ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunedin, FL

Sheriff's Office: Preschool teacher caught punching 4-year-old in head

By Emily McCain
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q4HuT_0hEGqunM00

UPDATE 8/12/2022:
KinderCare sent a statement to ABC Action News saying the preschool teacher has been fired and is no longer a KinderCare employee.

A preschool teacher in Pinellas County faces a charge of felony child abuse after the sheriff's office said she was seen punching a 4-year-old child in the head on Wednesday.

The sheriff's office said deputies were called to the Kindercare Learning Center in Dunedin.

The witness told authorities they heard screaming coming from the playground and saw Ashley Richards, 32, repeatedly punching the toddler "to the back and side of the head" with both an open and closed fist.

The sheriff's office said Richards was also seen pushing the child to the ground and yelling, "Do you want me to hit you?" The witness captured part of the incident on their cellphone, authorities said.

According to an arrest report, the witness video captured Richards pulling the toddler over her legs to lay him down on her lap before she punches what "appears to be the child's head with a closed first multiple times." The report said she then forcefully pushed the victim to the ground.

The toddler told authorities he got in trouble for fighting with his brother and he was hit by Richards in the back of his head and eye as punishment, according to the arrest report.

The report said Richards admitted to putting her hand over the victim's mouth when he laughed at her but denied hitting or punching him.

A parent picking up his kids from the preschool on Thursday told ABC Action News he was as shocked as anyone.

“I mean it’s unfortunate. I don’t know all the details. Thankfully, we live in a country where there is due process, and she’ll be able to stand trial and plead her case," the parent, who did not want to provide his name, said. "I had never had any negative interactions. She’d been nothing but respectful to me and my family, my children,"

Richards was hired at the learning center in March 2021. The sheriff's office said she's on administrative leave as a result of the alleged abuse.

Richards was arrested and taken to the Pinellas County Jail.

Kindercare Learning Companies provided the following statement on the arrest:

"Nothing is more important to us than the safety of the children in our care. The teacher’s alleged actions do not reflect who we are or the training we provide our teachers. We are working with the police to determine what may or may not have happened. In the meantime, the
teacher involved is on administrative leave until further notice."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

Florida Preschool Teacher Fired and Facing Felony After Allegedly Punching Child

“Do you want me to hit you?” Ashley Richards allegedly yelled at a 4-year-old boy as she punched him repeatedly while holding him over her legs. The Florida preschool teacher, who was fired from her job, now faces a felony charge of child abuse in connection with the alleged hitting, which was caught on a witness’s video. The boy allegedly told the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office that he and his brother had gotten into a fight on the playground when Richards approached him and began punching him in the head and the eye. The witness heard screaming and came upon the scene of Richards “repeatedly punching the child with both an open and closed fist to the back and side of the head,” and “yelling at the victim,” the witness told sheriff’s deputies. However, Richards reportedly denies ever hitting the child, telling deputies she was, in fact, consoling him rather than punishing him. She allegedly admitted to putting her hands over the boy’s mouth when he laughed at her for unspecified reasons.Read it at Law & Crime
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dunedin, FL
Crime & Safety
Pinellas County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Pinellas County, FL
City
Dunedin, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

47K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy