Columbus County, NC

WBTW News13

3 wanted after 17-year-old shot in car in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two 19-year-olds and a 16-year-old are wanted by authorities in connection with a shooting that wounded another teenager, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said. Investigators obtained warrants charging Jacoby McGirt and Corey McNeil, both of Lumberton, with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and seven […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Traffic stop turns into drug bust: Deputies arrest man in Hoke County

MAXTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man after deputies say a traffic stop led to a drug bust Friday night. At about 10 p.m., deputies say they attempted to stop an SUV for an equipment violation near the intersection of Lower Macedonia Road and South Old Wire Road in Maxton.
HOKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Two injured in Clinton shooting

Clinton, N.C. — Two people were injured in a shooting in Sampson County on Friday night. The shooting happened in the 200 block of Dogwood Circle in Clinton just before 11 p.m. The two people shot received non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Police said they are still searching for a...
CLINTON, NC
cbs17

Deputies seize $5K, several bags of drugs in Hoke County drug bust

RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies with the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office say they have arrested a man who was found with multiple bags of drugs and several thousand dollars. On Thursday at about 4:45 p.m., deputies say they attempted to stop a car at a driver’s license checkpoint in the area of Belton’s Loop when the driver refused to stop.
HOKE COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

1 person injured in Conway-area shooting, 2 suspects in custody

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is hurt after a shooting near Conway in Horry County Saturday. Horry County police confirmed to News13 officers are conducting a shooting investigation on Bear Bluff Road. Two people are in custody, according to authorities who added “no one else is wanted in connection” with the shooting. Police […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
heraldadvocate.com

Sixth person charged in connection to a nightclub shooting in 2021

Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the sixth person connected to a 2021 nightclub shooting. Trey Lamar Little AKA “Trey Pound”, of Southern Pines, was arrested last weekend in North Carolina as a wanted individual from the MCSO. Little, 29, was transported to the Marlboro County Detention...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

One person shot at a bar in Dillon

DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — One person suffered non life-threatening injuries in a shooting early Sunday morning in the 1300 block of East Main Street in Dillon, according to Dillon Police Chief David Lane. Lane said the victim isn’t cooperating. Many departments across the Pee Dee are dealing with...
DILLON, SC
WBTW News13

Driver in Florence County crash that killed paramedic, motorcyclist, released from jail on 100K bond

EFFINGHAM, S.C. (WBTW) — A 71-year-old woman who hit at least four people when she drove through a Florence County crash scene, leaving a paramedic and a motorcyclist dead, was released from jail Saturday morning after posting a $100,000 bond, according to online jail records. Jacqueline Williams was granted bond during a court hearing Saturday […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wfxb.com

Woman to Be Charged in Florence Crash that Killed Motorcyclist, Paramedic

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office says charges are coming to the driver that crashed and killed a paramedic and a motorcyclist. 71-year-old Jacqueline Williams drove into the wrong lanes to avoid waiting in backed up traffic near the scene of an accident on Pamplico Highway in Florence on Tuesday. Dashcam footage shows William’s car swerve between two first responder vehicles, hit and kill paramedic Sara Weaver and the injured motorcyclist she was treating, Cedric Gregg. Two other officers were hit as were multiple vehicles. Sheriff TJ Joye says the massive crime scene is under investigation and charges are expected to be filed against the driver as early as next week.
FLORENCE, SC
