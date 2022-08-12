ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Daily Voice

Police ID 20-Year-Old Man Killed In Seat Pleasant Shooting

Police investigators in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man in Prince George’s County. Detectives from the agency’s Homicide Unit have offered a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest...
SEAT PLEASANT, MD
fox5dc.com

19-year-old charged with murder in connection to shooting death of DC father

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a D.C. father and husband. DC Police says the incident occurred in the 1700 block of West Virginia Avenue NE around 4:47 p.m. on June 25. Officers responded for the report of a shooting and located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
WASHINGTON, DC
sciotopost.com

One Dead After Jumping From Flaming Car in Barrier Crash in DC While Firing Shots

Washington DC – A man is dead after crashing his car into a barrier in Washington DC and then shooting gun shots. The incident happened at 4 am this morning in the area of East Capitol Street and Second Street hen the man rammed his car into a barricade. Police reported that while the man was getting out of the car, it became engulfed in flames. He then pulled a gun and fired several shots into the air along East Capitol street. When our officers heard the sound of gunfire, they immediately responded and were approaching the man when he shot himself.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

29-year-old son of DMV legend Big G shot & killed in Upper Marlboro, sources tell 7News

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7News) — A 29-year-old man is dead after being shot Saturday morning in Upper Marlboro, Md., Prince George's County police said. Kavon Glover, of Washington, D.C., was found dead in the 12800 block of William Beans Road around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning, police said. Officers located Glover unresponsive in the roadway with more than one gunshot wound before he was pronounced dead on the scene.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
WUSA9

Man found dead on the scene after Fairfax motorcycle crash

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A 43-year-old Lorton man was found dead at the scene of a motorcycle crash, according to Fairfax Police, which marks the 10th non-pedestrian-related fatality in the County this year. Officers responded at 5:46 p.m. Saturday evening to Henderson Road near Devereux Station Lane for the...
WUSA9

1 dead, 1 hurt in Prince George's Co. crash

CLINTON, Md. — Investigators are still working to determine the cause of a deadly crash in Prince George's County Sunday evening. Prince George's County Police Department officers responded to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Dixon Drive and Piscataway Road in Clinton around 5:40 p.m. Police found the...
CLINTON, MD
WTOP

Single-car crash in Md. kills driver, injures woman

A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a crash in Clinton, Maryland on Sunday. Prince George’s County Police say the single-car crash happened around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Piscataway Road and Dixon Drive. The man who was driving the car died at...
CLINTON, MD
rockvillenights.com

Pickpocket strikes at Rockville restaurant

Montgomery County police responded to a report of a pickpocket incident at a restaurant at Rockville Town Square late Saturday night, August 13, 2022. The theft was reported at a restaurant in the 100 block of Gibbs Street at 11:59 AM. An attempt to use a stolen credit card from the wallet was detected following the incident. Watch your wallet!
ROCKVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

DC Police Seek Young Baltimore Jewish Dad's Killer

Authorities in Washington DC have released footage of the alleged gunman who killed a 25-year-old dad from Baltimore working in the city last week. Aryeh Wolf was shot and killed on the 5100 block of Call Place around 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, DC Police said. He was rushed to the hospital where he died.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Montgomery Co. officer hospitalized after assault

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's note: The above video is from an unrelated story about the Alexandria Police Department. Police say an officer has been hospitalized after responding to a call Sunday night. Montgomery County Police Department officers were called to the unit block of Indian Hills Drive for...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

