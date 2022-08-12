Malaysia central bank says investigation ongoing into potential data breach

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Malaysia's central bank on Friday said the nation's payment systems remain secure despite a potential data breach announced by payment gateway service provider iPay88 (M) Sdn. Bhd.

"The breach originated from and is confined to iPay88's payment card systems and does not involve vulnerabilities in the banks' systems," Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) said in a statement.

BNM said forensic investigations are still ongoing.

Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor

