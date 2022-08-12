Read full article on original website
Man arrested after unwanted touching of U of I student
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A man from Danville has been arrested after he allegedly pulled down a female University of Illinois student’s pants last week as a prank. Kasey Hollis, 29, was arrested Friday on a preliminary charge of aggravated battery and was taken to the Champaign County Jail. He was also issued a trespass […]
Teen arrested after domestic violence situation
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A teenager from has been arrested following a domestic violence situation early Sunday morning. Decatur Police received a report of the situation around 1 a.m. and dispatched officers to a house located near Calhoun and Main Streets. Inside, they found a 43-year-old woman with a head injury and immediately rendered medical […]
Man dead in overnight Decatur shooting
Update at 2:07 p.m. on 8/14/2022 Macon County Coroner Michael Day has identified the victim as Arrion L. McClelland. An autopsy conducted on Sunday indicated that he died from a penetrating gunshot wound to the head. Decatur Police are still investigating and are treating this as a homicide. DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is […]
Springfield Man Gets 44 Years For 2016 Murder
A Springfield man has been sentenced to 44 years in prison for his role in a 2016 murder, even though he did not fire the fatal shot. Sangamon County prosecutors say Demarco Jones was a member of a Springfield street gang called the “SQAD,” and was the mastermind of a crime spree, including a botched robbery that resulted in the murder of 19-year-old Alaysia Bennett. Evidence at trial indicated that Jones gave the gun to shooter Devante Taylor and directed him to open fire on the vehicle where Bennett and several others were sitting.
Comptroller honors Springfield police officers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — State Comptroller Susana Mendoza honored four Springfield Police officers for exemplary work this past year at a ceremony at the State Fair on Friday. “Thank you for serving as such shining examples of what it means to be a wonderful police officer,” Mendoza said. Officer Taylor Sullivan was recognized because she […]
Coroner identifies man killed by train
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified the man who was hit and killed by a train in Springfield on Friday. Allmon identified the deceased individual as Darrell Hall, 51 of Springfield. Allmon said that Hall was walking in the 1500 block of Percy Avenue when he was hit. Hall was […]
Community Counts: Salvation Army of Champaign County’s Distribution Drive
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Many families have endured the challenges of back-to-school shopping in the past, but this year has posed even greater hurdles. From inflation to gas prices, even devastating losses of our youth in Central Illinois. Parents and kids have a lot to manage. That’s why relief was given this week. It was […]
Woman seriously hurt, police arrested 19-year-old in connection
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Police arrested a man for Attempted Murder after a 43-year-old woman was seriously hurt. According to Decatur Police, on Sunday at 1:06 a.m. officers responded to the 100 block of S. Calhoun for a reference of a domestic violence situation. When officers arrived they found a...
Springfield man hit by train dies
SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, confirms on August 13 a man died after being struck by a train. Around 11:25 p.m. a 51 year old man was pronounced dead in the Emergency room at HSHS St. John’s Hospital. Officials report the man was walking on Percy Avenue and hit by […]
Firefighters named ‘storks’ for delivering pre-hospital baby
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Rhett Sarsany had an unusual start to his Father’s Day this year. He woke up in the middle of the night to his pregnant wife Sara screaming, because she had gone into labor. Rhett called 911 twice because he quickly realized that his son would be delivered before his wife could […]
Y on the Fly Preparing and Protecting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Kids are out here having a great time, sliding out into fun. But they're also ready to head back to school. "I'm going to be looking forward to seeing my friends." "Doing more hard and challenging things." "I'm going to third grade and to have fun."
‘CU Days’ returns after three years
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A Champaign tradition is back. It’s been three years since the last CU Days. Program coordinator Robert White said it’s an opportunity for people of all ages to have a good time. There’s music, vendors, and activities like Touch-a-Truck – even a school supply and free shoe giveaway. That’s why White […]
16-year-old killed, another injured in Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - One teen died and another person was injured in a shooting in Springfield Wednesday night. Police were called to the 2200 block of East Cedar around 8:30 p.m. When the arrived, they learned a victim had arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the...
Champaign Police respond to large gathering; shots fired
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA)– The Champaign Police said they responded to a large gathering outside of an apartment complex around 3:55 a.m. on August 13. CPD said they arrived to the intersection of 100 South Third and South Fourth Streets, to a report of a fight at a large gathering. Officers said upon arrival they observed […]
16-year-old killed in Springfield shooting identified
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A teenager who was killed in a shooting Wednesday night has been identified. Police were called to the 2200 block of East Cedar around 8:30 p.m. When the arrived, they learned a victim had arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the lower torso. His injury was considered non-life-threatening.
Citing Low Attendance. Legacy Of Giving Festival Suspends Donations To Charities For Now
A Springfield music festival for charity has notified participating non-profits that it won’t be able to make any donations to them for now. The Legacy of Giving Music Festival was held in June in downtown Springfield. Non-profit organizations provide volunteer labor for the festival, in exchange for receiving donations that in the past have ranged from $1,000 to $3,000. But now, festival organizers have notified the charities that a sharp dropoff in attendance this year has left them unable to make any donations, but that they are looking into other events to make up for it.
Firefighters Receive Stork Pins For Helping To Deliver Baby Before Reaching Hospital
Several Springfield and Chatham firefighters have been honored for their efforts to safely deliver a child whose mother was unable to reach the hospital in time. HSHS St. John’s Hospital has renewed its tradition of awarding “stork pins” to first responders who assist with “pre-hospital” deliveries. Springfield firefighters Michael Flynn, Frank Morrell, and Ben Mundstock… and Chatham firefighters Jeffery Bone and Kyle Enstrom…all participated in the Father’s Day 2022 delivery of Corbin Sarsany. Corbin’s parents say the two-month-old is happy and healthy, thanks to the skill of the first responders.
Springfield Reminds Drivers To Use Caution As Kids Head Back To School
With kids heading back to school, Springfield police and city officials are reminding drivers to use more caution around schools and driving through neighborhoods. In addition to observing school speed zone limits when children are present, city officials are stressing other safety guidelines… including backing out of driveways slowly and watching for children who may be crossing in your path, and taking care not to block crosswalks when stopped at intersections.
Springfield pawnshops help ends meet
Amid decades-high inflation, first-time use of pawnshops is up nationwide and locally. “We’ve seen new people who’ve never pawned before because they simply need twenty bucks to be able to get through the last three days of the week . . . to get their groceries or to get to work,” said Mike Richter of Piggy Bank Pawn on West Jefferson. “Real simple stuff.”
