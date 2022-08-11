ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Nick Lodolo's rough first inning costly in Cincinnati Reds' Field of Dreams loss to Chicago Cubs

By Bobby Nightengale, Cincinnati Enquirer
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 3 days ago

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Nick Lodolo was one of the first Cincinnati Reds players to walk onto the field with his 1919-inspired uniform at the Field of Dreams on Thursday.

The rookie left-hander had one of the tougher tasks. All players wanted to savor the experience, taking photos of the cornfield surrounding the outfield, and he had to balance that excitement with preparing for his start against the Chicago Cubs.

From the bullpen, Lodolo couldn't see Ken Griffey Jr. and Ken Griffey Sr. kickstart the Field of Dreams festivities , reprising the ending of the 1989 film by having a catch before players walked out of the cornfield. About 25 minutes after all the pregame events started, Lodolo gave up three consecutive run-scoring hits in the top of the first inning of a 4-2 loss .

"I’ve never experienced anything like this," Joey Votto said. "Between the lights, between the stands, with the backdrop, the way you could hear your teammates or hear the people in the stands, it felt a lot like a minor league game, which has a real charm to it. It was done with hundreds of media credentials and this makeshift little city behind the scenes. It was fun walking through the tunnels, crossing paths with a fan, a special guest today, a Hall of Famer, a player from the other team. It felt very intimate."

The game was the centerpiece to the Field of Dreams production, of course, but the focus of the evening was a nod to the past. It’s what the film was about and why so many people wanted to be a part of the sold-out crowd of 7,823 in rural Iowa.

MORE: Hologram Harry Caray sings 'Take Me Out to the Ball Game' during Field of Dreams game

SPORTS NEWSLETTER: Get the latest news and analysis in your inbox

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lbzPu_0hEGqzCz00
The Cubs' Nico Hoerner scores as Reds catcher Austin Romine receives the throw but cannot handle the ball in the first inning. Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer

Johnny Bench, Barry Larkin and Marty Brennaman make trip to Field of Dreams

Reds Hall of Famers Barry Larkin and Johnny Bench were a part of the pregame festivities, walking out of the cornfield with the teams. Bench caught the ceremonial first pitch from Cubs great Fergie Jenkins. In the crowd sat dozens of former Major Leaguers, a U.S. Senator and Hall of Famer broadcaster Marty Brennaman.

Before the first pitch, fans held up placards that read the famous quote from the film: Is this heaven? No, it’s Iowa.

"There's no way you can anything from the day we had here," Reds Manager David Bell said. "It was a great experience. I heard so many people throughout our clubhouse say it's something they'll remember for the rest of their life. Just everything about it, it's difficult to put into words what it meant. It seemed like the fans enjoyed it. I hope everyone enjoyed it from home, I know we did playing in it."

First inning gets away from Reds rookie pitcher Nick Lodolo

The first inning snowballed on the 24-year-old Lodolo when he hit Patrick Wisdom’s foot with a curveball on a 0-2 pitch with two outs. Seiya Suzuki lined an RBI double into center field. Nico Horner followed with an RBI single to left field. Ian Happ capped the three-run rally with an RBI double to center.

OPINION: What Field of Dreams game truly meant

'JUST FEEL LIKE A KID': Behind the scenes with Reds at Field of Dreams game

MORE: What stood out from Cubs-Reds Field of Dreams game

Lodolo worked ahead in counts and filled the strike zone, but he allowed four runs on seven hits and four walks in 4⅔ innings while striking out six.

“It’s frustrating, no doubt about it," Lodolo said. "I look back at it and what I could have done. Obviously, would’ve, should’ve, could’ve. I was that close to continuing to pitch deeper into the game and keeping us in the ballgame right from the jump. It’s definitely frustrating. When I look back, I realize that I’m that close."

The Reds hit 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position and left eight men on base.

Matt Reynolds, who entered in the fourth inning after Jonathan India left the game with a lower left leg contusion stemming from a hit by pitch in the first inning, ended the home team’s shutout with a two-run double into the right-center gap in the seventh inning.

"It was a special moment for me in my career," Reynolds said. "The flyover was crazy. Got goosebumps listening to the jets fly over. Walking through the cornfield before the game gave me goosebumps as well. It was, all around, just a great experience."

Reds coaches reminded players before the game to recognize they were playing a Major League game in the middle of a cornfield. Take away the pomp and production and “this is as pure of baseball as you’re going to get,” said assistant pitching coach Eric Jagers, an Iowa native.

Will there be a Field of Dreams game in 2023? No

There won’t be a Field of Dreams game in 2023 because of construction, according to Hall of Famer Frank Thomas , who is the chief operating officer of the field’s ownership group. Multiple players said that added to the night’s significance. Who knows how many Major League players will ever experience this again?

“Our team, we’ve been through a lot,” Bell said before the game. “The playoff picture has eluded us. But it’s almost a reward to be able to play as a team in a bigger than normal game in the middle of the season. I’m happier for our players to get to do that.”

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Nick Lodolo's rough first inning costly in Cincinnati Reds' Field of Dreams loss to Chicago Cubs

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Yasiel Puig discusses Major League Baseball return

Former Major League Baseball star Yasiel Puig has been playing in the KBO in South Korea since appearing in his last MLB game with the Cleveland Indians in 2019, but it sounds like the 31-year-old is ready to make his return to the big leagues. In an interview with TMZ...
MLB
numberfire.com

Zach McKinstry in Cubs' Saturday lineup

Chicago Cubs infielder Zach McKinstry is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. McKinstry is getting the nod at third base, batting ninth in the order versus Reds starter Graham Ashcraft. Our models project McKinstry for 0.8 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 8.7...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Ian Happ, Cubs roll over Reds

Ian Happ continued to torment the Cincinnati Reds with a three-run homer and Franmil Reyes added a two-run shot to power the visiting Chicago Cubs to a 7-2 win Saturday night. Happ, a baseball star at the University of Cincinnati, belted his 16th career home run at Great American Ball Park and his 25th lifetime homer against the Reds.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
numberfire.com

Michael Papierski starting Saturday for Cincinnati

Cincinnati Reds catcher Michael Papierski is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Papierski is gettin the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Cubs starter Adrian Sampson. Our models project Papierski for 0.6 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.4 RBI and 5.8 FanDuel...
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Team advances to Little League World Series after brutal call

Washington advanced to the Little League World Series with a walk-off win over Oregon on Thursday, but the ending of the game was an umpiring disaster. Washington had a runner on first with one out in the bottom of the 7th inning when Braydon Rudolph chopped a ball down the third base line. The third base umpire clearly held his arms up to indicate that the ball went foul, but the play continued. Ezra Seitz scored all the way from first.
EUGENE, OR
TMZ.com

Tim Lincecum's Wife Dies After Battle With Cancer, S.F. Giants Mourn

The wife of Tim Lincecum -- one of the best MLB pitchers of all time -- has sadly died ... the San Francisco Giants announced on Thursday night. She was just 38 years old. Cristin Coleman, who dated Lincecum for years, passed away following a battle with cancer in late June ... but it hadn't been widely reported until the Giants mourned her loss in a series of tweets on Thursday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Happ
Person
Nick Lodolo
Person
Austin Romine
Person
Joey Votto
Person
Seiya Suzuki
Person
Johnny Bench
Person
Barry Larkin
dodgerblue.com

Recap: Dodgers Hit Season-High 6 Home Runs Against Royals

The Los Angeles Dodgers hit a season-high six home runs en route to thumping the Kansas City Royals, 13-3, which extended their winning streak to 12 games. Mookie Betts hit a sixth leadoff homer this season and 35th of his career to set the tone in a five-run first inning. Max Muncy, Justin Turner and Gavin Lux each hit an RBI single with the bases loaded before Royals starter Brad Keller managed to get the first out of the game on his 34th pitch.
KANSAS CITY, MO
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Chicago Cubs Pitcher Drew Smyly’s Wife, Eryn Blatt

Drew Blatt is on his second stint with the Chicago Cubs, and the Thursday game where they beat the Cincinnati Reds was extra special for him. The pitcher’s daughter (and birthday girl) was in attendance. And recently, the youngest Blatt made her debut MLB appearance, too. But it is Drew Smyly’s wife, Eryn Blatt, who is stealing the attention wherever she goes. Blatt has always been noticed at her husband’s games, but details on her continue to elude fans. So we dive deep into her background in this Eryn Blatt wiki.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Victor Caratini not in Brewers' Sunday lineup

Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Caratini is being replaced behind the plate by Mario Feliciano versus Cardinals starter Miles Mikolas. In 209 plate appearances this season, Caratini has a .227 batting average with a .748 OPS, 8 home...
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dyersville#The Chicago Cubs#A Hall Of Famer
numberfire.com

Cubs' Nelson Velazquez sitting versus Reds Sunday

The Chicago Cubs did not list Nelson Velazquez in their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Velazquez will take a seat Sunday while Rafael Ortega starts in centerfield and bats first in the order. The rookie has mashed 6 home runs in his first 110 plate appearances,...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Will Clark reveals hilarious Rickey Henderson base-stealing story

Will Clark had his number retired by the Giants on July 30, and it's no surprise that many are having the 58-year-old recount stories from his playing career. During a Tuesday appearance on KNBR's Tolbert and Copes, Clark answered a question regarding his favorite player to have at first base. The Giants legend had a 15-year playing career, with many players coming over to chat at his position.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Forecasting the 2022-23 qualifying offers: Position players

The qualifying offer has impacted the free-agent market for the last 10 offseasons, but it wasn’t clear if there would be an 11th as Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association engaged in labor talks last winter. When the lockout was over and the new collective bargaining agreement was finally settled, one sticking point remained — the implementation of an international player draft. If the union agreed to this draft, the league would have agreed to scrap the qualifying-offer system altogether.
MLB
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Max Ferguson traded to Red Sox

Former Tennessee player Max Ferguson was traded to Boston Aug. 2. San Diego traded Ferguson, first baseman Eric Hosmer, outfielder Corey Rosier and cash to the Red Sox for pitcher Jay Groome. Ferguson has been assigned to the Greenville Drive. Greenville is a High-A affiliate of the Red Sox located...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox sweep Tigers

AJ Pollock and Andrew Vaughn homered, Lance Lynn threw six solid innings and the Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep. Pollock, Eloy Jimenez and Jose Abreu each had two hits for the White Sox, who remained 2 1/2 games behind AL Central-leading Cleveland.
CHICAGO, IL
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Vs. Royals Game Preview: Max Muncy Back At Third Base

Following an 8-3 victory on Friday, the Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak to 11 games and are in position to take the series over the Kansas City Royals. The Dodgers’ 11 consecutive wins is their longest stretch of the season and it’s helped propel them to the best record in baseball at 78-33.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Nolan Gorman out of Cardinals' lineup against Brewers

St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman is not starting in Friday's contest against the Milwaukee Brewers. Gorman will watch from the bench after Tommy Edman was named Friday's starting second baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 138 batted balls this season, Gorman has produced a 15.2% barrel rate and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Padres lose to Nats after controversial overturned call

The San Diego Padres’ bad luck continued on Saturday when they lost after an overturned call did not go their way. The Padres lost 4-3 to the Washington Nationals after the call went against them in the 7th inning. The Nats had a runner at second with two out in the bottom of the 7th and Victor Robles at the plate. Robles hit a hard ground ball to right field for a single. Juan Soto fielded the ball and threw home to try and get out Caesar Hernandez.
SAN DIEGO, CA
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

569K+
Followers
62K+
Post
286M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy