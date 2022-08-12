Read full article on original website
Related
New Survey Says 70% of Texas Teachers Want to Quit–Here’s Why
The survey taken by the Texas State Teachers Association in 2018 was alarming enough. It indicated that 53 percent of Texas teachers had seriously considered quitting. But it's gotten worse. The most recent one taken this year is truly stunning. It revealed that 70 percent of Texas teachers wanted to...
10 Glamping Sites In Texas That’ll Be Sure To Please
I absolutely love camping. I have for as long as I can remember. I picked up plenty of practice not only in scouting but with our family camping trips growing up. I can tell you this with complete certainty. Camping sure isn't the way it used to be. Especially when you're glamping.
Texas Contractor Took Over 100k Without Doing Any Work As Promised
Letting someone into your home takes a lot of trust. It takes even more trust to hand over tens of thousands of dollars to someone expecting they will complete a job for you. Anyone can show up with a binder full of photos saying they have done all this work in the past in an attempt to get your money but you really have to do your research on anyone you are about to hire to do a job for you. There were multiple people that found that out the hard way as a Livingston, Texas man is now behind bars for taking money for jobs and never doing any of the work.
Video: ‘Yeehaw Baby Buckle Up’ Texas Driver Spotted With Unusual Passenger
A man was spotted driving a truck last month, somewhere between Austin and College Station, with none other than an adorable baby cow as his co-pilot. It just doesn't get more Texas than that. Check out the video below:. @shelbysorrel yeehaw baby buckle up #texas #texasforever #texaslifestyle #fyp #fypシ ♬...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Horses, Cougars, Cattle: In Defense of Live Animal Texas Mascots
The University of Houston's live animal mascot recently died. Shasta VI, a cougar, was euthanized because he had a couple of progressive diseases and it was the humane thing to do. But should a Texas college even have a live cougar as a mascot? Should any Texas school have any live animal mascot?
Itchy And Painful: These Are The Most Poisonous Plants in Texas
Texas can be a beautiful state. Yes, even with all the heat that we've experienced in the area as of late. But with as with all beauty in nature, there is always something looking to possible spoil the mood. We've recently talked about animals that Texans should steer clear of....
Midland Odessa Drivers–Lock Your Cars!
In case you didn't know there's a law in Texas that says you cannot leave your car running unattended. Doesn't matter if you're warming it up while it's winter, or if you leave it running in the driveway while you run inside for a minute to grab something you forgot... In Texas, that's a no-no. And there's a good reason for it. That's when thieves like to come along, jack your door open and take off with your vehicle. And it's happening all over the Permian--more than you think it is. So don't give anyone the opportunity to take off with one of the most important possessions you have. I'd rather be a little chilly or a little warm getting in to go to work than to lose my car. I'm sure you feel the same way.
This Magical Texas Airbnb Is Right Out of Alice and Wonderland
Anybody that knows me knows that I love to travel. Especially in the great state of Texas. If you're away from home for any amount of time, you're going to need a place to stay. Hotels are great but if you really want an experience, Airbnb's are the way to go.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Will Texas Tacos Make You Diabetic? TikTok Joke Goes Viral
In Texas, we take our tacos very seriously, no matter where in the state they happen to be created. That could be why last week's video joking about the popular food item went viral on TikTok with people getting defensive about the suggestion that San Antonio, Texas tacos will give you diabetes.
Oh-No, In Case You Missed It, HEB Voluntarily Issues Ice Cream Recall
Stop! Before you dig into that half gallon of ice cream, you should read this first. According to a press release form H-E-B, the Texas grocery chain is recalling certain half gallons due to mislabeling. H-E-B Voluntary Recall. Check the freezer, if you have a half gallon of H-E-B Creamy...
Can You Guess Which Of These A-List Celebrities Is From Texas?
There are certain celebrities that have so much pride being from Texas, they make it known on a regular basis. Matthew McConaughey, Eva Longoria, Beyonce born and raised in H-town. But there are a few that were born here that you may not realize. I was today years old when I realized that some of my very favorite actors hail from the Lone Star State. Let's play, born in Texas or not?
Final Name Change Suggested For Fort Hood, Texas
The Killeen, Texas area has been home to Fort Hood since 1942, and Camp Hood before that. Recently however, the name of the military base has been under scrutiny. The base, named after General John Bell Hood, could have a name change soon. The Naming Commission submits their suggestion for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Top 10 Businesses That You Said Made Growing Up In West Texas Awesome
We asked West Texans what businesses made growing up in west Texas awesome and we got some great places I remember since I grew up here too. Here are the Top 10 from the comments we got on Facebook:. 1. Shakey's Pizza. Shakeys Pizza was located at 3305 Andrews Hwy...
Labor Day Weekend In Texas—Road Trip!!
Texas and surrounding states near us here in the Basin have no shortage of things to see and do. Things like the Carlsbad Caverns (and I've seen stalactites in caves when I lived in Arizona), as well as the Abilene Zoo and local things here in the Midland Odessa immediate area like the Bush Childhood Home, etc. One of the things I'm most looking forward to is seeing more of our great state. And one of those places is Austin. That's where THIS PHOTO of Lake Austin is from-and that seriously looks like fun and relaxation all rolled into one! So this upcoming Labor Day Weekend-send summer off with a bang and take a road trip to check this out-it'll be well worth it!
Worst Case Scenario, Your Phone Bill Will Be Increasing Here In Texas, But Why?
If you live in Texas, you will soon be seeing your phone bills increase, here is why. According to the Texas Tribune, the Public Utility Commission decided to go with a rate hike last month which took effect this month. The commission not only regulates telecommunication, but it also regulates...
Registration Now Open for the TPWD Big Time Texas Hunts Drawing
For the past 25 years, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) has organized the Big Time Texas Hunts (BTTH) program. Through this effort, hunting and fishing enthusiasts are offered some of the very best hunting opportunities in the state. This year, ten premium guided hunt packages are being offered in the Big Time Texas Hunts drawing.
Catfish Anyone? Texas Has The Most Fake Social Media Accounts
We've all wanted to go undercover at one point in our lives. To be the metaphorical "fly on the wall." It happens for many reasons. But what is it that we want to know? Could it be we're worried about what others think of us? Or is it we're trying to figure out what people think of us?
What Are The Top 5 Texas Comfort Foods?
Comfort foods are something that helps you out of a bad time, maybe depression or just a terrible day at work. Here are the top 5 comfort foods for Texans. Definitely a Texas and southern favorite. Nothing takes you back to mom's or grandma's house better than a good chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, and gravy all made from scratch.
Drought Leads To Another Topo Chico Shortage In Texas
I recently ordered a Topo Chico at my favorite Mexican food restaurant. It came to the table in an untraditional plastic bottle, and I didn't give it a second thought. Though I like it in the conventional glass bottle, I'm not a stickler, and it was bubbly and cold as predicted. The reason it came in that kind of bottle could be that my favorite sparkling mineral water is in short supply.
5 Most Dangerous Jobs In Texas
Every job has the potential to be dangerous. Even our radio jobs could be dangerous, we say one wrong thing, and someone could become angry enough to cause us bodily harm. Luckily, that has never happened to anyone in our office, but it has happened before. According to Job Monkey,...
LoneStar 92
Midland, TX
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
486K+
Views
ABOUT
Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://lonestar92.com
Comments / 0