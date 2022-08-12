Read full article on original website
Two arrested during DUI checkpoint in Southwest Bakersfield
Bakersfield Police arrest two for driving under the influence of alcohol overnight in Southwest Bakersfield
2 DUI arrests, 31 vehicles impounded in south Bakersfield checkpoint: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two drivers were arrested on suspicion of DUI and 31 vehicles were impounded during a DUI checkpoint Friday night in south Bakersfield, according to police. The department said officers conducted the DUI and driver’s license checkpoint in the 1900 block of Ming Avenue between 6 p.m. Friday and 1 a.m. Saturday. […]
Motorcyclist listed as critical following Morning Dr. crash
BAKERSFELD, Calif. (KGET) — Investigators say speed and alcohol appear to be factors in a crash that severely injured a motorcyclist Friday night in east Bakersfield. Bakersfield police said officers were called to Morning Drive just south of Highway 178 just before 11 p.m. for a motorcycle crash. A man riding the motorcycle lost control […]
CHP to hold a DUI and license checkpoint
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is to hold a DUI and license checkpoint from Saturday at 7 p.m. to Sunday at 2 a.m., according to CHP. The patrol said the checkpoint is to happen at an undisclosed area of Bakersfield. Officers will be looking for signs of drug and/or alcohol impairment and […]
Bakersfield Police Department to hold DUI check point tonight
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Bakersfield Police Department will be conducting a DUI checkpoint tonight in an unincorporated area of Bakersfield. It will be starting at 6:30 p.m. and lasting until 2:00 a.m. Police will be looking for signs of alcohol, or drug impairment, and officers will be asking for...
2 people wounded in Vagabond Inn shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were shot and suffered major injuries in a shooting Sunday evening at a south Bakersfield motel, police said. Emergency crews were called to the Vagabond Inn on Colony Street just before 7:30 p.m. According to police, witnesses told officers a man shot two people at the motel and ran […]
Man Fatally Struck in Hit-and-Run Collision near Pearl Street [Bakersfield, CA]
BAKERSFIELD, CA (August 12, 2022) – Monday morning, a male bicyclist lost his life in a hit-and-run collision in an alley near Pearl Street. The incident occurred on August 1st, at around 7:55 a.m., at the 1200 block of Pearl Street. According to the California Highway Patrol, a bicyclist...
Woman dies after struck by a vehicle on Panama Lane, BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police Officers were dispatched to east Panama Lane for a pedestrian and vehicle collision at approximately 11 p.m. on Thursday, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. When officers arrived at the scene they found a woman suffering major injuries and she later died at the scene, according to the department. […]
Adriana Gamez Killed in Pedestrian Collision on Highway 99 [Bakersfield, CA]
22-Year-Old Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Deadly Accident near White Lane. The fatal accident happened around 3:54 a.m., near White Lane on August 7th. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after receiving multiple dispatch calls in the area. According to reports, Gamez was crossing the highway when she was struck...
Escaped inmate in custody, captured in SE Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Inmate Marcos Rosales, who escaped custody from the downtown jail after allegedly attacking a deputy on Aug. 9, is in custody, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 12:50 p.m. Rosales was found at an apartment complex on Washington Street near Potomac Avenue. The office said over the last […]
BPD officer admitted flushing suspect’s marijuana, said he was angry: docs
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When first questioned by internal affairs detectives, Bakersfield Police Department Senior Officer Brendan Thebeau said he didn’t recall finding marijuana when searching a home for a gun reportedly brandished at an officer, documents say. A detective opened his laptop and played two portions of body camera footage. The first showed Thebeau […]
2 People Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified Ray Segura, 33, and Fancy Renee Castro, 30 who died in a two-vehicle crash. The California Highway Patrol stated that the incident happened on Highway 155 and Melcher Road on Monday before [..]
BPD: Pedestrian killed in crash in South Bakersfield
The Bakersfield Police Department said a pedestrian was killed Thursday night after she was hit by a vehicle in South Bakersfield.
Kern County man sentenced for illegal marijuana grow
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County man was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Friday for illegally growing marijuana at Sequoia National Forest, according to the Department of Justice. Court documents show, that law enforcement found a marijuana grow site in the national forest in July 2019 and they arrested David Moreno Florez, […]
KCSO: Man arrested after large amount of heroin, stolen firearms found in search
KCSO said a man was arrested Monday after more than two pounds of heroin, several stolen firearms, and ammunition were found during a search in East Bakersfield.
Woman shot and killed in 1st Street shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead Friday evening in central Bakersfield. Officers were called to 1st Street near Holtby Road at around 7 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Bakersfield police said a woman was found on the road with a gunshot wound. The woman was […]
Man arrested after follow-up investigation in 2020 homicide
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man was arrested Thursday for the suspected murder of a 68-year-old woman in 2020, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. James Glass, 46, was contacted in the 800 block of 4th Street just after 4:30 p.m. and was arrested. The incident happened July 8,...
Reward up to $1K offered for info leading to arrest in southeast Bakersfield killing
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A reward up to $1,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in a deadly shooting that occurred a year ago in southeast Bakersfield. Police said the Secret Witness reward is being offered in the case of Demond Rufus, 22, who was fatally shot early Aug. 14 in the […]
BPD: Man arrested in 2020 murder in Central Bakersfield
The Bakersfield Police Department said a man was arrested Thursday in connection to a 2020 murder in Central Bakersfield.
Inmate death behind bars under investigation in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 29-year-old inmate has died after she was found unresponsive in her cell on Friday, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say correctional deputies and medical staff found 29-year-old Kelsi Fahrni unresponsive in her cell -where she was housed alone. Deputies and medical staff immediately administered first aid […]
