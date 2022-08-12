Read full article on original website
Related
Route 1 open after crash in Prince William
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash too place just north of the intersection of Richmond Highway and Port Potomac Avenue. All northbound lanes of Richmond Highway are currently closed in the area.
Fatal Fire In Montgomery County Caused By Electrical Outlet Behind Sofa: Officials
A man is dead after a fire was started by an electrical outlet in a Burtonsville home, authorities say. Firefighters responded to an alarm sounding in the 14600 block of Monmouth Drive off Greencastle road around 10:40 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 11, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue. Shortly after,...
Fast-Moving Fire Spreads From Maryland Townhouse Deck To Roof, Attic
A fast-moving two-alarm townhouse fire caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages in Harford County after rapidly spreading from a rear deck to the rest of the structure, according to the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal. Members of the Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company responded to a...
Baltimore County Police are searching for hiker last seen at Gunpowder Falls State Park
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore County Police are searching for a missing hiker who was last seen at Gunpowder Falls State Park, according to authorities.Tyler Fitts, 24, was last seen at the park walking from Pot Rocks toward the parking lot around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, police said.Fitts is 5'10 and weighs 160 pounds. He was wearing blue/green swim trunks, no shirt, and dark blue Crocs at the time of his disappearance, according to authorities.Anyone who sees Fitts or knows of his whereabouts should call 410-887-5000
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJLA
Anacostia firefighter works final shift after 30 years of service with DC Fire and EMS
WASHINGTON (7News) — Firefighter Linwood Armstrong worked his final shift Saturday after 30 years of service with DC Fire and EMS. The fire department tweeted the news congratulating Armstrong on his retirement. DC Fire and EMS said Armstrong served in Rescue Squad 3 in Anacostia.
Storm brings flooding, power outages to DC, other parts of DMV
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Heavy rain made its way across Maryland, Washington, and Virginia Wednesday afternoon, and that heavy rain caused a lot of problems for drivers and kept emergency workers busy. DC Fire and EMS tweeted that crews were on the scene of a water rescue in the 600 block of Rhode Island […]
WJLA
$20 million grant announced for new pedestrian, cyclist bridge over Potomac
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — This week two major federal grants were announced that will improve the D.C. region’s network of trails for bikers and pedestrians. The Virginia Passenger Rail Authority announced a $20 million grant from an infrastructure bill signed by the president last year that will used to help fund a new bridge across the Potomac just for bikers and pedestrians. The total cost is $88 million and the rest will be funded by state and local tax money.
fox5dc.com
Red light runners captured on camera in series of near-misses at Howard County intersections
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. - A string of near-misses captured on video at intersections in Howard County are being used by police to highlight the dangers of running red lights. The video was released by authorities for the National Coalition for Safer Roads Stop on Red Week and shows over a dozen near-misses that have occurred over the last eight months.
IN THIS ARTICLE
4 dead after weekend of shootings in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police in Prince George’s County spent much of their weekend working a series of deadly shootings that took place over the course of three days. By Sunday night, four people had died in four separate shootings. Prince George’s County Police Department tweeted that officers responded to a […]
fox5dc.com
Severe flooding in Prince George's County causing delays for commuters
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Water rescues were conducted in Prince George's County after nearly three inches of rain fell Monday causing flash flooding along roadways. A flash flood warning was issued for the entire Prince George's County until 7:00 p.m. and FOX 5's meteorologists believe there could be more flash flooding headed our direction Tuesday.
WJLA
Georgetown Cupcake reopens following license renewal, re-inspection by DC Health
WASHINGTON (7News) — Georgetown Cupcake in Northwest D.C. says they have reopened for business Friday following its temporary closure ordered by D.C. Health Department. The bakery shop renewed its business license Thursday after they said it expired in July. D.C. Health has since completed a re-inspection at the shop and they are good to go, Georgetown Cupcake told 7News Friday.
WJLA
1 person found dead after Sunday night shooting in Upper Marlboro: Prince George's police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County police responded Sunday to a fatal shooting in Upper Marlboro, according to a series of tweets from the department. The incident happened in the 10200 block of Twayblade Court, police said. Officers arrived in the area at approximately 8 p.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Missing 12-year-old found safe
According to police, 12-year-old Savannah Aubrey-Rose Johnson was last seen on Wednesday, Aug. 10 at around 1 a.m. on the 14800 block of Haymarket Lane in Centreville.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Video of the Week: History of Edmondson Village Shopping Center
As more Americans were able to afford cars in the 1940s, developers Joseph and Jacob Meyerhoff set out to create a shopping center that people could drive to. Built in 1947, the Edmondson Village Shopping Center was inspired by the architecture of Colonial Williamsburg. In this video, Baltimore Heritage executive...
Two Md. filmmakers die in Delaware interstate crash
BALTIMORE — Two Maryland filmmakers known for helping expand commercial advertising and the film and television industry in the Baltimore-Washington area have died in a car accident in Delaware, according to authorities and an associate. Martin Whittier, 37, and Nate Brubaker, 27, died Thursday night after a box truck...
WJLA
Officers investigate after 1 man dies in Temple Hills, Md. shooting: PGPD
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (7News) — One man is dead after a shooting in Temple Hills late Sunday evening, according to Prince George's County police. At approximately 9:35 p.m., officers responded to the 4300 block of Saint Barnabas Road, where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was...
Anne Arundel County becomes latest school system to add ticket cameras to buses
Anne Arundel County is the latest jurisdiction in Maryland to equip its public school buses with cameras capable of issuing citations to illegally passing vehicles.
rockvillenights.com
Car stolen from Rockville townhome
Montgomery County police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the King Farm neighborhood of Rockville yesterday morning. The vehicle was parked on the street outside a townhome in the 500 block of Shorthorn Way, the newest section of King Farm recently constructed off of Piccard Drive. It is believed that the vehicle was stolen sometime between 8:30 PM Wednesday night and 9:00 AM Thursday morning.
Driver charged after fatal crash near Springfield Town Center in Fairfax
It was determined that 20-year-old Sara Flores of Lorton was driving a 2005 Toyota Solara east on Manchester Boulevard when the car left the roadway and hit a telephone pole. Flores and two male passengers in the back of the car were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The front passenger, 20-year-old Danight Girmay of Lorton was pronounced dead at the scene.
Body pulled from water near Ridgley's Cove, Baltimore Police say
BALTIMORE -- A body was pulled from the water Friday morning near Ridgley's Cove in Baltimore, authorities said.Police and paramedics were called to the corner of South Monroe Street and Annapolis Road shortly before 9 a.m. in response to the discovery, a Baltimore Police spokesperson confirmed to WJZ.The spokesperson said a body was recovered from the water, though the person's age, gender and cause of death are unknown.Additional details were not immediately clear.
Comments / 0