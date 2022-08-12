Read full article on original website
MCU fans revel in the unexpected interactions between favorites who’d never be friends
Thanks to the unprecedented interlocking narrative that’s been ongoing for 14 years and counting, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has given rise to countless crossovers and unexpected meetings that would have sounded far-fetched to the point of being ludicrous in a pre-Kevin Feige Hollywood. Did anyone think they’d ever see...
Speculation intensifies after Giancarlo Esposito reveals he turned down ‘Loki’ in hopes of an MCU movie role
Esteemed character actor and perennial onscreen villain Giancarlo Esposito has been gathering plenty of headlines among Marvel Cinematic Universe fans after admitting he’d held talks with Kevin Feige’s outfit, with plenty of potential roles being floated online. While the Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, and The Mandalorian alum...
Deadpool creator implies nobody cared about Black Adam before The Rock
Rob Liefeld has always been a very vocal and regularly contentious presence among comic book and film fans alike, but the Deadpool creator is poised to stir up a potential hornet’s nest among DC supporters after making some comments about Black Adam that could be interpreted as disparaging. The...
Fans come out in force to support a timeless sci-fi action classic
Plenty of movies find huge success at the time of their initial release, only to fall into irrelevance as the years progress, so it goes without saying that it takes something special to create an enduring classic. It’s been over three decades, and fans are still singing the praises of Paul Verhoeven’s Total Recall, so the classic sci-fi actioner clearly continues to resonate.
Marvel fans cancel Steve Rogers for how he treated Sharon Carter
Captain America embodies all the American ideals: freedom, freedom, freedom, and throwing a big ol’ boomerang shield. But one thing fans are calling him out for his how he treated one of the important women in his life during Captain America: Civil War. In order to get Bucky to...
DC fans fancast Robert Pattinson’s favorite villain
The Batman star Robert Pattinson has revealed that his favorite DC villain is Condiment King. And while it was confirmed that the Battison won’t be part of the DCEU, it opens doors to include new characters that may be too niche for the main story that Warner Bros wants to tell. This means Condiment King has a chance to showcase why he’s worthy to be Batman’s nemesis. And fans have begun fan-casting a worthy actor to take on the bats.
Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49
Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
The difference between Marvel and DC disappointment is neatly summed up in a single tweet
It’s tough being a DCEU fan. Since Man of Steel, Warner Bros has been desperately trying to emulate the success of the MCU, though their chaotic decisions never seem to work out. Right now we’re apparently on the cusp of a “reset” of DC movies, though before that there’s at least a year of uncertainty ahead of us.
Happy Birthday, Mila Kunis! Here are the 39-year-old’s best film roles
American actress Mila Kunis turns 39 today, so there’s no better time to look back at her most memorable film roles. Although it won’t be included in this list, Kunis rose to prominence for voicing Meg Griffin in the popular animated sitcom Family Guy, replacing Lacey Chabert. However, she kick-started her career with a role as Jackie Burkhart on the Fox television series That ’70s Show, having landed the part at the age of 14. Before that, her first television role was on Days of Our Lives in 1994.
‘She-Hulk’ director speaks out on those Jessica Jones rumors
When the Disney Plus series that eventually became She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was first announced, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans instantly placed Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock and Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones at the top of their cameo wish-list. After all, the rights to the street-level favorites had reverted back...
‘Star Wars’ fans make shockingly positive comments about the sequel trilogy
The internet has been been super kind to the Star Wars sequel trilogy, with there being a landslide in public opinion since The Last Jedi was released in 2017. While Star Wars has always had a very reactionary fanbase and one that hated whatever was new, it feels like the cycle eventually ends up with what was once dreaded becoming loved. Look no further than the prequel trilogy which remains a sore point for a whole generation of fans, and is now beloved by millennials and Gen Z.
MCU fans already happy to share how they’d rework and improve Phase Four
Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is nowhere near finished, but fans are already sharing how they’d rework and improve the various film and television titles to have rolled out to our screens since the post-Avengers: Endgame era began. Hindsight is almost always 20/20, and while it’s a...
Set video offers a glimpse of ‘The Boys’ spinoff ‘Gen V’
The Boys continued to impress with its recent third season, somehow once again upping the ante with a run of even more demented and dark superhero action. Amazon clearly likes what showrunner Eric Kripke is delivering, as we’re going to get at least two more seasons of the show, along with several spinoffs.
Ewan McGregor shares his thoughts on joining the MCU
Star Wars actor Ewan McGregor has given some food for thought over a potential run in the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe. He’s starred in the DC Extended Universe’s Birds of Prey and made a big comeback to the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi for the character’s eponymous Disney Plus series, but is there another franchise he’s looking to join? Marvel is constantly casting actors who have previously worked with Disney (in particular Star Wars), but is McGregor wanting a piece of the Marvel pie?
Dwayne Johnson confirms he fought hard to keep ‘Black Adam’ and ‘Shazam!’ separate
When Dwayne Johnson was first revealed to be playing comic book antihero Black Adam 15 whole years ago, he was originally set to act as the antagonist in a standalone Shazam! movie that would pit the two arch-nemeses against each other. Obviously that didn’t happen, but The Rock retains a...
How many ‘Avatar’ movies are there and what are their titles?
To say fans have been eagerly waiting for a sequel to Avatar would be the understatement of the century. The movie was a box office sensation when it released in 2009, breaking numerous records and beating out Titanic as the highest- grossing film of all time, according to Box Office Mojo — a title it lost in 2019 to Avengers: Endgame, but then won back in 2021 with a re-release in China, according to CNBC.
‘Star Wars’ fans shoot down the idea of Hayden Christensen being spliced into iconic ‘Return of the Jedi’ scene
George Lucas’ alterations to the original trilogy have always been intensely controversial. The most famous will always be the “Han shot first” fan campaign, but not far behind is inserting Hayden Christensen as Anakin’s Force Ghost in Return of the Jedi. This erases part of Sebastian Shaw’s performance, not to mention that it doesn’t make much sense that Anakin’s ghost is him as a younger man.
MCU fans wonder which villain has the best redemption arc
After Wanda Maximoff’s sacrifice in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Marvel fans are debating the true meaning of heroism, villainy and the in-between of antiheroism. What could a supervillain, who has likely killed, maimed and tortured hundreds of innocents, ever do to redeem themselves? Well, anything can...
Happy Birthday, Halle Berry! Here’s a look back at the 56-year-old’s best moments
Happy Halle Berry Day, everyone! The groundbreaking star turned 56 years old today, and to celebrate, let’s take a look at some of her most memorable performances. Your teenage crush just turned 56, Gen-X. How old do we feel now? With a timeless grace and beauty that defies Father Time, the glamorous star of the 1990s and 2000s was trending on Twitter Sunday as fans worldwide shared birthday wishes across social media.
Aaron Taylor-Johnson explains why ‘Kraven the Hunter’ stands out from the pack
Any comic book adaptation being crafted by Sony is guaranteed to be viewed with a mix of skepticism and suspicion, especially following the Morbius debacle that saw the film hacked apart in post-production and become an ironic internet sensation before bombing twice in theaters, so Kraven the Hunter has a lot of work to do in order to win over the doubters.
