Middle Township, NJ

Ocean City Rolls With Beach Mat Program

City Council approved a nearly $11 million funding package on Aug. 11 for a series of capital projects that includes expanding the beach mats program. For the last five years or so, the city has made it a point to install mobility mats at each beach and the goal is to expand the program and put longer mats in at area beaches.
Ridley Park church gathers supplies, donations to help the people of Ukraine this upcoming winter

RIDLEY PARK, Pa. (CBS) -- A church in Ridley Park is gathering donations and supplies to help the people in Ukraine stay warm this winter.It's been a long exhausting summer in Ukraine.And for Illya Zayarchenko, every trip home shines light on how much help is still needed. "It's one thing when you see it on TV, completely different when you see it live," Zayarchenko said. As seasons change, volunteers are now revamping their efforts to help. They're gathering winter supplies and money to help Ukranians brace for the fight and frigid temperatures.Zayarchenko, who is originally from Ukraine, lives in Delaware County. He partnered...
Cape Regional Medical Center Gets Grant for Expansion

A federal grant will pay for an expansion at Cape Regional Medical Center. Senator Bob Menendez was in Cape May Court House Thursday and announced a grant totaling nearly $1 million for a nine bed freestanding Covid-19 unit. The grant also adds valuable equipment for the emergency department. The post...
This Amazing Building Is The Oldest One In New Jersey

If you are always looking for a piece of New Jersey history to experience, then there is no doubt you'd want to visit the oldest building in the whole state. There is so much amazing history here in the Garden State, and so many amazing places to visit, and it would definitely be a feather in your New Jersey cap to say you've visited the oldest building in the state.
New Neighborhoods in Delaware Where You Can Have It All

These seven neighborhoods throughout Delaware are known for their unparalleled amenities, luxury homes and community spirit. As the real estate market continues to percolate for home sellers, new construction both upstate and down focuses on creating spaces where residents can have it all. From live music shows and Halloween parades to beautiful homes galore, here are just a few of Delaware’s hottest neighborhoods.
CBS3 SummerFest: Owner credits consistency as reason Uncle Bill's Pancake House is Jersey Shore staple

AVALON, N.J. (CBS) – Call it a staple of a summer trip to the Jersey Shore. Whether you're in Stone Harbor, Cape May or Avalon, for many families, vacation wouldn't be complete without a stop at Uncle Bill's Pancake House.There's lots of options on the menu but, of course, patrons really flip for the pancakes."I like the energy of summer," Casey O'Hara, the owner, said.Follow the plates of pancakes and you'll find many happy faces."I don't know if it's because they're on vacation that they are super, super happy. This is a lot of people's, obviously, their happy place," O'Hara...
Jersey Shore Restaurant Named Best for Date

OpenTable (along with dating app Bumble) unveiled their list of 100 Best Restaurants for a Date in America (Read Full List) according to verified diner reviews in all 50 states and Washington, DC. Reviews were collected between June 1, 2021 thru May 30, 2022 – with all restaurants required to...
Grotto Pizza debuts new menu items that fuse flavors

Pizza with a signature swirl is Grotto Pizza’s best-known dish, of course. But the Rehoboth Beach-based restaurant group’s menu is extensive, and new items this summer have pleasantly surprised some guests. For instance, diners can start their meal with shiitake mushroom pot stickers – tidy packages of savory...
Jehovah's Witnesses at my door – but not for long!

When I lived in Wilmington, Jehovah's Witnesses used to make the climb up our long, steep flight of steps from the street to my door. "Oh no, not again!" was the universal thought. They dressed all up in their Sunday best carrying black valises. My grandmother used to entertain them...
