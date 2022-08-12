Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Police ID 20-Year-Old Man Killed In Seat Pleasant Shooting
Police investigators in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect wanted in connection to the fatal shooting of a 20-year-old man in Prince George’s County. Detectives from the agency’s Homicide Unit have offered a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest...
WJLA
1 shot after unknown man fires 'multiple rounds' at vehicle with woman, baby inside
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — A man is injured after a gunman shot at his vehicle while a woman and baby were inside in Woodbridge, according to Prince William County Police Department. Around 10:18 p.m., officers at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center were notified that a 25-year-old man suffering a...
fox5dc.com
19-year-old charged with murder in connection to shooting death of DC father
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of a D.C. father and husband. DC Police says the incident occurred in the 1700 block of West Virginia Avenue NE around 4:47 p.m. on June 25. Officers responded for the report of a shooting and located an adult male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
sciotopost.com
One Dead After Jumping From Flaming Car in Barrier Crash in DC While Firing Shots
Washington DC – A man is dead after crashing his car into a barrier in Washington DC and then shooting gun shots. The incident happened at 4 am this morning in the area of East Capitol Street and Second Street hen the man rammed his car into a barricade. Police reported that while the man was getting out of the car, it became engulfed in flames. He then pulled a gun and fired several shots into the air along East Capitol street. When our officers heard the sound of gunfire, they immediately responded and were approaching the man when he shot himself.
At least 15 people injured after vehicle crashes into Virginia pub, police say
At least 15 people were injured on Friday after a vehicle crashed into an Arlington, Virginia pub and caused a structure fire, police said.
WJLA
29-year-old son of DMV legend Big G shot & killed in Upper Marlboro, sources tell 7News
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7News) — A 29-year-old man is dead after being shot Saturday morning in Upper Marlboro, Md., Prince George's County police said. Kavon Glover, of Washington, D.C., was found dead in the 12800 block of William Beans Road around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning, police said. Officers located Glover unresponsive in the roadway with more than one gunshot wound before he was pronounced dead on the scene.
Man found dead on the scene after Fairfax motorcycle crash
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A 43-year-old Lorton man was found dead at the scene of a motorcycle crash, according to Fairfax Police, which marks the 10th non-pedestrian-related fatality in the County this year. Officers responded at 5:46 p.m. Saturday evening to Henderson Road near Devereux Station Lane for the...
1 dead, 1 hurt in Prince George's Co. crash
CLINTON, Md. — Investigators are still working to determine the cause of a deadly crash in Prince George's County Sunday evening. Prince George's County Police Department officers responded to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Dixon Drive and Piscataway Road in Clinton around 5:40 p.m. Police found the...
WJLA
Man dead after crashing car into barricade near US Capitol: Police
WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — One man is dead after police say he drove his car into a barricade near the U.S. Capitol before fatally shooting himself. According to U.S. Capitol Police, the incident happened just after 4 a.m. along East Capitol Street NE and Second Street SE. While the man...
WTOP
Single-car crash in Md. kills driver, injures woman
A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital after a crash in Clinton, Maryland on Sunday. Prince George’s County Police say the single-car crash happened around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Piscataway Road and Dixon Drive. The man who was driving the car died at...
WJLA
Fort Washington man, 53, killed in Temple Hills shooting Sunday: PGPD
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (7News) — UPDATE:. The victim was identified by police Monday as Terrence Koonce, 51, of Fort Washington. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _ _...
UPS Driver Shot In Prince George's County: Police
A UPS driver has been shot after an attack in Prince George's County, officials say. The shooting occurred the morning of Monday, Aug. 15 in the 4500 block of Silver Hill Road in Suitland, according to Prince George's County Police. Police report that the officers are currently on the scene...
rockvillenights.com
Pickpocket strikes at Rockville restaurant
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a pickpocket incident at a restaurant at Rockville Town Square late Saturday night, August 13, 2022. The theft was reported at a restaurant in the 100 block of Gibbs Street at 11:59 AM. An attempt to use a stolen credit card from the wallet was detected following the incident. Watch your wallet!
52 Year-Old Woman Shot To Death In D.C., Suspect Kills Himself
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A 52 year-old woman is dead in D.C., and the suspect in...
Kidnapping, Arson, Assault Suspect Apprehended In Prince George's County: Sheriff
A kidnapping suspect in Maryland who allegedly assaulted a victim in a quest to retrieve a cellphone password, set a vehicle on fire, and fired gunshots at her, has been apprehended, authorities announced. Dijon Cornelle Blunt was arrested on a warrant for kidnapping by members of the Prince George’s County...
WJLA
Prince George's police scramble for solutions, 'concerned' after 5 weekend murders
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7News) — The weekend began with a push for peace at a rally hosted by State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy Friday evening in Seat Pleasant. "I am especially concerned when young people resorting to violence," Braveboy said. "When young people feel like they can take a life."
Several Children Brawl At Annapolis Mall, Steal Sunglasses, Shoot Victim
A child was shot with a BB gun after being robbed by several other children at an Annapolis Mall, authorities say. Officers responded to a call of a "juvenile problem" at the Westfield Annapolis Mall around 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 12, according to Anne Arundel County police. Investigation revealed that...
DC Police Seek Young Baltimore Jewish Dad's Killer
Authorities in Washington DC have released footage of the alleged gunman who killed a 25-year-old dad from Baltimore working in the city last week. Aryeh Wolf was shot and killed on the 5100 block of Call Place around 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, DC Police said. He was rushed to the hospital where he died.
Montgomery Co. officer hospitalized after assault
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's note: The above video is from an unrelated story about the Alexandria Police Department. Police say an officer has been hospitalized after responding to a call Sunday night. Montgomery County Police Department officers were called to the unit block of Indian Hills Drive for...
'We really need the public's assistance' | 10 dead after violent week in Prince George's County, police ask public to send tips
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Prince George's County police met with members of the media Monday to speak on the startling list of homicides the county has seen in the last seven days. Ten people have died after a series of shootings and one stabbing. A range of individuals...
