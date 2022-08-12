ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Japan PM Kishida pledges new steps to deal with rising fuel, food prices

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QSZRh_0hEGpwWb00

TOKYO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Friday he will instruct his government to come up with additional measures to cushion the economic blow from rising energy and food prices.

Kishida said he will issue the order at a meeting of a government panel on Monday that will discuss measures to help retailers and households cope with rising living costs.

"I will order additional, seamless steps to be taken focusing on energy and food prices, which make up most of the recent rise in inflation," Kishida told reporters.

Dealing with rising living costs has become one Kishida's top policy priorities to underpin consumption and ensure Japan's economy makes a sustained recovery from the pandemic's damage.

While far modest than in other advanced countries, Japan's consumer inflation exceeded the central bank's 2% target for three straight months in June due largely to rising fuel and global raw material costs. read more

After reshuffling his cabinet on Wednesday, Kishida told a news conference that the government will tap reserves for the time being to pay for the additional steps.

But he also said the government is ready to take further measures if inflation continues to rise, a possible hint that an extra budget could be compiled later this year to cushion the blow on the economy.

Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto and Leika Kihara; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fumio Kishida
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Food Prices#Pledges#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
Reuters

Sri Lanka says China survey ship can dock in its port

COLOMBO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Sri Lanka said on Saturday it has agreed that the Chinese survey vessel Yuan Wang 5 can dock at its southernmost port, the Chinese-run Hambantota on August 16, despite security concerns raised by neighbouring India and the United States.
INDIA
Reuters

Reuters

548K+
Followers
348K+
Post
253M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy