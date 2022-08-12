Read full article on original website
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
Dallas Homeowners Could See the Largest Property Tax in YearsTom HandyDallas, TX
Parents making adjustments to survive high cost of back-to-school shopping, National Retail Federation says
FORT WORTH, Texas — With the first day of school just hours away at Fort Worth ISD, parents rushed to finish last-minute back-to-school shopping on Sunday evening. As families grapple with record-high inflation, buying school supplies for the new school year is painful. Kysha Hall, a Fort Worth resident,...
DFW Airport composting program has kept 100 tons of waste out of local landfills
DFW Airport's composting program started small in 2021. But it has “exponentially” grown in 2022.
Dallas ISD initiative adds more Black and Latino male teachers in classrooms
DALLAS — The first day of school is approaching for Dallas Independent School District. Teachers and staff on campuses across DISD are working hard to prepare classrooms for students. ”I love being in the classroom,” said Jerimy Mask, a teacher at Marsalis S.T.E.A.M. Academy. The Richmond, Virginia native...
Spirit Airlines agent suspended after viral fight video at DFW Airport, airline says
The airline and airport told WFAA it was aware of the incident and does not tolerate violence of any kind. They added that they are working with law enforcement.
Little Wishes – The Mitchell family
For so many fathers, their mission in life is to be the provider and protector of their families…. and it doesn't even stop when health challenges can make it tough – that's why one daughter here in DFW wanted to surprise her dad with a little wish. You can...
DFW weather: Triple digits to start the week, but there's relief in sight
North Texas will have to deal with triple-digit heat to start the week. But the 10-day forecast has temperatures in the 80s soon!
DeSoto ISD to remain under mask mandate
DESOTO, Texas — DeSoto ISD announced in its email newsletter today they will still be requiring masks once the school year begins again. "LET'S MASK UP!" the newsletter stated. "DeSoto ISD remains under MASK MANDATE." All students, staff, parents and visitors will be required to wear a mask when...
City of Dallas budget could lead to largest drop in property taxes in 40 years
DALLAS — Dallas City Council members got their first look at the new, proposed budget recently. And to say they liked what they saw might be an understatement as it includes “substantial” increases in both property tax revenue and sales tax revenue. “We’ve had over a 15%...
Texas man charged for using drone to deliver drugs, contraband to Fort Worth correctional facility, officials say
SMITHVILLE, Texas — A Texas man has been federally charged for allegedly flying a drone loaded with drugs and other contraband into a Fort Worth prison, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham announced Friday. Bryant LeRay Henderson, 42, of Smithville, was arrested at his...
Dallas County grand jury declines to indict paramedic who beat homeless man in 2019
DALLAS — A Dallas County grand jury has declined to indict a former Dallas paramedic who kicked and hit an unarmed man while he was down. The Dallas County DA's office confirmed Friday afternoon the grand jury declined to indict the man, 46-year-old Brad Alan Cox, on the felony charge of injury to a disabled person.
DFW Weather: Could a tropical depression forming off the Gulf Coast bring rain to North Texas?
The triple-digit heat will continue throughout the weekend and into the next week. It's August in Texas, after all! But what about any rain chances?
Car falls off Fort Worth highway bridge, driver hospitalized, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — A driver has been hospitalized after their car fell off a highway bridge in Fort Worth on Friday, police said. Fort Worth police said officers responded at approximately 7: 45 p.m. Friday to westbound State Highway 183 at the exit ramp to southbound State Highway 360. The officers reported that a major accident had occurred involving a passenger vehicle that was traveling west on Texas 183 and had taken the exit ramp to Texas 360.
Boat launches off trailer after pickup truck crashes into barrier on I-35W in Fort Worth, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — A single-vehicle crash caused a boat to launch off a trailer on Interstate 35W Sunday evening, leading to parts of the highway being shut down for hours, Fort Worth police said. Police said they responded to the crash around 6:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes...
Man wanted in killing of another man at North Texas youth football game, police say
LANCASTER, Texas — A man was fatally shot during an argument at a youth football game Saturday evening in Lancaster, south of Dallas, police said in a news release. Police identified the suspect as Yaqub Salik Talib, who remained wanted by authorities on Sunday afternoon. The shooting at the...
Security guards shoot man outside Dallas nightclub, police say
DALLAS — Two security guards shot a 22-year-old man who police say was driving his vehicle toward the guards outside of a men's club in Dallas early Sunday, officials said. The shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. outside of the Pandora's Men's Club at 10649 Harry Hines Boulevard in Northwest Dallas, near Interstate 35E and Lombardy Lane.
Car heaven! DriveXotic gives drivers their dream ride
CRESSON, Texas — For auto-enthusiasts, there is a place where they can drive Lamborghinis, Porsches and Ferraris around a 12-turn track. Where Batmobiles, a DeLorean, the A-Team van and the most famous vehicles in Hollywood history sit side-by-side. Is this car heaven? No, it is 20 miles outside of...
Suspect taken to hospital, child found in car after chase ends in Kaufman County
KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — One person was taken to an area hospital after police said he led law enforcement on a chase that ended in Kaufman County Friday afternoon, officials said. Police said the incident started off as a custody dispute. According to police, a shooting was reported in...
One dead after shooting involving Richland Hills police officers, officials say
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — One person is dead following a shooting involving Richland Hills police officers, officials say. The shooting occurred near 26 Boulevard and Vance, according to police, just near the border of North Richland Hills and Richland Hills. According to a spokesperson with Richland Hills police,...
BVB Dallas’ 15th annual game day
BVB is non-profit that brings young professionals together to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s disease research. It was founded in 2008, and since then its volunteers have raised over $6 million. The 15th annual Game Day is Saturday at the Cotton Bowl – and you can get in...
Irving woman sentenced to 12 years in prison for selling date-rape drug
IRVING, Texas — An Irving woman was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to selling date-rape drugs over the internet. The woman, 40-year-old Hyun Ji Martin, was first charged in June 2021 and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance in August of that year.
