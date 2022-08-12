ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Baltimore County Police are searching for hiker last seen at Gunpowder Falls State Park

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are searching for a missing hiker who was last seen at Gunpowder Falls State Park, according to authorities.Tyler Fitts, 24, was last seen at the park walking from Pot Rocks toward the parking lot around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, police said.Fitts is 5'10 and weighs 160 pounds. He was wearing blue/green swim trunks, no shirt, and dark blue Crocs at the time of his disappearance, according to authorities.Anyone who sees Fitts or knows of his whereabouts should call 410-887-5000
Montgomery County, MD
Montgomery County, MD
WJLA

$20 million grant announced for new pedestrian, cyclist bridge over Potomac

RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — This week two major federal grants were announced that will improve the D.C. region’s network of trails for bikers and pedestrians. The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority announced a $20 million grant from an infrastructure bill signed by the president last year that will used to help fund a new bridge across the Potomac just for bikers and pedestrians. The total cost is $88 million and the rest will be funded by state and local tax money.
fox5dc.com

Severe flooding in Prince George's County causing delays for commuters

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Water rescues were conducted in Prince George's County after nearly three inches of rain fell Monday causing flash flooding along roadways. A flash flood warning was issued for the entire Prince George's County until 7:00 p.m. and FOX 5's meteorologists believe there could be more flash flooding headed our direction Tuesday.
WJLA

Georgetown Cupcake reopens following license renewal, re-inspection by DC Health

WASHINGTON (7News) — Georgetown Cupcake in Northwest D.C. says they have reopened for business Friday following its temporary closure ordered by D.C. Health Department. The bakery shop renewed its business license Thursday after they said it expired in July. D.C. Health has since completed a re-inspection at the shop and they are good to go, Georgetown Cupcake told 7News Friday.
baltimorefishbowl.com

Video of the Week: History of Edmondson Village Shopping Center

As more Americans were able to afford cars in the 1940s, developers Joseph and Jacob Meyerhoff set out to create a shopping center that people could drive to. Built in 1947, the Edmondson Village Shopping Center was inspired by the architecture of Colonial Williamsburg. In this video, Baltimore Heritage executive...
PennLive.com

Two Md. filmmakers die in Delaware interstate crash

BALTIMORE — Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car accident in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate. Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box truck...
rockvillenights.com

Car stolen from Rockville townhome

Montgomery County police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the King Farm neighborhood of Rockville yesterday morning. The vehicle was parked on the street outside a townhome in the 500 block of Shorthorn Way, the newest section of King Farm recently constructed off of Piccard Drive. It is believed that the vehicle was stolen sometime between 8:30 PM Wednesday night and 9:00 AM Thursday morning.
WRIC - ABC 8News

Driver charged after fatal crash near Springfield Town Center in Fairfax

It was determined that 20-year-old Sara Flores of Lorton was driving a 2005 Toyota Solara east on Manchester Boulevard when the car left the roadway and hit a telephone pole. Flores and two male passengers in the back of the car were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The front passenger, 20-year-old Danight Girmay of Lorton was pronounced dead at the scene.
CBS Baltimore

Body pulled from water near Ridgley's Cove, Baltimore Police say

BALTIMORE --  A body was pulled from the water Friday morning near Ridgley's Cove in Baltimore, authorities said.Police and paramedics were called to the corner of South Monroe Street and Annapolis Road shortly before 9 a.m. in response to the discovery, a Baltimore Police spokesperson confirmed to WJZ.The spokesperson said a body was recovered from the water, though the person's age, gender and cause of death are unknown.Additional details were not immediately clear.
