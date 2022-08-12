ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

10 Glamping Sites In Texas That’ll Be Sure To Please

I absolutely love camping. I have for as long as I can remember. I picked up plenty of practice not only in scouting but with our family camping trips growing up. I can tell you this with complete certainty. Camping sure isn't the way it used to be. Especially when you're glamping.
Texas Contractor Took Over 100k Without Doing Any Work As Promised

Letting someone into your home takes a lot of trust. It takes even more trust to hand over tens of thousands of dollars to someone expecting they will complete a job for you. Anyone can show up with a binder full of photos saying they have done all this work in the past in an attempt to get your money but you really have to do your research on anyone you are about to hire to do a job for you. There were multiple people that found that out the hard way as a Livingston, Texas man is now behind bars for taking money for jobs and never doing any of the work.
Midland Odessa Drivers–Lock Your Cars!

In case you didn't know there's a law in Texas that says you cannot leave your car running unattended. Doesn't matter if you're warming it up while it's winter, or if you leave it running in the driveway while you run inside for a minute to grab something you forgot... In Texas, that's a no-no. And there's a good reason for it. That's when thieves like to come along, jack your door open and take off with your vehicle. And it's happening all over the Permian--more than you think it is. So don't give anyone the opportunity to take off with one of the most important possessions you have. I'd rather be a little chilly or a little warm getting in to go to work than to lose my car. I'm sure you feel the same way.
Can You Guess Which Of These A-List Celebrities Is From Texas?

There are certain celebrities that have so much pride being from Texas, they make it known on a regular basis. Matthew McConaughey, Eva Longoria, Beyonce born and raised in H-town. But there are a few that were born here that you may not realize. I was today years old when I realized that some of my very favorite actors hail from the Lone Star State. Let's play, born in Texas or not?
Final Name Change Suggested For Fort Hood, Texas

The Killeen, Texas area has been home to Fort Hood since 1942, and Camp Hood before that. Recently however, the name of the military base has been under scrutiny. The base, named after General John Bell Hood, could have a name change soon. The Naming Commission submits their suggestion for...
Labor Day Weekend In Texas—Road Trip!!

Texas and surrounding states near us here in the Basin have no shortage of things to see and do. Things like the Carlsbad Caverns (and I've seen stalactites in caves when I lived in Arizona), as well as the Abilene Zoo and local things here in the Midland Odessa immediate area like the Bush Childhood Home, etc. One of the things I'm most looking forward to is seeing more of our great state. And one of those places is Austin. That's where THIS PHOTO of Lake Austin is from-and that seriously looks like fun and relaxation all rolled into one! So this upcoming Labor Day Weekend-send summer off with a bang and take a road trip to check this out-it'll be well worth it!
Registration Now Open for the TPWD Big Time Texas Hunts Drawing

For the past 25 years, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) has organized the Big Time Texas Hunts (BTTH) program. Through this effort, hunting and fishing enthusiasts are offered some of the very best hunting opportunities in the state. This year, ten premium guided hunt packages are being offered in the Big Time Texas Hunts drawing.
What Are The Top 5 Texas Comfort Foods?

Comfort foods are something that helps you out of a bad time, maybe depression or just a terrible day at work. Here are the top 5 comfort foods for Texans. Definitely a Texas and southern favorite. Nothing takes you back to mom's or grandma's house better than a good chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, and gravy all made from scratch.
Drought Leads To Another Topo Chico Shortage In Texas

I recently ordered a Topo Chico at my favorite Mexican food restaurant. It came to the table in an untraditional plastic bottle, and I didn't give it a second thought. Though I like it in the conventional glass bottle, I'm not a stickler, and it was bubbly and cold as predicted. The reason it came in that kind of bottle could be that my favorite sparkling mineral water is in short supply.
5 Most Dangerous Jobs In Texas

Every job has the potential to be dangerous. Even our radio jobs could be dangerous, we say one wrong thing, and someone could become angry enough to cause us bodily harm. Luckily, that has never happened to anyone in our office, but it has happened before. According to Job Monkey,...
