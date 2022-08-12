ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Blake Shelton Accepted His Country Career’s End Is ‘Coming’

By Nikelle Murphy
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

All good things must come to an end, including country music careers. Despite their legacy, there’s a reason you don’t hear hits from Johnny Cash or Loretta Lynn on the radio very frequently. Eventually, they make way for the Dolly Partons and George Straits, who in turn dial back their careers as others like Blake Shelton and Carrie Underwood heat up.

Shelton is one of the foremost country music stars right now. But a lifetime steeped in the country music industry means he knows it won’t last forever. Shelton might be relishing the fame he’s achieved now. But the country icon says he’s braced himself to hang it all up when the time comes.

Shelton’s been in the country spotlight for more than 20 years

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16kWf5_0hEGoVHX00
Blake Shelton | Art Streiber/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Shelton moved from his hometown of Ada, Oklahoma to Nashville to make it big when he was a teenager, and initially made a living selling lyrics he’d written to musical publishing houses, Biography reports. Several years later, he secured a solo recording contract and released his first hit single, “Austin,” in 2001.

Now more than 20 years later, Shelton has released 12 studio albums and boasts more than 50 singles — more than half of which have made it to No. 1 on the country charts. The Grammy-nominated artist has also received several country music awards over the course of his career. And he’s expanded his influence into other genres by being a longstanding coach on NBC’s The Voice .

Shelton says knowing the industry means accepting ‘the clock’s ticking’

Though it might be easy to let all that success go to his head, Shelton knows that fame in the music industry has a shelf life. “I’ve kind of always been prepared for when this ends and my songs aren’t getting played anymore and it’s over. It’s always over at some point,” Shelton said in a recent interview during Country Radio Seminar . According to the “Come Back as a Country Boy” singer, studying the industry gave him a realistic perspective on his career and its trajectory. “I’ve always been prepared for that and I’ve braced myself for it. And I learned to accept it a few years ago…that it’s coming.

Shelton said he flew under the radar for 10 years or so as a performer, until he won an award from the Academy of Country Music for male vocalist of the year in 2012. From there, he said, a trusted friend told him “the clock’s ticking.”

“People are going to get tired of you winning all the awards . People are going to get tired of you having number one after number one after number one,” Shelton said. “And they may not be mad at you, but they’ve already got two or three of your albums. How many albums do I need by Blake Shelton?”

Blake Shelton’s career end isn’t likely anytime soon

During the interview, Shelton had a grounded perspective for when it would be time to call it quits in country music. “You have to be honest with yourself; you can’t believe it’s going to go on forever because it’s not,” the “Minimum Wage” artist said. “I want to make great records. And the moment that I feel like I’m not relevant anymore, I don’t think I’m gonna make ‘em anymore.”

Shelton is humble about his future, but he seems to have a lot of runway left in his music career. He released his latest album, Body Language , in 2021. The album debuted at No. 3 on country charts and features a No. 1 single, “Happy Anywhere,” per CMT . In other facets of his career, he’s been a coach on The Voice for all 21 seasons. A member of his team has won eight times, making him the most successful coach in the show’s history, according to NBC .

Regardless of where his success is now, Shelton said he’s prepared to gracefully yield to up-and-comers when the time is right. “When it’s my time to make room for somebody else the last thing I want to do is kick and scream to keep my spot,” he said. It’s an admirable point of view, given how clearly he’s earned his current place in the spotlight.

RELATED: Blake Shelton Shares With Fans 1 Big Regret About His Music

Comments / 4

Related
The Boot

‘The Voice’ Singer Nolan Neal Dead at 41

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Nolan Neal has died. The 41-year-old former contestant on both The Voice and America's Got Talent was found dead in his apartment on Monday (July 18). Neal first came into the American spotlight during Season 11 of The Voice (2016), when he won a spot on Adam Levine's...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
The Hollywood Reporter

Barbara Mandrell Returns to Grand Ole Opry for 50th Anniversary

Country Music Hall of Famer and Grammy winner Barbara Mandrell retired from music more than two decades ago, but the Grand Ole Opry still feels like home to her. Mandrell, 73, made a rare public appearance on Saturday night at the Opry to celebrate her 50th anniversary of being an Opry member.More from The Hollywood ReporterWomen's Soccer Hits New Ratings Highs With Euro 2022 FinalLuke Bryan, Peyton Manning Set to Host CMA AwardsDisney+ Releases Official 'Andor' Trailer for New Star Wars Series “Here we are at home again,” Mandrell told The Associated Press in an interview backstage at the Opry House before...
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Who is Reba McEntire dating?

Country singers often serenade with songs about love and heartbreakm and it makes it even easier if they have real-life experience to inspire their craft. Country singer and superstar Reba McEntire has definitely experienced heartbreak. She was first married in 1976 to Charlie Battles, famous steer-wrestling champion and rancher. They divorced in 1987. In 1989, Reba married her manager, Narvel Blackstock. The pair had a son together, Shelby Steven McEntire Blackstock. They divorced in 2015 after 26 years of marriage.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carrie Underwood
Person
Johnny Cash
Person
Blake Shelton
Person
Loretta Lynn
Taste of Country

Scotty McCreery + Pregnant Wife Gabi Have a New Due Date For Their Baby

Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are currently expecting their first child, and their due date is easy to remember: It's Halloween. Gabi actually began her pregnancy with a different due date, but the singer says that plans got moved up at a recent doctor's appointment. During an appearance on Country Countdown USA, McCreery tells Len Holton that they were originally planning for a due date in "early November.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

38 Years Later, Hank Williams Jr. & All His “Rowdy Friends” May Still Have The Greatest Country Music Video Of All Time

A little throwback to 1984 featuring Hank Williams Jr.? Don’t mind if we do… On August 1st, 38 years ago today, Bocephus was hard at work on the filming of his music video for “All My Rowdy Friends Are Coming Over Tonight,” which stands the test of time as one of the greatest videos ever produced. Directed by John Goodhue the video features the likes of Jr.’s “rowdy friends” including Kris Kristofferson, George Jones, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Little Jimmy […] The post 38 Years Later, Hank Williams Jr. & All His “Rowdy Friends” May Still Have The Greatest Country Music Video Of All Time first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Cmt Music#Country Music Awards#Country Radio#Nbc#The Voice
Daily Mail

Country singer Amy Grant, 61, is rushed to the hospital after falling off her bicycle and suffering cuts and abrasions but is in 'stable condition'

Country singer Amy Grant was rushed to Vanderbilt Hospital hospital in Nashville,. on Wednesday after she fell off her bicycle. The 61-year-old crooner spent the night in the hospital and is now in 'stable condition,' according to the musician's rep who spoke with People. The wife of 65-year-old singer Vince...
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

158K+
Followers
111K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy