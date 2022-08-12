Deputies recover Louis Vuitton purse and wallet 2 days after they’re stolen; alleged thief arrested: SBSD

A 47-year-old Victorville man has been arrested after he stole a Louis Vuitton purse and wallet from a car in Apple Valley, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The designer purse and wallet, which contained $500 in cash, were taken in the 12000 block of Apple Valley Road a few minutes after 11 a.m. on Tuesday, officials said in a press release .

The owner of the purse said she had entered a restaurant in the area to pick up an order and left her purse in the car, and when she got home, she realized it was gone.

Investigators identified Gabriel Villalobos as the suspect, and on Thursday, deputies served search warrants in the 12000 block of El Dorado Place in Victorville and in the 19000 block of Third Street in Oro Grande.

“During the execution of the warrants, Villalobos was detained, and the victim’s Louis Vuitton purse and wallet were recovered,” the release said.

Villalobos is being held at the High Desert Detention Center in lieu of $25,000 bail for the alleged theft, though jail records show he faces additional charges that bring his total bail to $125,000.

Villalobos faces charges of vandalism totaling more than $400 in damage and false imprisonment, for which bail has been set at $75,000, and inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant, violating a protective order and vandalism totaling less than $400 in damage, for which bail is $25,000.

He is due to appear in Victorville Superior Court on Monday for the theft charges and on Friday for the other charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Vallejo at 760-240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

To report information anonymously, contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or visit wetip.com .

