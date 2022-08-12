Read full article on original website
WBTV
Family, friends mourn 14-year-old shot and killed with vigil
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Family and friends of a 14-year-old boy shot and killed last week spent Tuesday night at a candlelight vigil, hugging each other and begging other young kids to put down guns. While CMPD confirmed a child was shot and killed at the Birch Townhomes Thursday, they...
wccbcharlotte.com
Authorities Sentence Charlotte Man For 2020 Shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man was sentenced to 87 months in prison on Tuesday for being a felon in possession of a firearm during a violent shooting in 2020, according to authorities. Timothy Johnson, 55, of Charlotte was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release after...
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD: 2 Suspects Identified In The Murder Of An 18-Year-Old In North Charlotte
As a result of continued investigation, detectives have identified two suspects in the murder of Kashawn Johnson. On Monday, May 23rd, detectives arrested a 15-year-old juvenile for his role in the murder of Johnson. Police say the juvenile is charged with Murder, Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, and Conspiracy to...
Toddler in Lancaster shot, flown to hospital; police investigating
LANCASTER, S.C. — Police in Lancaster are investigating after a toddler was shot Monday afternoon at an apartment complex, and officers say one person is in custody. The Lancaster Police Department sent a news release to Channel 9 saying that officers got a call around 1 p.m. saying that a toddler around 20 months old was injured. Investigators arrived and found the toddler with a “gunshot wound to the upper right torso,” and the child was taken to a nearby hospital.
2-year-old hit, killed on NC highway; troopers asking for public’s help to find suspect
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A 2-year-old was hit and killed by a driver who left the scene on Friday night in Cabarrus County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said around 11 p.m. the young child ran into the eastbound lanes of NC Highway 73 at...
Charlotte man pulled over in Statesville arrested on drug charges
IREDELL COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte man with a criminal history is now facing additional drug charges, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. A traffic stop was conducted on 52-year-old Charlotte resident Ronnie Burleson Saturday on Garner Bagnal Boulevard in Statesville. Deputies said Burleson was suspicious and employed a canine, who […]
‘Unacceptable’: Search for driver that killed 2-year-old in Concord hit-and-run continues
It happened Friday, but authorities released the information Monday because they need your help finding the driver.
Deputies made hourly patrols of sheriff’s house for three years, ex-captain says. Was it needed?
Soon after Garry McFadden became Mecklenburg sheriff in December 2018, now-retired captain Michael Matys said he was given a new order: Have his road deputies drive by McFadden’s home — nearly every hour, seven days a week. “On the road, we would assign deputies at random to go...
Driver says Nissan SUV caught fire without being in crash
CHARLOTTE — A northeast Charlotte woman says her SUV caught fire and that she was not involved in a crash. Hours after the scary experience, she turned to Action 9 investigator Jason Stoogenke to warn others and to get help reaching the auto-maker. Ayesha Goines was driving her 2016...
Thieves steal catalytic converter while driver was in movie theater
CHARLOTTE — A woman found out that while she was in a movie theater enjoying a film Wednesday night, someone stole the catalytic converter from her car while it was in the parking lot. It only takes a couple minutes for a thief to steal the car part, which...
kiss951.com
Charlotte Man Found Deceased In Charlotte Park
A 48-year-old man told his family he was going for a walk at a local Charlotte park on August 13th. Later that day he was reported missing, and two days later he was reported deceased. According to a news release, Matt Sullivan was found at McAlpine Creek Park by CMPD....
WCNC
Gaston County Schools start earlier, are they following the law?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Students in Gaston County Schools return to the classroom Wednesday, Aug. 17, for the first day of school, while Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and others in the Charlotte area don't start until Aug. 29. WCNC Charlotte's VERIFY team has received a lot of questions from viewers asking why...
WBTV
Community mourning 2-year-old hit and killed in Cabarrus Co.
They say the issues started back in 2003 when Charlotte Metro Credit Union built a drive-thru location. Gaston Co. students return to the classroom tomorrow. Tecahers are checking their lists, finishing professional development, and adding the finishing touches to their classrooms before students come back. No Filter Coffee Fest 2022.
WBTV
He left his job accused of misusing taxpayer dollars. Then he was hired to run Charlotte’s bus system
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A hiring decision by the company contracted by the City of Charlotte to run the city’s bus system is raising questions for city leaders about whether CATS executives are asleep at the wheel when it comes to oversight of the bus operations division. The company...
Student-athlete at Wingate University fatally struck by train, campus officials say
WINGATE, N.C. — A student-athlete at Wingate University has died after being struck by a train Tuesday night, campus officials said in an email to students. According to a tweet from the school, freshman Kyle Honore was killed. The incident happened just before 10:45 p.m. near the entrance of the university.
‘Just stunned’: NC woman who manages a McDonald’s plans to buy home with $1 million lottery win
“I saw the little money bag, and I thought I maybe won $20,” Kenya Sloan said. “I was just stunned.”
WCNC
York Summerfest is here!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The end of August is just around the corner and that can only mean one thing in the city of York....It's time for Summerfest presented by Comporium.
Local HBCU seeks to repair buildings as students return to campus
CONCORD, N.C. — College students from across the Carolinas are prepping for a new semester, and for the first time in years, officials at Barber–Scotia College in Concord said students will be back on campus. The historically Black college lost accreditation in 2004 and closed the campus. Now,...
Earthquake Strikes Troutman, Just 20 Miles North of Charlotte
Early this morning at about 6 am, an earthquake rattled the small Lake Norman town of Troutman, about 20 miles north of Charlotte. According to the USGS, the quake had an epicenter of 35.684°N 80.858°W, a magnitude of 1.8 and a remarkably shallow depth of just 0.1 km.
Gas price lowered to $2.38 a gallon at west Charlotte station Tuesday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gas prices will be lowered to $2.38 per gallon at a station in west Charlotte on Tuesday. Americans for Prosperity said it will take over the Shell Station on 4936 Albemarle Road on August 16 from 11:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. The event organizers said its “Cheap Gas Tour” […]
