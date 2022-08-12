ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield Californian

CRC sells former State Farm property to Lee Development for $14M

The former State Farm property at 900 Old River Road, one of Bakersfield’s largest office complexes, has sold to a local property investor-developer for $14 million. Kern County property records show Bakersfield-based Lee Development Group LLC bought the property June 30 from a legal entity controlled by oil producer California Resources Corp. The buyer is a partnership between the owners of Bakersfield general contractor S.C. Anderson Inc. and the Lee family that owns Bill Lee's Bamboo Chopsticks Restaurant downtown.
Bakersfield Californian

Church, KBB team up to beautify Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater

Dozens of volunteers from the World Mission Society Church of God in Bakersfield and Santa Clarita came together Sunday to spruce up the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater. The congregation was invited to help out after reaching out to Keep Bakersfield Beautiful and the Fox Theater Foundation to see if it could help. John Enriquez is a longtime board member for both of those nonprofit organizations, so when Beau Alaniz, overseer of the local congregation, gave him a ring, he said, the theater cleanup was an easy call.
KGET

Mission at Kern County transitional home gets interior upgrade

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Mission at Kern County’s transitional home for women and children is getting a major upgrade. Tangram, an interior furnishing company, said Friday furniture installation at the shelter is now complete. Shelter staff says the furniture helps create a safe and comfortable place and gives residents an idea of what a […]
delanonow.com

North Kern South Tulare Hospital District announces recruitment of ONE new board member to join five-member Board of Directors to guide its mission and development

North Kern South Tulare Hospital District is announcing the recruitment of ONE new board member to join our five-member Board of Directors to guide its mission and development. NKSTHD operates under the rules and regulations of Health and Safety Code, Sections §32000-§32492 as a government non-profit, public entity, formed to...
CBS LA

Plans to build a "dry port" in the Mojave Desert gets backing of Kern County Board of Supervisors

The effort to build a "dry port" in the middle of the Mojave Desert now has the backing of the Kern County Board of Supervisors.The planned Mojave Inland Port, which received a proclamation of support this week from the Kern County Board of Supervisors, is 90 miles from the San Pedro Bay, where the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports have been stymied by supply chain problems caused by the pandemic, and pent-up demand that exploded during the nation's economic recovery. The project is being spearheaded by Pioneer Partners, a Texas-based private holding company, which purchased the desert tract in...
Bakersfield Now

Silver Creek Community center holding after school program

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The City of Bakersfield announced on Twitter today that Silver Creek Community Center will be offering a free after-school program. The program will start on August 18th and will be open from 2:30 P.M. to 4:30 P.M. Children ages 6 through 11 will be able...
Progressive Rail Roading

Developers advance plans for California’s first inland port

Editor's note: This story has been updated to remove an incorrect link to Pioneer Partners. The Kern County, California, board of supervisors this week approved site plans for the proposed Mojave Inland Port, which would be the state’s first inland port. To be located 90 miles from San Pedro...
thesungazette.com

Substitute job fair set up to help stem shortage

TULARE COUNTY – Substitute teachers were in short supply last year and the jury is out on whether the problem will be better, the same or worse. Fortunately the California Center on Teaching Career is hosting their virtual job fair to help connect substitutes with districts. “Districts are recruiting...
thecorcoranjournal.net

Lerma retires from local bank

After 30 years working at the local bank Rosemary Luna Lerma has retired. Lerma’s last day was June 30 and she says that although she was ready to retire she will miss seeing her customers. Rosemary started working at the bank in September of 1991. She began as bank...
Antelope Valley Press

Mojave set to achieve inland port designation

MOJAVE — Mojave’s historic role as a transportation crossroads will add another designation, that of inland port, with development of a cargo hub joining rail, trucks and, possibly in the future, air and space. Texas-based Pioneer Partners 2000, LLC, plans to build the Mojave Inland Port on 410...
Tehechapi News

6 inmates injured in riot at California Correctional Institution

Six inmates were injured and taken to hospitals Thursday after a riot broke out on a yard at California Correctional Institution, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. No staff members were hurt in the incident that began at 10:37 a.m. CDCR officials said chemical agents and less-lethal...
KGET

1 wounded in central Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a shooting that wounded a person Friday evening in central Bakersfield. Officers were called to the area of 1st Street and Oleander Avenue at around 7 p.m. for a report of a shooting. One person was found with at least one gunshot wound, a police department spokesperson said. […]
Bakersfield Now

BC Jazz, Commercial Music Academy release new album

Bakersfield, CA — Bakersfield College Jazz and Commercial Music Academy created an 8-track album of new, original music. The album is available now, you can get it by clicking right here. All proceeds from the sales will go to benefit the Jazz Studies and Commercial Music programs at Bakersfield College.
thesungazette.com

Fair gives free ‘Jam-Packed Fun’ with donation of non-perishables

TULARE – Tulare County residents will have the opportunity to receive a free ticket to the upcoming Tlare County Fair while also helping those in need by donating goods. The Tulare County Fair is giving away one adult admission ticket to this year’s fair for five unexpired, nonperishable items donated. On Aug. 19, at 620 S. K St. Individuals will have from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. to drop items off through gate 18 and receive their ticket. The ticket will be valid any day of the 2022 Tulare County Fair, Sept. 14–18.
