Bakersfield Californian
CRC sells former State Farm property to Lee Development for $14M
The former State Farm property at 900 Old River Road, one of Bakersfield’s largest office complexes, has sold to a local property investor-developer for $14 million. Kern County property records show Bakersfield-based Lee Development Group LLC bought the property June 30 from a legal entity controlled by oil producer California Resources Corp. The buyer is a partnership between the owners of Bakersfield general contractor S.C. Anderson Inc. and the Lee family that owns Bill Lee's Bamboo Chopsticks Restaurant downtown.
Bakersfield Californian
Church, KBB team up to beautify Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater
Dozens of volunteers from the World Mission Society Church of God in Bakersfield and Santa Clarita came together Sunday to spruce up the Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater. The congregation was invited to help out after reaching out to Keep Bakersfield Beautiful and the Fox Theater Foundation to see if it could help. John Enriquez is a longtime board member for both of those nonprofit organizations, so when Beau Alaniz, overseer of the local congregation, gave him a ring, he said, the theater cleanup was an easy call.
Mission at Kern County transitional home gets interior upgrade
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Mission at Kern County’s transitional home for women and children is getting a major upgrade. Tangram, an interior furnishing company, said Friday furniture installation at the shelter is now complete. Shelter staff says the furniture helps create a safe and comfortable place and gives residents an idea of what a […]
delanonow.com
North Kern South Tulare Hospital District announces recruitment of ONE new board member to join five-member Board of Directors to guide its mission and development
North Kern South Tulare Hospital District is announcing the recruitment of ONE new board member to join our five-member Board of Directors to guide its mission and development. NKSTHD operates under the rules and regulations of Health and Safety Code, Sections §32000-§32492 as a government non-profit, public entity, formed to...
Plans to build a "dry port" in the Mojave Desert gets backing of Kern County Board of Supervisors
The effort to build a "dry port" in the middle of the Mojave Desert now has the backing of the Kern County Board of Supervisors.The planned Mojave Inland Port, which received a proclamation of support this week from the Kern County Board of Supervisors, is 90 miles from the San Pedro Bay, where the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports have been stymied by supply chain problems caused by the pandemic, and pent-up demand that exploded during the nation's economic recovery. The project is being spearheaded by Pioneer Partners, a Texas-based private holding company, which purchased the desert tract in...
Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield water customers used less water in June — but need to keep up the good work
It's no secret that Bakersfield is deep in another drought year. The Kern River's April to July runoff — an important indicator of the area's water health — reached just 21 percent of normal this year, said Miguel Chavez, hydrographic supervisor at the city of Bakersfield's Department of Water Resources.
Bakersfield Now
Silver Creek Community center holding after school program
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The City of Bakersfield announced on Twitter today that Silver Creek Community Center will be offering a free after-school program. The program will start on August 18th and will be open from 2:30 P.M. to 4:30 P.M. Children ages 6 through 11 will be able...
news-ridgecrest.com
Mojave Inland Port to break ground in 2022 – Mojave to be site of California’s first inland dry port
At Tuesday’s Kern County Board of Supervisors regular board meeting, the board took decisive action of issuing a proclamation to support the approved site plans for the Mojave Inland Port. The votes were by Supervisors Zack Scrivner, David Couch and Phillip Peters. Supervisors Michael Maggard and Leticia Perez were...
Hundreds of backpacks collected for KGET, Open Door Network backpack drive
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The annual KGET back-to-school drive with the Open Door Network has come to an end. For the past 12 days, we have collected hundreds of backpacks along with school supplies and new socks and underwear for the boys, girls and teens at the center. The Open Door Network, formerly known as […]
Megaflood coming to CA, may cause massive devastation and cost $1 trillion in damage, experts warn
Many Californians fear the "Big One," but it might not be what you think. It's not an earthquake. And it isn't the mega drought. It's actually the exact opposite -- a megaflood.
Progressive Rail Roading
Developers advance plans for California’s first inland port
Editor's note: This story has been updated to remove an incorrect link to Pioneer Partners. The Kern County, California, board of supervisors this week approved site plans for the proposed Mojave Inland Port, which would be the state’s first inland port. To be located 90 miles from San Pedro...
thesungazette.com
Substitute job fair set up to help stem shortage
TULARE COUNTY – Substitute teachers were in short supply last year and the jury is out on whether the problem will be better, the same or worse. Fortunately the California Center on Teaching Career is hosting their virtual job fair to help connect substitutes with districts. “Districts are recruiting...
thecorcoranjournal.net
Lerma retires from local bank
After 30 years working at the local bank Rosemary Luna Lerma has retired. Lerma’s last day was June 30 and she says that although she was ready to retire she will miss seeing her customers. Rosemary started working at the bank in September of 1991. She began as bank...
Bakersfield Californian
PG&E settles with confidential payout to family in 2015 natural gas explosion lawsuit
In a surprise development connected to an ongoing civil lawsuit against PG&E and two locally owned companies, the giant utility said Thursday it has reached a settlement with plaintiffs in the case involving a fatal natural gas explosion south of Bakersfield. PG&E's lawyers were uncharacteristically absent in court Thursday morning,...
Children get backpacks, supplies for upcoming school year thanks to Open Door Network drive
BAKERSFELD, Calif. (KGET) — With the school year just right around the corner the Open Door Network hosted its annual back-to-school drive on Saturday. The effort easing financial strain on local families. The Golden Empire jumped into action for families in need donating hundreds of backpacks. This includes more than 100 collected by 17 News […]
Antelope Valley Press
Mojave set to achieve inland port designation
MOJAVE — Mojave’s historic role as a transportation crossroads will add another designation, that of inland port, with development of a cargo hub joining rail, trucks and, possibly in the future, air and space. Texas-based Pioneer Partners 2000, LLC, plans to build the Mojave Inland Port on 410...
Tehechapi News
6 inmates injured in riot at California Correctional Institution
Six inmates were injured and taken to hospitals Thursday after a riot broke out on a yard at California Correctional Institution, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. No staff members were hurt in the incident that began at 10:37 a.m. CDCR officials said chemical agents and less-lethal...
1 wounded in central Bakersfield shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating a shooting that wounded a person Friday evening in central Bakersfield. Officers were called to the area of 1st Street and Oleander Avenue at around 7 p.m. for a report of a shooting. One person was found with at least one gunshot wound, a police department spokesperson said. […]
Bakersfield Now
BC Jazz, Commercial Music Academy release new album
Bakersfield, CA — Bakersfield College Jazz and Commercial Music Academy created an 8-track album of new, original music. The album is available now, you can get it by clicking right here. All proceeds from the sales will go to benefit the Jazz Studies and Commercial Music programs at Bakersfield College.
thesungazette.com
Fair gives free ‘Jam-Packed Fun’ with donation of non-perishables
TULARE – Tulare County residents will have the opportunity to receive a free ticket to the upcoming Tlare County Fair while also helping those in need by donating goods. The Tulare County Fair is giving away one adult admission ticket to this year’s fair for five unexpired, nonperishable items donated. On Aug. 19, at 620 S. K St. Individuals will have from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. to drop items off through gate 18 and receive their ticket. The ticket will be valid any day of the 2022 Tulare County Fair, Sept. 14–18.
