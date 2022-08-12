ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover Township, PA

Jamie Counsil
2d ago

why juvenile court she's 26!!! probably is his mother oh I pray for that little boy!!!

NorthcentralPA.com

Man allegedly set bed on fire during heated argument with woman

Bradford County, Pa. — A man punched a woman while she was driving and later lit her bed on fire, according to an affidavit filed on Aug. 8. Jason Michael Pangburn, 32, of Gillett was accused of assault and recklessly endangering another person after state police in Towanda investigated the Aug. 7 incident. Pangburn allegedly assaulted the woman as they traveled to their home near the 900 block of Purcell Road in Wells Township. ...
GILLETT, PA
WBRE

Motorcyclist drives into ditch, dies in crash

WEST CHILLISQAQUE TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police announced the death of a motorcyclist in Northumberland County on August 11. Officials said Anthony Snyder, 40, Milton, was driving north on Mount Zion Road in West Chillisqaque Township when he drove into a drainage ditch on the side of the road. Investigators say Snyder was thrown […]
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Crime & Safety
NorthcentralPA.com

Man allegedly pointed gun in the face of person during argument

Bradford County, Pa. — A Bradford County man is being held on $200,000 bail after he made a series of threats to relatives throughout the day on Aug. 2. Curtis Dylan Opdyke, 31, of Troy is accused of pointing a pistol in someone's face after an argument over computer equipment, according to an affidavit filed by Trooper Cody Delfino. Opdyke allegedly shouted at the relative while he held the pistol to their head. ...
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WSB Radio

1 killed, 17 injured after car strikes crowd at Pennsylvania house fire fundraiser

BERWICK, Pa. — One person was killed and 17 people were injured Saturday after a vehicle crashed into a crowd gathered in a Pennsylvania city to raise money for the victims of a house fire that killed 10 people earlier this month. Police said the suspect in the case is also responsible for the death of a woman that occurred in a nearby city shortly after the crash.
BERWICK, PA
sauconsource.com

Man Who Displayed Weapon Didn’t Like Where Pair Parked: Police

A man and woman from Williamsport received a surprise when police say they were allegedly threatened by an elderly man who didn’t like them parking in his neighborhood. In a news release Friday, Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said the 80-year-old resident of Weisel Road in Milford Township, Bucks County, observed the 48-year-old man and 40-year-old woman in a Nissan Murano outside his home Wednesday morning.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Motorcyclist killed in crash in Northumberland County

Milton, Pa. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday night in Northumberland County when he lost control of his motorcycle and hit a ditch. Anthony S. Snyder, 40, of Milton, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash shortly after 11:30 p.m. Aug. 11, according to state police at Milton. Snyder was traveling north on Mt. Zion Road in West Chillisquaque Township when he lost control on a right curve in the roadway. Snyder's Harley Davidson motorcycle then traveled off the west side of the roadway and hit a drainage ditch. Trooper Steven Geiger said Snyder was thrown off the motorcycle. Geiger said Snyder was not wearing a helmet.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man charged with possessing large amounts of drugs and cash

TURBOT TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police said a man from Bronx, New York was pulled over in Northumberland County and was found to be in possession of large quantities of drugs, cash, and drug paraphernalia. Officials said Jeffrey Dukes, age 29, was pulled over for multiple traffic violations on July 27. Troopers made contact […]
BRONX, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Two dead, 17 injured in chaotic night

Berwick, Pa. — Two people are dead and 17 others are injured after a driver barreled through a crowd attending a fundraiser in Berwick, then drove to Nescopeck where he fatally beat a woman, police say. Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, is now in custody and charged with two counts of criminal homicide for the deaths of one victim in Berwick and the second in Nescopeck. Police did not release a motive for the alleged crimes. ...
NESCOPECK, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

1 dead, 17 hurt after vehicle drives through fundraiser for Luzerne fire victims

BERWICK, Pa. -- Saturday night brought another tragic development related to a house fire in Nescopeck, Luzerne County that killed 10 people last week. One person was killed and 17 others hurt when they were struck by a vehicle that drove through a fundraiser for the fire victims' families held in neighboring Columbia County, according to state police.
BERWICK, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man allegedly headbutts, punches person before fleeing area

Williamsport, Pa. — A man who stepped in between a couple to stop an argument ended up in the hospital with six stitches after the other man attacked him, police say. The assault that took place near the 600 block of Campbell Street in Williamsport on May 15, according to Officer William Badger. The fight allegedly began with a verbal altercation, according to an affidavit filed on Aug. 4. Deandre...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Daily Voice

Third Suspect Arrested In Deadly Shooting Of Teens In Easton, DA Says

A third suspect was arrested and charged in the double-fatal shooting of two teens in Easton, authorities said. Giovani Cagle, 20, was taken into custody at a home on Fox Street in Phillipsburg just after 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 12 and charged with two counts each of criminal homicide, conspiracy to commit criminal homicide, and attempted criminal homicide, Northampton County District Attorney Terry Houck said.
EASTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Dropped bottle of urine proves costly for 40-year-old man

Williamsport, Pa. —A probation officer called a member of the Williamsport Bureau of Police after a defendant dropped what turned out to be a bottle of clean urine during a test. Officer Gino Cashera was alerted to the situation and responded to an address near the 800 block of Diamond Street in Williamsport. Mitchell Duane Bradley allegedly lost control of the bottle as he attempted to use it for a test with an officer from the Lycoming County Office of Adult Probation on July 20. Bradley was charged with third-degree misdemeanor furnishing drug free urine. No bail was listed for Bradley, who is scheduled to appear before Judge Christian Frey on Sept. 20 for a preliminary hearing. A court summary shows Bradly pled guilty to possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in 2019. Docket sheet
WILLIAMSPORT, PA

