foxla.com
Elderly man found dead in Compton
COMPTON, Calif. - An elderly man was found dead in Compton Sunday morning and Los Angeles County Sheriffs' deputies say one person is currently being detained by investigators. Deputies were called to the 700 block of North Kalsman Avenue in Compton just before noon Sunday after reports of a possible...
LAPD Ends Investigation Into Fatal Anne Heche Crash
Los Angeles police have officially ended their investigation into the crash that resulted in the death of actress Anne Heche and a fire that destroyed a two-story home in Mar Vista.
2urbangirls.com
Murder suspect killed by deputies in Antelope Valley
VICTORVILLE, Calif. – A murder suspect wanted in Los Angeles was fatally wounded when he allegedly pointed a handgun at deputies, who fired upon him while he was holed up at a home in Victorville, authorities said Sunday. Deputies from the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department’s Specialized Enforcement Division...
NBC Los Angeles
Man Found Fatally Shot on Sidewalk in Maywood
LA County Homicide Detectives are searching for clues in a fatal shooting in Maywood. Deputies responded to the 6100 block of Walker Ave. around 11:45 p.m. Saturday where they found a man lying on the ground suffering from at least one gunshot wound. First responders tried performing CPR to revive...
Girl, 16, Goes Missing in East Los Angeles
The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Sunday circulated a photo of a 16-year-old girl who went missing in East Los Angeles.
foxla.com
Los Angeles man shot dead at marijuana dispensary in Windsor Hills
LOS ANGELES - A man shot to death at a marijuana dispensary in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area was a Los Angeles resident, authorities said Saturday. Azuma Bennett was 30 years old, according to the coroner's office. Deputies from the Marina del Rey sheriff's station were called at 9:45 a.m....
Teen, 17, Identified As East LA Stabbing Victim
A 17-year-old boy who was found dead from an apparent stabbing in the East Los Angeles area was identified Saturday.
Canyon News
Sherman Oaks Man Wards Off Intruders
SHERMAN OAKS—On Saturday, August 13, at approximately 1:30 a.m., Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) responded to a call of gunfire at 3625 Beverly Ridge Drive. Reports indicate that a group of intruders were met with gunfire when the homeowner awoke to noises of someone inside his house. According to...
Los Angeles Man Killed in Marijuana Dispensary Shooting
A man shot to death at a marijuana dispensary in the unincorporated Windsor Hills area was a Los Angeles resident, authorities said today.
Careening car crashes through downtown L.A. storefront
A crash sent a car careening into a downtown Los Angeles building Sunday afternoon. The two-car collision at about 2:30 p.m. sent what appeared to be a black vehicle into a storefront at the corner of South Grand Avenue and West 9th Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department and footage of the scene […]
foxla.com
Man stabbed to death in Pasadena; suspect in custody
PASADENA, Calif. - One man was stabbed to death in Pasadena Friday night, and a potential suspect has been detained, according to the Pasadena Police Department. Pasadena Police were called to the 600 block of North Lake Avenue shortly before 11 p.m. Friday night after reports of an assault with a deadly weapon. When officers arrived, they discovered a man on the ground, unresponsive and suffering from multiple stab wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
signalscv.com
Van catches fire, closes McBean off ramp
A van caught fire on Interstate 5 at McBean Parkway on Sunday, causing the offramp to be closed down, according to Officer Edgar Figueroa with the California Highway Patrol. Figueroa said the driver was able to escape the van and did not sustain any injuries. The McBean Parkway off-ramp on the northbound side was closed and CHP officers were “still on a holding pattern.” No SIG alert has been issued at the time of this publication.
Los Angeles Man Arrested in Stabbing Death in Pasadena
A 26-year-old Los Angeles man was arrested on suspicion of stabbing a man to death in Pasadena, authorities said Saturday.
KESQ
Alleged hit-and-run driver turns herself in after man killed
LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (AP) — An 18-year-old suspected hit-and-run driver surrendered to police a day after a couple celebrating their wedding anniversary was struck by a car in a Southern California crosswalk, authorities said. The 60-year-old man died and his 60-year-old wife was hospitalized following the crash Thursday evening...
easyreadernews.com
Dog on Redondo pier leads to arrest, woman cites racism
Racism complaints were leveled against Redondo Beach Police Aug. 5 in a video posted online by a woman who was arrested for obstructing an officer after being approached for having a dog on the Pier. Luz Maria Flores, 30, recorded much of the incident on her phone. “I will be...
3 armed suspects break into Sherman Oaks home, still at large
Three armed suspects are on the loose after breaking into a home in Sherman Oaks Saturday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 3600 block of Beverly Ridge Drive in Sherman Oaks. Police said a homeowner locked himself inside a bedroom, where he retrieved a weapon and opened fire on the home invaders through a door. Officers arrived with guns drawn, searched the home and did not find any suspects. There were no reports of any injuries. The suspects were still on the loose as of 8:17 a.m. Saturday. They fled armed with handguns, police added.
Canyon News
Homeowners Scare Off Intruders In Hollywood Hills
HOLLYWOOD HILLS—On August 10, at approximately 2:30 a.m., a home invasion occurred in the 8100 block of Willow Glen Road, near Laurel Canyon Boulevard after several suspects broke into the residence. The suspect fired at the homeowners who shot back at the suspects who fled the scene. There were...
BET
Every Victim In The Deadly Windsor Hills Intersection Crash Has Been Identified
Each person involved in the fiery, multi-vehicle collision at a Windsor Hills, California intersection earlier this month have been identified with the final two names being released to the public. According to NBC Los Angeles, 38-year-old Lynette Noble and 43-year-old Natesha Lewis were killed during the August 4 crash when...
pasadenanow.com
Man Stabbed to Death Friday Night, Suspect Arrested
A 26-year-old Los Angeles man was arrested on suspicion of stabbing a man to death in Pasadena, authorities said Saturday. Officers were sent to the 600 block of North Lake Avenue regarding an assault with a deadly weapon call at 10:55 p.m. Friday. They found the victim in the street suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to Lt. Keith Gomez of the Pasadena Police Department.
