Tammy Burt
3d ago
KCCI.com
Iowa DPS launching study on human trafficking at Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Public Safety is starting a new study to determine if there is a problem with human trafficking at the fair and other large Iowa events. They also want to determine if the crimes take place at the fair, or at areas...
3 News Now
Deidre DeJear: Use Iowa’s ‘trust fund’ for mental health, education funding
Iowa needs to use its budget surplus to address shortages in mental health and public education, Democratic candidate for governor Deidre DeJear said Saturday. DeJear spoke to a group of more than 50 people gathered at the Des Moines Register Political Soapbox at the Iowa State Fair. The state is underfunding both public education and mental health, she said, and needs to put government money to use helping Iowans in need.
Suspect who barricaded inside Iowa church wanted in homicide case
WINTERSET, Iowa — A suspect who was arrested after barricading himself inside an Iowa church Sunday morning is wanted for his alleged connection to a double homicide in Omaha, Nebraska. Gage Walter, of Omaha, led police officers on a car chase that ended at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Winterset. After successful negotiations between […]
New foundation to meet needs of mental health patients in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — A new foundation in Iowa is on a mission to provide more support for those who struggle with mental health. The Turnwell Foundation for Mental Health partners with systems of care to provide the local community with immediate and long-term mental health support. The foundation hosted a charity event called Project […]
Sioux City Journal
On Iowa Politics Podcast: Insulin Votes, Law Enforcement Messaging, and Reynolds' Heartbeat Bill
On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: Sens. Ernst and Grassley’s insulin votes, Iowa Republicans’ mixed messaging on law enforcement, and Gov. Reynolds puts the so-called fetal heartbeat bill back in the courts. On Iowa Politics is a weekly news and analysis podcast that...
KCRG.com
Possible GOP presidential hopeful visits Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa (CNN) - Republican Maryland Governor Larry Hogan isn’t running for president, yet. However, he did make a notable appearance this week, but not in Maryland. It was in Iowa, which is one of the first places presidential hopefuls go in campaign season. Hogan flipped burgers at...
KCCI.com
Iowans to build a house in just 9 days at the Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — Habitat for Humanity's on-site home build has returned to the Iowa State Fair. They've been working hard on a new home for a Des Moines family since the fair began. It's the first home build they've done on the fairgrounds since 2005. Director of construction...
Iowa gives too little attention to care of its elderly
People in the health care field have worked their tails off since the COVID pandemic hit Iowa with a vengeance in 2020. Doctors, nurses and all manner of technicians and support staff have performed heroically under circumstances that often were trying. But the death this year of a patient at a Centerville care center has […] The post Iowa gives too little attention to care of its elderly appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Eastside Night tradition highlights Iowa State Fair’s second day
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa’s most beloved yearly tradition reached day two on Friday, and there’s reason to believe the first weekend day was the Iowa State Fair’s true kickoff. Day two is typically when the fair experiences six-digit attendance for the first time, as more than 104,000 people passed through the gates during day […]
Iowa driver accused of hitting abortion rights protester
An Iowa man faces two criminal charges accusing him of driving his vehicle through a group of abortion rights protestors in Cedar Rapids in June and striking a woman before driving away
Iowa's Department on Aging to merge with Health and Human Services
The Iowa Department on Aging will become a division within the state's Department of Health and Human Services, HHS director Kelly Garcia announced in an email to employees Thursday.The expected transition will occur July 1, 2023, she wrote.Why it matters: The IDA provides support services for the state's growing 60+ population. Garcia said in her email this is an opportunity for IDA to gain efficiency and better coordinate services for older Iowans.Catch up fast: IDA will be the third state department to merge under HHS' heading in a year.HHS launched in July, combining the state's public health and human services departments.State of play: Planning and preparations for the move will begin this fall.Of note: HHS and IDA did not respond to Axios' requests for comment.
Gov. Reynolds files motion to lift injunction on Iowa fetal heartbeat bill
In 2018, the legislature moved to outlaw abortion at 6 weeks of pregnancy and Reynolds signed it into law, but a judge enjoined the law, which prevents officials from enforcing it.
Iowa State Fair day two filled with giant pumpkins, animals
DES MOINES, Iowa — On day two at the Iowa State Fair it was all about the competitions. In the Champion Suffolk Ram competition the judge had specific characteristics he was looking for in each class. Likewise at the Chicken Barn the judge had specific expectations on what each bird should look like, for example […]
KCCI.com
A new bronze cow at the Iowa State Fair memorializes a past sculptor
DES MOINES, Iowa — People from all over the country come to the Iowa State Fair to see the butter cow. Above the gawkers, a banner celebrating past butter cow artists. But this year, a new bronze cow outside of the Ag Building tells the story of a long-time sculptor.
KCRG.com
Marshall County investigating possible human remains located in Iowa river
MARSHALL COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On August 10th at approximately 4:00 pm, deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office were directed to a remote area in the Iowa river where a possible human lower jawbone was discovered by Marshall County Conservation staff during a biological and wildlife survey. Officials...
KIMT
Cow weighing more than 1,000 pounds struck, killed in NE Iowa
WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A cow weighing more than 1,000 pounds was struck and killed by a vehicle on Highway 9 in northeastern Iowa. The sheriff’s office said a Waukon man’s pickup suffered $15,000 in damage in the crash. It happened near Trout Creek Bridge.
voiceofalexandria.com
Iowa hospital ratings are updated, but offer conflicting guidance to consumers
Lakes Regional Healthcare hospital in Spirit Lake has earned the highest possible ratings from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. (Photo via Google Earth) The federal government has updated its ratings of hospitals, with one western Iowa hospital earning the highest possible scores. Lakes Regional Healthcare, a full-service,...
KCRG.com
Iowa State student found dead
Three military families were surprised with tickets to Thursday's game. More than 100 people helped shuck and clean sweet corn at St. Jude Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids this morning. Waterloo police arrest man threatening people with a knife. Updated: 11 hours ago. Waterloo Police had to use a taser...
KCCI.com
Meet this super bull named Albert at the Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, Iowa — Albert the super bull has been attracting quite a crowd at the Iowa State Fair. The bull weighs 3,042 pounds. His owners are Owned by Randy Dreher of Audobon.
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: The movie crew for 'Twister' needed 'bailed out' while filming in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — For its first day of filming, the "Twister" crew needed some hay for props, so one Iowan bailed them out. The crew paid the man twice his asking price for the hay. So, he got the big bucks and his hay got the big break on the silver screen.
