Iowa State

Tammy Burt
3d ago

it's gonna get alot worse know that biden and democrats opened the borders completely it's gonna get ten times worse and we can thank these democrats and the ones who them in, I hope u people are happy with what's happening to our children, and eventually it could be yours as fast as cartels are coming in know

3 News Now

Deidre DeJear: Use Iowa’s ‘trust fund’ for mental health, education funding

Iowa needs to use its budget surplus to address shortages in mental health and public education, Democratic candidate for governor Deidre DeJear said Saturday. DeJear spoke to a group of more than 50 people gathered at the Des Moines Register Political Soapbox at the Iowa State Fair. The state is underfunding both public education and mental health, she said, and needs to put government money to use helping Iowans in need.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Suspect who barricaded inside Iowa church wanted in homicide case

WINTERSET, Iowa — A suspect who was arrested after barricading himself inside an Iowa church Sunday morning is wanted for his alleged connection to a double homicide in Omaha, Nebraska. Gage Walter, of Omaha, led police officers on a car chase that ended at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Winterset. After successful negotiations between […]
WINTERSET, IA
WHO 13

New foundation to meet needs of mental health patients in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — A new foundation in Iowa is on a mission to provide more support for those who struggle with mental health. The Turnwell Foundation for Mental Health partners with systems of care to provide the local community with immediate and long-term mental health support. The foundation hosted a charity event called Project […]
KCRG.com

Possible GOP presidential hopeful visits Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa (CNN) - Republican Maryland Governor Larry Hogan isn’t running for president, yet. However, he did make a notable appearance this week, but not in Maryland. It was in Iowa, which is one of the first places presidential hopefuls go in campaign season. Hogan flipped burgers at...
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowans to build a house in just 9 days at the Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa — Habitat for Humanity's on-site home build has returned to the Iowa State Fair. They've been working hard on a new home for a Des Moines family since the fair began. It's the first home build they've done on the fairgrounds since 2005. Director of construction...
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa gives too little attention to care of its elderly

People in the health care field have worked their tails off since the COVID pandemic hit Iowa with a vengeance in 2020. Doctors, nurses and all manner of technicians and support staff have performed heroically under circumstances that often were trying. But the death this year of a patient at a Centerville care center has […] The post Iowa gives too little attention to care of its elderly appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Eastside Night tradition highlights Iowa State Fair’s second day

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa’s most beloved yearly tradition reached day two on Friday, and there’s reason to believe the first weekend day was the Iowa State Fair’s true kickoff. Day two is typically when the fair experiences six-digit attendance for the first time, as more than 104,000 people passed through the gates during day […]
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Iowa's Department on Aging to merge with Health and Human Services

The Iowa Department on Aging will become a division within the state's Department of Health and Human Services, HHS director Kelly Garcia announced in an email to employees Thursday.The expected transition will occur July 1, 2023, she wrote.Why it matters: The IDA provides support services for the state's growing 60+ population. Garcia said in her email this is an opportunity for IDA to gain efficiency and better coordinate services for older Iowans.Catch up fast: IDA will be the third state department to merge under HHS' heading in a year.HHS launched in July, combining the state's public health and human services departments.State of play: Planning and preparations for the move will begin this fall.Of note: HHS and IDA did not respond to Axios' requests for comment.
WHO 13

Iowa State Fair day two filled with giant pumpkins, animals

DES MOINES, Iowa — On day two at the Iowa State Fair it was all about the competitions. In the Champion Suffolk Ram competition the judge had specific characteristics he was looking for in each class.  Likewise at the Chicken Barn the judge had specific expectations on what each bird should look like, for example […]
DES MOINES, IA
KIMT

Cow weighing more than 1,000 pounds struck, killed in NE Iowa

WINNESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa - A cow weighing more than 1,000 pounds was struck and killed by a vehicle on Highway 9 in northeastern Iowa. The sheriff’s office said a Waukon man’s pickup suffered $15,000 in damage in the crash. It happened near Trout Creek Bridge.
IOWA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Iowa hospital ratings are updated, but offer conflicting guidance to consumers

Lakes Regional Healthcare hospital in Spirit Lake has earned the highest possible ratings from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. (Photo via Google Earth) The federal government has updated its ratings of hospitals, with one western Iowa hospital earning the highest possible scores. Lakes Regional Healthcare, a full-service,...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa State student found dead

Three military families were surprised with tickets to Thursday's game. More than 100 people helped shuck and clean sweet corn at St. Jude Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids this morning. Waterloo police arrest man threatening people with a knife. Updated: 11 hours ago. Waterloo Police had to use a taser...

