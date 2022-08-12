ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why don't some people get COVID?

By Heather Brown
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

Good Question: Why don’t some people get COVID? 02:40

MINNEAPOLIS -- Every so often you run across a "NOVID."

Dr. Jill Foster is a pediatric infectious disease specialist at the University of Minnesota Medical School.

"I think most of them probably did [have COVID-19]," Foster said.

She says the NOVID group falls into four categories:

1: Genes. This is the smallest group, comprised of people who were born with an immunity to the virus.

2: Previous immunity from some other kind of coronavirus.

3: People who had an asymptomatic case.

4: People who have just been super careful.

If you're curious, there is an antibody test you can take to see if you've ever had COVID-19, but Dr. Foster says they're not always reliable.

The CDC thinks COVID-19 has infected 70 percent of the U.S. population. But because so many cases are asymptomatic, those numbers could be higher.

Melissa Phillips
2d ago

I think we just have really good immune systems. I was working directly with elderly residents at the assisted living home I worked at. Every one around me, co workers and residents got it. I was one of the few to not catch it by some miracle.

Jorge
2d ago

I thought according to medical experts that #2 was impossible? Hmmm, were we lied to about that as well? Millions of Americans have previous exposure to other Corona viruses. That probably helped more than the vaccines.

Swede
3d ago

No mask. No jabs. Haven’t gotten sick. Working 65 hour weeks. 62 years old. 🇺🇸💪🏻🇺🇸💪🏻🇺🇸💪🏻🇺🇸

