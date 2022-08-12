Read full article on original website
wpde.com
Conway looks to build off playoff appearance as the season inches closer
CONWAY, SC - Last season, the Tigers made the Class 5A post season. As they prepare for a new year, there's hope the program can build off the success they achieved in 2021. They have the talent returning led by quarterback Devin Grainger. He'll have a host of playmakers at his disposal. The receiving duo of Aiden Brantley and Cameron Alston is considered one of the best in Region.
wpde.com
Big things ahead as Loris eyes State run this fall
LORIS, SC - The Lions have been building for this moment for several years. There junior programs have been one of the most dominate in Horry County. Those players, a long with a host of others, are now in position to guide the Lions to a special season. Lead by...
WMBF
CNB Kickoff Classic sets stage for high school football season
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Neighboring and rival high school football teams will face off Friday night in Brooks Stadium at Coastal Carolina Univeristy for the CNB Kickoff Classic. Ten teams will size up their competition for the season during 20-minute scrimmages. Here are the high school football team matchups...
bladenonline.com
Couch Potato: Bladen County’s Greg High Umpires 10th Dixie Youth World Series
It’s doubtful anyone came to Pennington Athletic Complex during the week to watch Greg High perform. However, without High and about 30 other men, there wouldn’t have been a Dixie Youth Baseball Division 1 World Series at the Lumberton facility. High was among the umpires for the 62...
columbuscountynews.com
Chris Wilcox Family Day at SCC
Former NBA basketball player and Columbus County native, Chris Wilcox, sponsored a day full of fun for children and their families. The event included free food, a live DJ, vendors, and bouncy houses for the kids. Southeastern Community College held a campus tour where youngsters were able to visit buildings on campus, get a signature from each place, and turn in their completed form for a free book bag at the Student Center. SCC also had staff on hand to help future students register for fall classes.
wpde.com
Loved ones say final farewell to Sara Weaver, paramedic killed in Florence Co. wreck
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — On Saturday, Sara Weaver, the 32-year-old paramedic killed in Tuesday’s crash in Florence was laid to rest. Family, friends, and first responders from across the Palmetto State gathered in lake city to say their final goodbyes. A procession led by EMS trucks. A...
wpde.com
'Heart of gold:' Loved ones & colleagues remember Florence Co. crash victim, Sara Weaver
SCRANTON, S.C. (WPDE) — On Friday, family, friends and colleagues of Sara Weaver, the paramedic killed in Tuesday’s crash in Florence, gathered at the Carolina Funeral Home to pay their respects. Sara Weaver loved being a public servant, in fact, she’s been described as having a servant’s heart,...
wpde.com
Marlboro County woman celebrates 106 birthday
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Lula Mae Woods was born on August 14, 1916, in Marlboro County and is celebrating her 106th birthday along with her family of 10 children. She currently resides in the Clio community of Marlboro County. Her family gave her a big drive-through birthday party...
peedeenewsnetwork.com
HopeHealth Welcomes New Provider
FLORENCE, S.C. – HopeHealth welcomes Colin Spencer, DDS, a dentist serving patients of HopeHealth in Lake City and HopeHealth Medical Plaza in Florence. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Applied Health Science from Wheaton College in Wheaton, IL, and a Doctorate of Dental Surgery from the University of Detroit Mercy School of Dentistry in Detroit, MI.
Flags at South Carolina statehouse to be lowered in honor of Florence County paramedic killed in crash
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 71-year-old woman was arrested Friday on two charges of reckless homicide after authorities said she drove through the scene of an accident Tuesday night, killing paramedic Sara Weaver and the injured motorcyclist she was treating, Cedric Gregg. The charges could carry up to 10 years each. South Carolina Gov. Henry […]
WLTX.com
South Carolina man hits lottery jackpot at grocery store
FLORENCE, S.C. — A Florence man already has some plans for the money he won on a jackpot lottery ticket he bought at an area grocery store. The man said he bought the $10 ticket at the Oakland Grocery Store on Oakland Avenue in Florence. According to South Carolina Education Lottery officials, he was sitting at home when he scratched it off and realized he had won.
Funeral held for Florence County paramedic Sara Weaver
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A funeral was held Saturday afternoon in Lake City for a paramedic killed Tuesday night while helping a crash victim on Pamplico Highway. Paramedic Sara Kinsy Weaver, 32, of Florence, and the motorcyclist she was treating, Cedric Antonio Gregg, 37, were both killed in the seriesof incidents that also injured two […]
wpde.com
Special meeting to discuss changes with Dillon Co. recreation dept.
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A special called meeting is taking place Friday afternoon to discuss changes within the Dillon County recreation department, according to the meeting's agenda. Councilman Jamal Campbell said a large portion of funding for the recreation department was nixed to help balance the budget. Campbell...
WMBF
Pee Dee man wins $300K on $10 scratch-off ticket
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – A Florence man has overcome one in 900,000 odds to win big on a lotto ticket. The winner discovered he had won $300,000 while scratching the $10 Red Cherry Tripler ticket. Immediately after the discovery, he told his wife, who was over the moon. “She...
wpde.com
3 new degree programs approved by CCU board of trustees
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Coastal Carolina University board of trustees announced three new degree programs during its summer meeting on Aug. 12. The release detailed the programs as a Bachelor of Science in biology education (BBE), a Bachelor of Science in marine science education (BMSE), and a Master of Education in counseling (MEC) with concentrations in school counseling and clinical mental health counseling.
Sumter farmer loses entire crop of beloved Bradford watermelons
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Old age comes with complications - a reality Nat Bradford knows well. His family has been producing specialty Bradford-breed watermelons since the 1850s, known for their sweet, dark-green skin. "The Bradford Watermelon always has some challenges, 'cause it's an old watermelon variety," Bradford said. "This...
Robeson County deputies looking for wanted SC man
The Robeson County Sheriff's Office is asking for help to find a man wanted in South Carolina.
wpde.com
Small alligator blocks traffic on Darlington County road
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A small alligator stopped traffic Friday evening on Society Hill Road in Darlington County. A viewer shared video with ABC15 of a state trooper trying to get the video to move out of the highway, so the reptile wouldn't get hit by a car.
Woman dies after being impaled by umbrella at South Carolina beach
Tammy Perreault, 63, was at a beach in Garden City when an umbrella was carried by the wind and hit her, according to Willard. Perreault died a short time later at an emergency room from chest trauma.
Georgia-Pacific plans $40 million investment, expansion at South Carolina plant
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Paper and wood-products company Georgia-Pacific announced plans on Thursday to invest $40 million to expand operations at the company's plant in Clarendon County. The Alcolu site processes locally harvested wood logs into strands to manufacture oriented strand board (OSB) products used in construction. The expansion would...
