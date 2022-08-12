ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richardson, TX

Richardson, TX
Richardson, TX
WFAA

Little Wishes – The Mitchell family

For so many fathers, their mission in life is to be the provider and protector of their families…. and it doesn't even stop when health challenges can make it tough – that's why one daughter here in DFW wanted to surprise her dad with a little wish. You can...
WFAA

DeSoto ISD to remain under mask mandate

DESOTO, Texas — DeSoto ISD announced in its email newsletter today they will still be requiring masks once the school year begins again. "LET'S MASK UP!" the newsletter stated. "DeSoto ISD remains under MASK MANDATE." All students, staff, parents and visitors will be required to wear a mask when...
WFAA

Car falls off Fort Worth highway bridge, driver hospitalized, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — A driver has been hospitalized after their car fell off a highway bridge in Fort Worth on Friday, police said. Fort Worth police said officers responded at approximately 7: 45 p.m. Friday to westbound State Highway 183 at the exit ramp to southbound State Highway 360. The officers reported that a major accident had occurred involving a passenger vehicle that was traveling west on Texas 183 and had taken the exit ramp to Texas 360.
WFAA

Security guards shoot man outside Dallas nightclub, police say

DALLAS — Two security guards shot a 22-year-old man who police say was driving his vehicle toward the guards outside of a men's club in Dallas early Sunday, officials said. The shooting happened shortly before 1 a.m. outside of the Pandora's Men's Club at 10649 Harry Hines Boulevard in Northwest Dallas, near Interstate 35E and Lombardy Lane.
WFAA

Car heaven! DriveXotic gives drivers their dream ride

CRESSON, Texas — For auto-enthusiasts, there is a place where they can drive Lamborghinis, Porsches and Ferraris around a 12-turn track. Where Batmobiles, a DeLorean, the A-Team van and the most famous vehicles in Hollywood history sit side-by-side. Is this car heaven? No, it is 20 miles outside of...
WFAA

BVB Dallas’ 15th annual game day

BVB is non-profit that brings young professionals together to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s disease research. It was founded in 2008, and since then its volunteers have raised over $6 million. The 15th annual Game Day is Saturday at the Cotton Bowl – and you can get in...
WFAA

Irving woman sentenced to 12 years in prison for selling date-rape drug

IRVING, Texas — An Irving woman was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to selling date-rape drugs over the internet. The woman, 40-year-old Hyun Ji Martin, was first charged in June 2021 and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance in August of that year.

