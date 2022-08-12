ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Dine and Dish: Fresno's Curry Pizza offers the best of two delicious worlds

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FFcB6_0hEGr0vU00

For many people in the Valley and beyond, pizza ranks high on the list of favorite comfort foods.

For our newest Dine and Dish segment, we visited a pizza joint which offers a unique and tasty spin on the traditional pie.

Curry Pizza owner Virender Malhi says you should stop by.

"People are afraid when they hear the word 'curry' - 'Should I try it'? But once they try it they're like, this is it," he says.

In addition to traditional favorites like pepperoni and salami, they also offer pizzas with Indian toppings like tandoori chicken and chicken tikka masala.

Malhi says they always ask customers if they've tried Indian food.

"If they say yes, they know what butter chicken is. If you talk to somebody else, 'hey I never tried Indian food', we always say, 'Hey take a half. Take a half of this, take a half of that'."

Our pizza was loaded up with butter chicken on one side and then the 'Savage' combo - with sausage, bacon and pepperoni on the other.

"What we're known for is our toppings on our pizza. You don't see the crust on our pizza when we make a pizza. You taste the crust. You don't see the crust," says Malhi.

They use different sauces to bring out the flavor on the Indian-style pizzas.

The butter chicken pizza is a blending of cultures.

Malhi and his business partners opened up here at Willow and Nees in 2019, two years after starting their first restaurant at Shaw and Marks.

The Curry Pizza Company now has seven locations around the state with three more coming soon to the Valley.

"We're known for our chicken wings too. I can say that, I can write it down. Our wings are better than Wing Stop, Buffalo Wild Wings. I'm sorry, I have to stand by the truth," says Malhi.

Sometimes it's good to get out of your food comfort zone.

Customers have found the Curry Pizza Company to be familiar and yet deliciously different.

You're getting the best of both worlds.

