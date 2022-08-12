ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, SC

wpde.com

Conway looks to build off playoff appearance as the season inches closer

CONWAY, SC - Last season, the Tigers made the Class 5A post season. As they prepare for a new year, there's hope the program can build off the success they achieved in 2021. They have the talent returning led by quarterback Devin Grainger. He'll have a host of playmakers at his disposal. The receiving duo of Aiden Brantley and Cameron Alston is considered one of the best in Region.
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Big things ahead as Loris eyes State run this fall

LORIS, SC - The Lions have been building for this moment for several years. There junior programs have been one of the most dominate in Horry County. Those players, a long with a host of others, are now in position to guide the Lions to a special season. Lead by...
LORIS, SC
WMBF

CNB Kickoff Classic sets stage for high school football season

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Neighboring and rival high school football teams will face off Friday night in Brooks Stadium at Coastal Carolina Univeristy for the CNB Kickoff Classic. Ten teams will size up their competition for the season during 20-minute scrimmages. Here are the high school football team matchups...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
columbuscountynews.com

Chris Wilcox Family Day at SCC

Former NBA basketball player and Columbus County native, Chris Wilcox, sponsored a day full of fun for children and their families. The event included free food, a live DJ, vendors, and bouncy houses for the kids. Southeastern Community College held a campus tour where youngsters were able to visit buildings on campus, get a signature from each place, and turn in their completed form for a free book bag at the Student Center. SCC also had staff on hand to help future students register for fall classes.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Marlboro County woman celebrates 106 birthday

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Lula Mae Woods was born on August 14, 1916, in Marlboro County and is celebrating her 106th birthday along with her family of 10 children. She currently resides in the Clio community of Marlboro County. Her family gave her a big drive-through birthday party...
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
peedeenewsnetwork.com

HopeHealth Welcomes New Provider

FLORENCE, S.C. – HopeHealth welcomes Colin Spencer, DDS, a dentist serving patients of HopeHealth in Lake City and HopeHealth Medical Plaza in Florence. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Applied Health Science from Wheaton College in Wheaton, IL, and a Doctorate of Dental Surgery from the University of Detroit Mercy School of Dentistry in Detroit, MI.
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Flags at South Carolina statehouse to be lowered in honor of Florence County paramedic killed in crash

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 71-year-old woman was arrested Friday on two charges of reckless homicide after authorities said she drove through the scene of an accident Tuesday night, killing paramedic Sara Weaver and the injured motorcyclist she was treating, Cedric Gregg. The charges could carry up to 10 years each. South Carolina Gov. Henry […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WLTX.com

South Carolina man hits lottery jackpot at grocery store

FLORENCE, S.C. — A Florence man already has some plans for the money he won on a jackpot lottery ticket he bought at an area grocery store. The man said he bought the $10 ticket at the Oakland Grocery Store on Oakland Avenue in Florence. According to South Carolina Education Lottery officials, he was sitting at home when he scratched it off and realized he had won.
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Funeral held for Florence County paramedic Sara Weaver

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A funeral was held Saturday afternoon in Lake City for a paramedic killed Tuesday night while helping a crash victim on Pamplico Highway. Paramedic Sara Kinsy Weaver, 32, of Florence, and the motorcyclist she was treating, Cedric Antonio Gregg, 37, were both killed in the seriesof incidents that also injured two […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Special meeting to discuss changes with Dillon Co. recreation dept.

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A special called meeting is taking place Friday afternoon to discuss changes within the Dillon County recreation department, according to the meeting's agenda. Councilman Jamal Campbell said a large portion of funding for the recreation department was nixed to help balance the budget. Campbell...
DILLON COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Pee Dee man wins $300K on $10 scratch-off ticket

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A Florence man has overcome one in 900,000 odds to win big on a lotto ticket. The winner discovered he had won $300,000 while scratching the $10 Red Cherry Tripler ticket. Immediately after the discovery, he told his wife, who was over the moon. “She...
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

3 new degree programs approved by CCU board of trustees

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Coastal Carolina University board of trustees announced three new degree programs during its summer meeting on Aug. 12. The release detailed the programs as a Bachelor of Science in biology education (BBE), a Bachelor of Science in marine science education (BMSE), and a Master of Education in counseling (MEC) with concentrations in school counseling and clinical mental health counseling.
CONWAY, SC
News19 WLTX

Sumter farmer loses entire crop of beloved Bradford watermelons

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Old age comes with complications - a reality Nat Bradford knows well. His family has been producing specialty Bradford-breed watermelons since the 1850s, known for their sweet, dark-green skin. "The Bradford Watermelon always has some challenges, 'cause it's an old watermelon variety," Bradford said. "This...
SUMTER, SC

