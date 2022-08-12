ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Neches, TX

MySanAntonio

Neches Federal Credit Union to add third Beaumont location

Neches Federal Credit Union's Beaumont customers soon won't need to worry about longer, congested drives just to deposit or withdraw money. The credit union plans to open a new location just off Texas 105 and North Major Drive on the northwest side of town around February 2023, said President and CEO Jason Landry. Construction for the new 5,500 square-foot building, equipped with a teller area, drive thru and other features, will get underway around mid-September.
BEAUMONT, TX
hotelnewsresource.com

100 Key Hilton Garden Inn Beaumont, Texas Sold

HVS Brokerage & Advisory announced the sale of the 100-key Hilton Garden Inn Beaumont, located at 3755 Interstate 10, Beaumont, Texas 77705. The property, built in 2007, was purchased by Capital One Hotel Group, based in Spring, Texas, from Epic Hotel Group, based in Sugar Land, Texas. Jack Chen of...
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Beaumont Public Health Department extending hours to give immunizations to students

BEAUMONT — For parents getting students ready for school, the Beaumont Public Health Department will extend its hours to provide state required immunizations. The health department will offer immunizations this Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The state-required vaccinations will be administered to students in kindergarten...
BEAUMONT, TX
Port Arthur News

Remains of Port Neches man missing 14 years likely found

A 14-year missing person’s case may have been solved with the recovery of a submerged vehicle. Divers with the Port Arthur Fire Department were searching Tuesday for a missing Port Arthur man in canals along Texas 73 near Memorial Boulevard. During the search, responders located two vehicles. The dive...
KFDM-TV

DEVELOPING: Police in Orange investigating homicide

ORANGE — Police in Orange are investigating a fatal shooting. Officers responded to a call reporting a man with a gunshot wound at about 9:30 Saturday night in the 100 block of 1st Street. He was transported by Acadian Ambulance to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont where he died.
ORANGE, TX
12NewsNow

All-clear given after reports of a 'suspicious person' prompts brief lockdown at Abraham Lincoln Middle School Friday afternoon

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A lockdown put in place at a Southeast Texas middle school was lifted Friday afternoon. Officials at Lincoln Middle School in Port Arthur implemented lockdown procedures after they received reports of a "suspicious person" walking along the street near the campus, according to a statement from Port Arthur Independent School District.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Orange Leader

AND NOW YOU KNOW — Hygieostatic bat roost? Orange has one.

Between 1900 and 1910, Dr. Charles A. R. Campbell of San Antonio constructed Hygieostatic Bat Towers, which he designed as part of a program to eradicate, or at least control, malaria by attracting mosquito eating bats. The towers would serve as homes for colonies of bats. The towers were silo-like,...
ORANGE, TX
GATOR 99.5

Just a Guy Relaxing in a Grocery Cart in Hackberry, No Biggie

Sometimes in life, you just need to slow down and take it easy. At least that's what they say. I really don't know who THEY are, but this guy seems to know them well. Abbie Delcambre was riding down Hwy 27 to God's country of Hackberry, Louisiana when she saw this guy on the side of the road kicking back in a random shopping cart. Of course, it's a sight to see and MUST be documented as such. She posted some screenshots of the video to share on Facebook, and that's when things get a bit more interesting.
HACKBERRY, LA
Port Arthur News

Port Arthur Police identify man found dead in submerged vehicle

Judge Marc DeRouen ordered an autopsy following the discovery of a deceased local man in Port Arthur. Police identified the man as 43-year-old Elton Dewayne Harris of Port Arthur. Family members reported Harris as a missing person on July 27. He was last seen on July 24. On Tuesday, Port...
12NewsNow

Port Arthur Police looking for man accused of hitting M&D Food Mart clerk with vehicle after stealing wallet from store

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are looking for a man who they suspect hit an area store clerk with a vehicle after stealing from the store. The robbery happened on August 5, 2022. Port Arthur Police were called to M&D Food Mart, located in the 1700 block of Woodworth Boulevard, after receiving a call about an aggravated robbery.
PORT ARTHUR, TX

