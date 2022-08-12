2 killed in fiery crash on I-95 in Newark, Delaware

Two people were killed in a fiery collision on I-95 in Newark, Delaware that shut down the highway for hours.

It happened around 10:22 p.m. Thursday on southbound I-95 near Churchmans Road.

Delaware State Police said a silver 2020 BMW M2 being driven by a 37-year-old man from Havre De Grace, Maryland, became disabled in the middle lane.

At that time, the 50-year-old driver of a white 2017 Freightliner box truck was traveling southbound and entered the middle lane.

The front of the box truck struck the rear of the BMW.

As a result of the collision, police say the box truck became connected to the BMW and pushed it towards the right shoulder where both vehicles came to a stop.

The front of the box truck then caught fire.

Police said the 50-year-old driver of the box truck was able to escape before the fire started and was not injured in the crash.

The 37-year-old male driver of the BMW and his 27-year-old male passenger were pinned inside the vehicle, police said.

The two men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the area where the collision occurred is dark and there are no lights on this portion of the highway.

I-95 southbound was closed in the area for approximately six hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cpl/2 Calio at 302-365-8483.