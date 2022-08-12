ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, DE

2 killed in fiery crash on I-95 in Newark, Delaware

 5 days ago

Two people were killed in a fiery collision on I-95 in Newark, Delaware that shut down the highway for hours.

It happened around 10:22 p.m. Thursday on southbound I-95 near Churchmans Road.

Delaware State Police said a silver 2020 BMW M2 being driven by a 37-year-old man from Havre De Grace, Maryland, became disabled in the middle lane.

At that time, the 50-year-old driver of a white 2017 Freightliner box truck was traveling southbound and entered the middle lane.

The front of the box truck struck the rear of the BMW.

As a result of the collision, police say the box truck became connected to the BMW and pushed it towards the right shoulder where both vehicles came to a stop.

The front of the box truck then caught fire.

Police said the 50-year-old driver of the box truck was able to escape before the fire started and was not injured in the crash.

The 37-year-old male driver of the BMW and his 27-year-old male passenger were pinned inside the vehicle, police said.

The two men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the area where the collision occurred is dark and there are no lights on this portion of the highway.

I-95 southbound was closed in the area for approximately six hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl/2 Calio at 302-365-8483.

KrissiB
5d ago

My condolences to the families involved. I see that people don’t really read…. The BMW became Disabled. Subsequently the box truck driver hit the car. It’s terrible and I know the man who drove the truck is feeling horrible

Kevin Meinhaldt
5d ago

as someone who used to drive tractor trailer all over this country, in many cases it the car that causes the accidents. people pull in front and break. You can't do that in front of trucks.

Niecey NuNu McAllister Congo
5d ago

accidents everyday what ppl cant drive anymore then it takes 4ever 2get home🗣 what is the distractions ppl just drive its just that simple ugh😫😩

baltimorefishbowl.com

Baltimore begins sending $1,000 monthly payments to 200 young parents as part of guaranteed income pilot program

Two hundred young parents will soon begin receiving monthly $1,000 payments as part of Baltimore’s guaranteed income pilot program. Baltimore City has finished identifying and onboarding recipients and started processing payments Monday, Mayor Brandon Scott announced. Funds will soon be sent to recipients’ accounts or pay cards. As...
BALTIMORE, MD
Cape Gazette

Jehovah's Witnesses at my door – but not for long!

When I lived in Wilmington, Jehovah's Witnesses used to make the climb up our long, steep flight of steps from the street to my door. "Oh no, not again!" was the universal thought. They dressed all up in their Sunday best carrying black valises. My grandmother used to entertain them...
WILMINGTON, DE
