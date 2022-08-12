ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Man killed, 4-year-old injured in crash on Buckley Road in Aurora

By Sydney Isenberg
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W6cRA_0hEGolSH00

A man was killed and a 4-year-old child suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on Buckley Road in Aurora Thursday evening.

Around 4:49 p.m., Aurora 911 received multiple calls of a serious crash on South Buckley Road near East Arkansas Place. When authorities arrived, they found a man lying on the ground with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Aurora police.

Two other people — a man and a child — were injured in the crash. The child, approximately 4-years-old, suffered life-threatening injuries, and the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to Aurora police. Both were taken to the hospital.

According to Aurora police, a white Pontiac sedan was turning east onto Arkansas Place from southbound Buckley Road when a blue Audi sedan, which was traveling north on Buckley Road, struck the Pontiac.

The man who was killed was the driver of the Pontiac, while the child was in a car seat in the rear passenger side. The other man involved was driving the Audi sedan.

The Audi driver has been cooperating with investigators, Aurora police said.

An investigation is ongoing. The Arapahoe County Coroner's Office will release the victim's identity once next of kin have been identified.

This is the 28th traffic-related fatality of 2022, according to Aurora police.

Comments / 5

Billie Gene Crawford
2d ago

Speeding has become the normal way too drive, I was born and raised here and I wish everyone would go back to where ever they came from, it's becoming little California uck they're taking over..... R I. Paradise

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Two killed after speeding car runs red light in Aurora

Two drivers were killed early Sunday morning when one of them drove through a red light at East 40th Avenue and North Tower Road, according the Aurora Police Department.  The crash was reported at 2:16 a.m. Preliminary indications from APD investigators indicate a 2005 Honda sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed going northbound on Tower. The Honda struck a 2000 Lexus sedan in the intersection. The Lexus caught fire, per APD. Both drivers, the only occupants of the vehicles, were pronounced dead at the scene. The intersection was closed for APD's investigation for several hours, but was re-opened later Sunday morning. The department is asking for witnesses, particularly those who might have dashcam video of the incident, to contact its investigators.
AURORA, CO
9News

2 dead in crash on Tower Road in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Two drivers are dead after a crash in Aurora on Sunday morning. The Aurora Police Department (APD) first tweeted about the crash at 2:51 a.m. on Sunday. Police said the crash happened at 40th Avenue and Tower Road. The incident involved two vehicles, a 2005 Honda...
AURORA, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aurora, CO
Accidents
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Accidents
City
Aurora, CO
Aurora, CO
Crime & Safety
State
Arkansas State
CBS Denver

3 injured when car plows into attached garage

Aurora Fire Rescue's Technical Rescue Team responded to a car into a house early Saturday morning. It happened around 2:00 a.m. in the Lynn Knoll neighborhood, on East Parkview Dr. Aurora Police say that the incident started at 12500 East 7th Drive, where a motorcycle hit a parked car. The owner of the car heard the crash, got into a Jeep Cherokee and began to pursue the motorcyclist. As the Jeep was following the motorcycle, it struck a Suburban, pushing it into the garage on East Parkview Dr. Occupants of the Jeep and the Suburban stayed on scene. The motorcyclist left the scene. The three injured people were in the Suburban, two were transported to the hospital. No one in the home was injured. Detectives will evaluate both the crashes to determine what charges should be filed. They're also looking for the driver of the motorcycle. Firefighters had to shore up the building after the vehicle was removed. 
AURORA, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Pontiac#Arkansas Place
The Denver Gazette

One dead after crash in Denver

Denver police are investigating a crash that left one woman dead on Saturday morning. The accident between at least two vehicles unfolded at 7:22 a.m. near the intersection of W. 11th Ave and N. Speer Boulevard in Denver. First responders pronounced one woman dead at the scene. Denver police PIO...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
9NEWS

17-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of man driving on I-70

DENVER — A 17-year-old was arrested Thursday night in connection to the fatal shooting last month on Interstate 70, the Denver Police Department (DPD) said. The suspect, who wasn't named because he's a juvenile, was arrested in Westminster, DPD said in a news release. It appeared that the victim,...
DENVER, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy