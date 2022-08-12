Read full article on original website
MySanAntonio
Neches Federal Credit Union to add third Beaumont location
Neches Federal Credit Union's Beaumont customers soon won't need to worry about longer, congested drives just to deposit or withdraw money. The credit union plans to open a new location just off Texas 105 and North Major Drive on the northwest side of town around February 2023, said President and CEO Jason Landry. Construction for the new 5,500 square-foot building, equipped with a teller area, drive thru and other features, will get underway around mid-September.
fox4beaumont.com
County preparing for arrival of voting machines and planning training of staff and public
JEFFERSON COUNTY — November's general election is less than three months away and Jefferson County is still waiting on its new election machines. The cost of the system is covered by a grant, but to receive the money, the machines must be in place for the November elections. Interim...
hotelnewsresource.com
100 Key Hilton Garden Inn Beaumont, Texas Sold
HVS Brokerage & Advisory announced the sale of the 100-key Hilton Garden Inn Beaumont, located at 3755 Interstate 10, Beaumont, Texas 77705. The property, built in 2007, was purchased by Capital One Hotel Group, based in Spring, Texas, from Epic Hotel Group, based in Sugar Land, Texas. Jack Chen of...
fox4beaumont.com
Beaumont Public Health Department extending hours to give immunizations to students
BEAUMONT — For parents getting students ready for school, the Beaumont Public Health Department will extend its hours to provide state required immunizations. The health department will offer immunizations this Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The state-required vaccinations will be administered to students in kindergarten...
'Cajun capital of Texas' | City of Beaumont becoming major tourist destination
BEAUMONT, Texas — The City of Beaumont has been making headlines recently as a tourist destination. Texas Monthly says Beaumont shouldn't just be a pitstop, but worthy of a weekend stay. Another publication, Southern Living, has coined the beloved city the "Cajun capital of Texas." Many of these outlets...
Port Arthur News
Remains of Port Neches man missing 14 years likely found
A 14-year missing person’s case may have been solved with the recovery of a submerged vehicle. Divers with the Port Arthur Fire Department were searching Tuesday for a missing Port Arthur man in canals along Texas 73 near Memorial Boulevard. During the search, responders located two vehicles. The dive...
KFDM-TV
DEVELOPING: Police in Orange investigating homicide
ORANGE — Police in Orange are investigating a fatal shooting. Officers responded to a call reporting a man with a gunshot wound at about 9:30 Saturday night in the 100 block of 1st Street. He was transported by Acadian Ambulance to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont where he died.
Bones believed to be of Port Neches man missing since 2008 will be sent to University of North Texas for identification
BEAUMONT, Texas — Bones discovered this week, that are believed to belong to a Port Neches man who went missing in 2008, will be sent to the University of North Texas for identification. The bones, believed to be of Adrian Lozoya, were discovered Wednesday in a car found submerged...
All-clear given after reports of a 'suspicious person' prompts brief lockdown at Abraham Lincoln Middle School Friday afternoon
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A lockdown put in place at a Southeast Texas middle school was lifted Friday afternoon. Officials at Lincoln Middle School in Port Arthur implemented lockdown procedures after they received reports of a "suspicious person" walking along the street near the campus, according to a statement from Port Arthur Independent School District.
fox4beaumont.com
Update: Officials believe woman who went missing in Chambers County found dead in canal
UPDATE - From Chambers County Sheriff’s Office:. Chambers County Sheriff’s Office deputies have located a body in the canal near Miller Street in Anahuac that they believe to be missing person Bettye Robinson. Initial information below regarding the search from the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office:. On August...
Orange Leader
AND NOW YOU KNOW — Hygieostatic bat roost? Orange has one.
Between 1900 and 1910, Dr. Charles A. R. Campbell of San Antonio constructed Hygieostatic Bat Towers, which he designed as part of a program to eradicate, or at least control, malaria by attracting mosquito eating bats. The towers would serve as homes for colonies of bats. The towers were silo-like,...
Just a Guy Relaxing in a Grocery Cart in Hackberry, No Biggie
Sometimes in life, you just need to slow down and take it easy. At least that's what they say. I really don't know who THEY are, but this guy seems to know them well. Abbie Delcambre was riding down Hwy 27 to God's country of Hackberry, Louisiana when she saw this guy on the side of the road kicking back in a random shopping cart. Of course, it's a sight to see and MUST be documented as such. She posted some screenshots of the video to share on Facebook, and that's when things get a bit more interesting.
KPLC TV
Third suspect in April double homicide on W. LaGrange Street returned to Louisiana
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The third suspect in an April homicide in the 500 block of W. LaGrange Street has been extradited to Louisiana. The killing of two Houston men staying in Lake Charles allegedly arose from a drug dispute, authorities said. Three other Houston men are accused of driving to Lake Charles to commit the murders.
Orange Leader
Authorities trying to determine cause of blaze that destroyed home of Earl Thomas
A Thursday fire destroyed the home of former NFL player and Orange native Earl Thomas. The cause is under investigation, authorities said. The call came in at approximately 5 p.m. Thursday for a structure fire at the home in the 1600 block of Bear Path Drive. Little Cypress Fire and...
12newsnow.com
Port Arthur Memorial and West Brook get in solid reps during scrimmage
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur and Beaumont have had their battles over the year, but on Friday night Memorial and West Brook were more concerned correcting mistakes before the season kicks off on August 26. The Titans and Bruins both had their fair share of highlights along with...
Port Arthur News
Port Arthur Police identify man found dead in submerged vehicle
Judge Marc DeRouen ordered an autopsy following the discovery of a deceased local man in Port Arthur. Police identified the man as 43-year-old Elton Dewayne Harris of Port Arthur. Family members reported Harris as a missing person on July 27. He was last seen on July 24. On Tuesday, Port...
3 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in South & Southeast Texas
Two's a company, three's a crowd and that may be true when it comes to love, but when it comes to winning lottery money in the state of Texas, the more the merrier.
Man dies after being shot multiple times in Orange Saturday night, investigation underway
ORANGE, Texas — A Saturday night shooting that Orange Police officers are investigating has turned deadly. The shooting happened in the 100 block of 1st Street, according to an Orange Police Department release. Orange Police responded to call about a man suffering from a gunshot wound that came in around 9:30 p.m.
Cold case solved? | Discovery of Port Arthur man's body leads to bones believed linked to 14-year-old missing person case
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Divers this week have discovered the body of a Port Arthur man missing since late July as well as bones believed to be of a Port Neches person who went missing 14 years ago. The search for Elton Dewayne Harris, 43, of Port Arthur, who...
Port Arthur Police looking for man accused of hitting M&D Food Mart clerk with vehicle after stealing wallet from store
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are looking for a man who they suspect hit an area store clerk with a vehicle after stealing from the store. The robbery happened on August 5, 2022. Port Arthur Police were called to M&D Food Mart, located in the 1700 block of Woodworth Boulevard, after receiving a call about an aggravated robbery.
