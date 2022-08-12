Read full article on original website
wbrc.com
Work begins in Alabaster on Hwy. 119 project
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’ve ever driven on Highway 119, especially during rush hour, you know it’s a headache, but relief is on the way. Work finally began for phase one of the Highway 119 project in Alabaster. Soon, you and your family will be driving along five lanes, instead of two.
wvtm13.com
9-vehicle crash shuts down I-59 northbound at Tallapoosa Street in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: 4 p.m. The scene has been cleared and the interstate is back open. Birmingham police and crews from Birmingham Fire and Rescue are on the scene of a traffic crash Sunday afternoon involving 9 vehicles. Northbound lanes of Interstate 59 have been closed at the...
wbrc.com
Three injured in multi-car crash on I-65 N near Tallapoosa Exit
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue officials say three people were injured after a multi-car crash on I-65 N on August 14. Officials with Birmingham Fire and Rescue say nine vehicles are involved in this crash, with three people being taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The crash caused the Tallapoosa Exit to close temporarily, but all lanes are now open.
Woman killed when car runs off road, overturns near Cullman
A Cullman woman died after her car left the roadway, struck a median and overturned Saturday evening outside Cullman, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Association. The crash killed Dana Quick West, 51, of Cullman, according to a news release. She was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox on U.S. 31 when the crash occurred. Officials pronounced West dead at the scene.
Shelby Reporter
Work begins on Phase 1 of Hwy 119 widening project
ALABASTER – Work officially began on phase one of the Hwy 119 widening project this week. The work is being conducted between Fulton Springs Road and Hwy 12 and part of a continued upgrade to the city’s major highway. The two-phase project will widen the road to include...
hooversun.com
Metro Roundup: Mountain Brook council discusses eyesore property, car thefts, pet waste
The Mountain Brook City Council this week voted to require a home owner to remove a house that was severely damaged by a fallen tree after several neighbors complained it is an eyesore that is negatively impacting their property value. The action taken by the council gives the owner of...
wbrc.com
City of Birmingham looking at automatic enforcement cameras amid increase in reckless and stunt driving
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Council is exploring new cameras in an effort to curb reckless and stunt driving across the city. Birmingham City Council almost got a bill for automatic traffic enforcement passed by state officials this past legislative session, but it didn’t happen. Now, they revisited topic during this week’s council meeting and with the increase in reckless driving deaths across the city, they think new automated enforcement could help.
1 killed in attempted robbery near Cheaha State Park
CLAY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: The second suspect is now in custody. ORIGINAL: Clay County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday morning near Cheaha State Park. According to officers, the shooting was a result of an attempted robbery. The victim of the robbery was shot and killed on a National Forest […]
wbrc.com
Woman killed in crash in Cullman County
CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say one person has died after a crash in Cullman County on August 13. Authorities say 51-year-old Dana Quick West died when the car that she was driving left the road, hit a median and overturned. West died on the scene.
wvlt.tv
Dreamcakes closes Homewood location for good
The ABLE Project is aimed at improving personal and professional accountability among law enforcement. Bear crashes Alabama family’s Gatlinburg vacation. The family was headed to see a pirate show in Gatlinburg when the bear walked up to the patio. Grainger County remains identified as Knoxville woman after more than...
2 killed in early morning Birmingham crash
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating an early morning crash that left two people dead Sunday. According to Truman Fitzgerald with BPD, officers arrived to the scene and saw a small sedan had collided into a tree with two people unresponsive inside the vehicle around 1:20 a.m. Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived on […]
Bham Now
How to start fishing in Birmingham + where to go
Want to start a new hobby? Try fishing—luckily, it’s so easy to do in Birmingham that it only requires three steps. With great river basins and lakes nearby, we have all the info you need to start fishing in Birmingham. 1. Find a body of water. There are...
21-year-old dead after being struck by vehicle in Tuscaloosa County
A 21-year-old Duncanville man is dead after being struck by a vehicle Thursday night.
wvtm13.com
Coal company ordered to clean abandoned mine site along Black Warrior River
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A federal judge in Birmingham has ordered a coal company to clean the abandoned mine site reportedly polluting a central Alabama river, according to the Southern Environmental Law Center. The approved Consent Decree requires the Drummond Company to clean up its Maxine Mine site along the...
WAAY-TV
Lauderdale County inmate dies at Bibb Correctional Facility
An inmate from Lauderdale County has died at Bibb Correctional Facility. Cory Luke White, 38, was found unresponsive in his cell on Aug. 9, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. The department said life-saving measures were performed but White was pronounced dead in the prison’s health care unit.
wvtm13.com
Duncanville man dies when hit by vehicle
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. — A man from Duncanville, Alabama was killed Thursday night when he was hit by a 2022 Cadillac Escalade. Police said the accident happened at 9:40 p.m. on U.S. 82, about one mile east of Tuscaloosa. The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Samuel Ellis. He...
Trussville PD arrest man for attempting to steal from Courtesy GMC after test drive
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville Police Department (TPD) arrested a man for attempting to steal a vehicle from Courtesy GMC after a test drive on Wednesday, August 10. According to the TPD, Antonio Tajuan Patterson, 42, of Birmingham, was arrested for theft of property. “Patterson is accused of stealing a GMC […]
Suspect charged in Bessemer shooting death of 36-year-old mother of 4, held on $1 million bond
A homicide suspect taken into custody following a police chase from one end of Jefferson County to another has been formally charged in the shooting death of a woman in Bessemer earlier this week. Tyler Malik Petty, 21, is charged with intentional murder in the Aug. 10 slaying of Kimberly...
wbrc.com
Man struck and killed in Tuscaloosa Co.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A pedestrian was killed August 11 when he was struck by a 2022 Cadillac Escalade. The victim has been identified as Samuel R. Ellis of Duncanville. He was 21. The crash happened around 9:40 p.m. on U.S. 82 near the 55 mile marker, one mile east...
Man sought in Birmingham murder ‘held down’ by Oklahoma McDonald’s employees after carjacking attempt
The man sought in connection with a Birmingham arson and murder was nabbed in Oklahama after he tried to rob a woman of her vehicle. Oklahama court records obtained Friday by AL.com say Youit De Witt Jones, 35, was held down by McDonald’s employees in the restaurant parking lot until police could arrive.
