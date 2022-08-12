Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends warning to NFL teams after Chiefs QB’s first TD for 2022
Patrick Mahomes’ wife just reminded everyone that the touchdown the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback threw on Saturday in their preseason game against the Chicago Bears was only the first of many more to come. In their opening possession, Mahomes made scoring a touchdown look easy with a sharp pass to tight end Blake Bell. He […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends warning to NFL teams after Chiefs QB’s first TD for 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Buccaneers make massive mistake with quarterback Tom Brady
After taking some time to think about Tom Brady stepping away from the Buccaneers for a few weeks, the story doesn’t line up with the actions as much as it should. For those who have not yet heard, Tom Brady is taking a few weeks away from the Buccaneers due to personal reasons. The Bucs say that they knew this before training camp began and that this is a non-story.
‘You sick f–k’: Deshaun Watson showered with jeers in preseason debut for Browns vs. Jaguars
Cleveland Browns fans have been very supportive of Deshaun Watson amid the sexual misconduct allegations thrown against him. However, not everyone in the NFL feels the same. That much is clear after Watson suited up for the Browns in their first preseason game for 2022 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jags fans made sure to let […] The post ‘You sick f–k’: Deshaun Watson showered with jeers in preseason debut for Browns vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Carolina Panthers star breaks up raucous crowd fight
The NFL is back which means so are raucous crowd fights, just not on the watch of Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore. Thursday evening, the Panthers held their Fan Fest celebration, an annual tradition of welcoming fans into their home Bank of America Stadium to watch team practice, fireworks and other performances. And during the fans first opportunity to enter Charlotte’s NFL stadium to cheer on their hometown Panthers this season, it didn’t take long for two people in the stands to put up their fists.
Why Tom Brady Is Taking Time Away From Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Watch: Tom Brady's Wife Gisele Admits She Didn't Always Love Football. Tom Brady is stepping away from the NFL, temporarily. After the NFL quarterback missed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice on Aug. 11, coach Todd Bowles addressed Brady's training camp absence while speaking to reporters. "Tom has been excused today....
Deion Sanders slams Pro Football Hall of Fame: 'My jacket got to be a different color'
Deion Sanders took issue with the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the recent caliber of its inductees, saying some didn't belong next to him.
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleaders Locker Room Video
New locker room reveal videos aren't just for football teams. They're for cheerleaders, too. The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders unveiled their new 2022 locker room earlier this month. It was pretty emotional. "First look at our 2022 locker room reveal," the Cowboys cheerleaders wrote. Cowboys fans are loving it. "Time for...
Jason Garrett Has Reportedly Landed A Prominent New Job
Jason Garrett has reportedly landed a prominent new job ahead of the 2022 football season. While the former Dallas Cowboys head coach won't be on the sideline, he'll be calling some important games for NBC. According to a report from Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Garrett will be...
Ravens WR Suffered Injury During First Preseason Game
The Baltimore Ravens recorded their historic 23rd straight preseason win against the Tennessee Titans last night. But it wasn't all good news for Baltimore as one of their receivers suffered an injury in the process. During the 23-10 win, wide receiver James Proche was forced to leave with an injury....
Bill Belichick Reportedly Irked By Blitz-Happy Giants Defense
Belichick reportedly wasn't happy that the Giants ran more blitzes than usual for a preseason game.
Legendary Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson enters hospice care
Legendary Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson, the MVP of Super Bowl IV, has entered hospice care, according to multiple
Ben Roethlisberger reacts to Kenny Pickett, Steelers QBs’ big game vs. Seahawks
Ben Roethlisberger couldn’t hide his excitement about the future of the Pittsburgh Steelers after Kenny Pickett and the rest of the quarterback group showed up big time against the Seattle Seahawks. The Steelers won their first preseason game for 2022 against the Seahawks 32-25, with Pickett, Mason Rudolph and...
Steelers Player Exits Preseason Game, Carted Off Field With Potential Injury
We have concerning news to share out of Pittsburgh. A Steelers player was carted off the field with an injury during tonight's preseason game. Steelers safety Karl Joseph exited tonight's preseason game vs. the Seattle Seahawks with a potentially serious injury. Early on in the preseason exhibition, Joseph was seen...
Skip Bayless Reacts To Baker Mayfield's Panthers Debut
On Saturday, the Carolina Panthers named Baker Mayfield their starting quarterback for their preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers. Mayfield led the Panthers on a 13-play, 54-yard drive that was capped off by a Zane Gonzalez field goal. During the Panthers' first series, Mayfield completed four of his seven pass...
Buccaneers have obvious decision to make after preseason dominance
The wide receivers showed out for the Buccaneers last night. Only being able to keep two of the guys we saw would be silly. We already knew this before the game started last night, but the various performances against the Dolphins make it all the more clear: the Buccaneers have a near-impossible task ahead as they try to make cuts to their wide receiver room.
Dolphins Have Reportedly Suffered Crushing Injury Loss
The Miami Dolphins have reportedly suffered a crushing injury loss following Game 1 of the preseason. According to reports out of Miami, the Dolphins have lost a defensive player to a torn ACL. "Trill Williams tore his ACL in last night’s preseason game, per source. Unfortunate injury for a player...
Dolphins owner Stephen Ross changes succession plan, will hand franchise to his daughter, per report
Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has had a change of heart regarding his succession plan for the NFL franchise. The 82-year-old has notified the league of his intentions to change his successor of the Dolphins to his daughter, Jennifer Ross, according to the Sports Business Journal. The process has not yet been completed, but Ross has reportedly made it clear to NFL executives of his desire to pass the team on to his children. Before this development, Dolphins vice chairman Bruce Beal would have had the opportunity to ascend to be the club's owner.
NFL World Reacts To Gisele's Message For Tom Brady
Tom Brady is currently away from the Buccaneers, taking an extended leave before the start of the regular season. The seven-time Super Bowl champion will reportedly miss 10 or so days of training camp and preseason games. It's unclear why Brady is taking this leave, though it's expected that it...
Colts Release Former Second-Round Pick
There's been a lot of roster turnover at key positions for the Indianapolis Colts this offseason. Their latest move comes at the expense of a former second-round draft pick. On Friday, the Colts announced the release of offensive tackle Jason Spriggs. The move comes two months to the day after signing Spriggs to a one-year deal.
Chiefs vs. Bears: Patrick Mahomes and starters will play first quarter
Head coach Andy Reid announced that the Kansas City Chiefs will play their starters for the first quarter or so against the Chicago Bears on Saturday. The Kansas City Chiefs are ready to kick off their preseason schedule with a visit to the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Saturday, and it seems as if all parties involved on the roster are going to get some time to shake off the rust with some real snaps in the opening exhibition.
