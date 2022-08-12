ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Family, friends mourn 14-year-old shot and killed with vigil

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Family and friends of a 14-year-old boy shot and killed last week spent Tuesday night at a candlelight vigil, hugging each other and begging other young kids to put down guns. While CMPD confirmed a child was shot and killed at the Birch Townhomes Thursday, they...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Authorities Sentence Charlotte Man For 2020 Shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man was sentenced to 87 months in prison on Tuesday for being a felon in possession of a firearm during a violent shooting in 2020, according to authorities. Timothy Johnson, 55, of Charlotte was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release after...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Toddler in Lancaster shot, flown to hospital; police investigating

LANCASTER, S.C. — Police in Lancaster are investigating after a toddler was shot Monday afternoon at an apartment complex, and officers say one person is in custody. The Lancaster Police Department sent a news release to Channel 9 saying that officers got a call around 1 p.m. saying that a toddler around 20 months old was injured. Investigators arrived and found the toddler with a “gunshot wound to the upper right torso,” and the child was taken to a nearby hospital.
LANCASTER, SC
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Charlotte man pulled over in Statesville arrested on drug charges

IREDELL COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte man with a criminal history is now facing additional drug charges, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday. A traffic stop was conducted on 52-year-old Charlotte resident Ronnie Burleson Saturday on Garner Bagnal Boulevard in Statesville. Deputies said Burleson was suspicious and employed a canine, who […]
STATESVILLE, NC
Amber Alert
kiss951.com

Charlotte Man Found Deceased In Charlotte Park

A 48-year-old man told his family he was going for a walk at a local Charlotte park on August 13th. Later that day he was reported missing, and two days later he was reported deceased. According to a news release, Matt Sullivan was found at McAlpine Creek Park by CMPD....
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Gaston County Schools start earlier, are they following the law?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Students in Gaston County Schools return to the classroom Wednesday, Aug. 17, for the first day of school, while Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and others in the Charlotte area don't start until Aug. 29. WCNC Charlotte's VERIFY team has received a lot of questions from viewers asking why...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
#Capital Punishment#Convicted Felon#Murder#Violent Crime#Swan Drive
WBTV

Community mourning 2-year-old hit and killed in Cabarrus Co.

They say the issues started back in 2003 when Charlotte Metro Credit Union built a drive-thru location. Gaston Co. students return to the classroom tomorrow. Tecahers are checking their lists, finishing professional development, and adding the finishing touches to their classrooms before students come back. No Filter Coffee Fest 2022.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WCNC

York Summerfest is here!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The end of August is just around the corner and that can only mean one thing in the city of York....It's time for Summerfest presented by Comporium.
YORK, SC
Charlotte Stories

Earthquake Strikes Troutman, Just 20 Miles North of Charlotte

Early this morning at about 6 am, an earthquake rattled the small Lake Norman town of Troutman, about 20 miles north of Charlotte. According to the USGS, the quake had an epicenter of 35.684°N 80.858°W, a magnitude of 1.8 and a remarkably shallow depth of just 0.1 km.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
