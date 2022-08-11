Read full article on original website
Atlantic City's Lucy the Elephant Weekend Will Be the Hottest Concert Series of the Summer & You Won't Want to Miss ItBridget MulroyAtlantic City, NJ
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel MavenDelaware State
Pulitzer Prize-Winning Authors to Deliver Keynotes for 2022 History Book FestivalJanine ParisLewes, DE
New Jersey Water Parks 2022Brooklyn Muse
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City Rolls With Beach Mat Program
City Council approved a nearly $11 million funding package on Aug. 11 for a series of capital projects that includes expanding the beach mats program. For the last five years or so, the city has made it a point to install mobility mats at each beach and the goal is to expand the program and put longer mats in at area beaches.
Ridley Park church gathers supplies, donations to help the people of Ukraine this upcoming winter
RIDLEY PARK, Pa. (CBS) -- A church in Ridley Park is gathering donations and supplies to help the people in Ukraine stay warm this winter.It's been a long exhausting summer in Ukraine.And for Illya Zayarchenko, every trip home shines light on how much help is still needed. "It's one thing when you see it on TV, completely different when you see it live," Zayarchenko said. As seasons change, volunteers are now revamping their efforts to help. They're gathering winter supplies and money to help Ukranians brace for the fight and frigid temperatures.Zayarchenko, who is originally from Ukraine, lives in Delaware County. He partnered...
jerseysbest.com
Southwestern corner of N.J. has a rich history and no shortage of things to see and do
Quaint downtowns, wineries and breweries, historic treasures and acres of parks can all be found in New Jersey’s often overlook southwestern corner, spanning Cumberland, Gloucester and Salem counties. ‘‘South Jersey has a rich history and many destinations that most of the state is unaware of,’’ said Christine M. Renna,...
Detour At Busy Intersection In Egg Harbor Township, NJ For 3 Weeks
Atlantic County government is providing advanced notice about a road detour that will be in effect at Bargaintown/Fire Roads in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey for an extended period of time. The detour will begin on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 and is projected to remain in effect for approximately 3...
New Jersey Mom Gives Daughter The Most Touching, Creative Graduation Gift
Congratulations to all of the graduates who have been celebrating these past few months!. No matter what level, it is a huge accomplishment and something to be proud of. One New Jersey mom, however, got a bit creative with how she celebrated her daughter's huge accomplishment. Who knows, this could...
987thecoast.com
Cape Regional Medical Center Gets Grant for Expansion
A federal grant will pay for an expansion at Cape Regional Medical Center. Senator Bob Menendez was in Cape May Court House Thursday and announced a grant totaling nearly $1 million for a nine bed freestanding Covid-19 unit. The grant also adds valuable equipment for the emergency department. The post...
EHT, NJ Woman Delivers Baby on Garden State Parkway
A South Jersey couple had a little more excitement than they bargained for last weekend when they got stuck in traffic and ended up having their baby on the center median of the Garden State Parkway. It was midday on Sunday, Aug 7 when Megan Popp realized she was going...
This Amazing Building Is The Oldest One In New Jersey
If you are always looking for a piece of New Jersey history to experience, then there is no doubt you'd want to visit the oldest building in the whole state. There is so much amazing history here in the Garden State, and so many amazing places to visit, and it would definitely be a feather in your New Jersey cap to say you've visited the oldest building in the state.
delawaretoday.com
New Neighborhoods in Delaware Where You Can Have It All
These seven neighborhoods throughout Delaware are known for their unparalleled amenities, luxury homes and community spirit. As the real estate market continues to percolate for home sellers, new construction both upstate and down focuses on creating spaces where residents can have it all. From live music shows and Halloween parades to beautiful homes galore, here are just a few of Delaware’s hottest neighborhoods.
CBS News
Motorcyclist critically injured in Newark, Delaware State Police investigate
NEWARK, Del. (CBS) – A motorcyclist in New Castle County, Delaware is fighting for his life after a crash early Saturday, the county's Department of Public Safety announced in a release. Emergency responders were dispatched to the 1600 block of Ogletown Road in Newark at 1:36 a.m. The 43-year-old...
CBS3 SummerFest: Owner credits consistency as reason Uncle Bill's Pancake House is Jersey Shore staple
AVALON, N.J. (CBS) – Call it a staple of a summer trip to the Jersey Shore. Whether you're in Stone Harbor, Cape May or Avalon, for many families, vacation wouldn't be complete without a stop at Uncle Bill's Pancake House.There's lots of options on the menu but, of course, patrons really flip for the pancakes."I like the energy of summer," Casey O'Hara, the owner, said.Follow the plates of pancakes and you'll find many happy faces."I don't know if it's because they're on vacation that they are super, super happy. This is a lot of people's, obviously, their happy place," O'Hara...
Firefighters Knock Down South Jersey Blaze (DEVELOPING)
Firefighters in Burlington County knocked down a fire in a multi-family home, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The fire broke out before 8 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 12 on Fort Dix Road in Pemberton, initial reports said. There was an unconfirmed report of an entrapment in the 1.5-story structure.
State police: Driver of Coach bus may have ‘lost directional control’ before fatal crash on New Jersey Turnpike
WOODBRIDGE – The driver of a double-decker Coach bus may have “lost directional control” before going off the road in the fatal crash on the New Jersey Turnpike, according to a New Jersey State Police preliminary investigation. Two passengers traveling on a double-decker Coach bus sustained fatal...
fox29.com
Driver ejected after hitting tree across from church in Camden County car crash, police say
CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. - Authorities say a driver collided with a tree during a crash early Saturday morning in Camden County. The person was reportedly driving on Clementon Road when it lost control and crashed into a tree around 3 a.m. Upon impact, the driver was ejected from the vehicle,...
Great New Jersey Stores That We Once Loved That Are Now Closed
This was such a nostalgic project to put together. We asked our readers, family members and friends to send us their favorite department stores in New Jersey that were a big part of their lives … but, are now closed. Immediately following this brief narrative, we have put together...
boozyburbs.com
Jersey Shore Restaurant Named Best for Date
OpenTable (along with dating app Bumble) unveiled their list of 100 Best Restaurants for a Date in America (Read Full List) according to verified diner reviews in all 50 states and Washington, DC. Reviews were collected between June 1, 2021 thru May 30, 2022 – with all restaurants required to...
Cape Gazette
Grotto Pizza debuts new menu items that fuse flavors
Pizza with a signature swirl is Grotto Pizza’s best-known dish, of course. But the Rehoboth Beach-based restaurant group’s menu is extensive, and new items this summer have pleasantly surprised some guests. For instance, diners can start their meal with shiitake mushroom pot stickers – tidy packages of savory...
Cape Gazette
Jehovah's Witnesses at my door – but not for long!
When I lived in Wilmington, Jehovah's Witnesses used to make the climb up our long, steep flight of steps from the street to my door. "Oh no, not again!" was the universal thought. They dressed all up in their Sunday best carrying black valises. My grandmother used to entertain them...
N.J. woman beat her 80-year-old mom to death with a broomstick, cops say
Authorities have charged a Gloucester County woman with beating her 80-year-old mother to death with a broomstick last week. Loretta A. Barr, 65, of Washington Township, struck her mother multiple times with a broomstick during a dispute on Aug. 6, according to court records. Florence Dicriscio, suffered head and chest...
An Atlantic City man admits to rapes that impregnated two young sisters
An Atlantic City man admitted to sexually assaulting two young sisters, which resulted in the births of three babies. Isaiah Banks-Carey, now 28, pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated sexual assault on the girls who were as young as 11 at the time. He faces 25 years in state...
