CA

Deputies recover Louis Vuitton purse and wallet 2 days after they’re stolen; alleged thief arrested: SBSD

By Cameron Kiszla
 3 days ago

A 47-year-old Victorville man has been arrested after he stole a Louis Vuitton purse and wallet from a car in Apple Valley, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The designer purse and wallet, which contained $500 in cash, were taken in the 12000 block of Apple Valley Road a few minutes after 11 a.m. on Tuesday, officials said in a press release .

The owner of the purse said she had entered a restaurant in the area to pick up an order and left her purse in the car, and when she got home, she realized it was gone.

Investigators identified Gabriel Villalobos as the suspect, and on Thursday, deputies served search warrants in the 12000 block of El Dorado Place in Victorville and in the 19000 block of Third Street in Oro Grande.

“During the execution of the warrants, Villalobos was detained, and the victim’s Louis Vuitton purse and wallet were recovered,” the release said.

Villalobos is being held at the High Desert Detention Center in lieu of $25,000 bail for the alleged theft, though jail records show he faces additional charges that bring his total bail to $125,000.

Villalobos faces charges of vandalism totaling more than $400 in damage and false imprisonment, for which bail has been set at $75,000, and inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, violating a protective order and vandalism totaling less than $400 in damage, for which bail is $25,000.

He is due to appear in Victorville Superior Court on Monday for the theft charges and on Friday for the other charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Vallejo at 760-240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

To report information anonymously, contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or visit wetip.com .

Mark Davidson
3d ago

What a honest cop he needs to be fired lol at least that’s what the Democratic Party has to say. Right!!ty for doing your job!

foxla.com

Murder suspect wanted in LA killed by deputies in Victorville

A murder suspect wanted in Los Angeles was fatally wounded when he allegedly pointed a handgun at deputies, who fired upon him while he was holed up at a home in Victorville, authorities said Sunday. Deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department's Specialized Enforcement Division assisted the LAPD at...
VICTORVILLE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Murder suspect killed by deputies in Antelope Valley

VICTORVILLE, Calif. – A murder suspect wanted in Los Angeles was fatally wounded when he allegedly pointed a handgun at deputies, who fired upon him while he was holed up at a home in Victorville, authorities said Sunday. Deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department’s Specialized Enforcement Division...
VICTORVILLE, CA
CBS LA

Murder suspect fatally shot after allegedly pointing handgun at deputies in Victorville

Authorities say a murder suspect that had been sought in Los Angeles was fatally wounded while deputies attempted to apprehend him in Victorville. Just before being shot by deputies Thursday, authorities say Byron Hayes pointed a handgun at deputies who had arrived at a home in the 12600 block of Westway Lane seeking to arrest him. Hayes, a 33-year-old resident of Victorville, at the time had barricaded himself inside the home and authorities had spent time negotiating with him to surrender. After Hayes was shot, medical aid was rendered and Hayes had been rushed to a hospital. It was there that he was pronounced dead.Anyone with information regarding the case was urged to call the San Bernardino County Sheriff' Department's Specialized Investigations Division at 909-890-4908 or the We-Tip Hotline at 800-782-7463.
VICTORVILLE, CA
Fox News

California police arrest dozens in major anti-gang operation

Dozens of people were arrested Friday in a multi-department sweep of a suspected gang operation in Southern California, police said. The arrests were spearheaded by the San Bernardino Police Department with help from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and surrounding cities. The operation – part of a program...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
NBC Los Angeles

One Person Killed in Suspected DUI Crash in Lake Elsinore

One person was killed and two others were hospitalized in a crash in Lake Elsinore that authorities suspect was caused by a speeding drunk driver. The crash involved two vehicles and was reported at 10:33 p.m. Saturday in the 29000 block of Lake St., according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
onscene.tv

Vehicle Flies Off Embankment Leaving Driver Dead | Moreno Valley

08.13.2022 | 12:53 PM | MORENO VALLEY – California Highway Patrol, Riverside Office and Cal Fire, Moreno Valley responded to a reported, single vehicle traffic collision with the car off the road and down the embankment and the occupant trapped. Cal Fire arrived on scene and confirmed a vehicle off the roadway, approximately 100 feet, on its roof with one person trapped and a confirmed cut and rescue operation. Paramedics made their way to the vehicle and pronounced the occupant deceased. At this time the cause of the accident is under investigation and drug or alcohol has not been ruled out. EB traffic, on SR 60 into Gilman Springs has been reduced to one lane and is moving slow and backed up No more details are available at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
MORENO VALLEY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Drugs and weapon are seized by police during traffic stop in San Bernardino

Drugs and a weapon were seized by police during a traffic stop in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. The narcotics unit located and seized 15 pounds of methamphetamine, 3 ounces of cocaine HCL, 200 fentanyl pills, a loaded gun, and more than $1,300 in cash, police said in a Facebook post on Aug. 12.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
2urbangirls.com

Detectives seek couple seen leaving murder scene

LOS ANGELES – Sheriff’s homicide detectives are seeking the public’s help Friday in locating a man and a woman who were seen leaving the neighborhood where police say a murder occurred in Monterey Park. Detectives investigating the scene say a murder occurred in the early morning hours...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
foxla.com

Man stabbed to death in Pasadena; suspect in custody

PASADENA, Calif. - One man was stabbed to death in Pasadena Friday night, and a potential suspect has been detained, according to the Pasadena Police Department. Pasadena Police were called to the 600 block of North Lake Avenue shortly before 11 p.m. Friday night after reports of an assault with a deadly weapon. When officers arrived, they discovered a man on the ground, unresponsive and suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
PASADENA, CA
KTLA

L.A. man arrested for deadly stabbing in Pasadena

Police have arrested a Los Angeles man on suspicion of stabbing and killing a man in Pasadena Friday night. The stabbing happened around 10:55 p.m. on the 600 block of North Lake Avenue, according to the Pasadena Police Department. Arriving police found a man in the street suffering from multiple stab wounds. The unidentified man […]
PASADENA, CA
vvng.com

Suspect foot bails after a pursuit Thursday in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Police are continuing to search for a suspect who foot-bailed after a vehicle pursuit in Hesperia. On Thursday, August 11, 2022, deputies attempted a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle near Ranchero Road and Santa Fe Avenue. Sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez said the driver failed...
HESPERIA, CA
onscene.tv

Funeral Procession For RPD Officer Killed In Off Duty Crash | Riverside

08.12.2022 | 11:30 AM | RIVERSIDE – “The funeral services for Riverside Police Sergeant Matt Lewis, who was killed in an off duty motorcycle traffic collision. Sgt. Lewis was traveling northbound on Pico Avenue near Santa Rosa Road at approximately 7:15 a.m. on Aug. 1 when the driver of a southbound GMC Sierra pulling a trailer turned in front of him. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
RIVERSIDE, CA
