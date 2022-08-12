The Iowa Department on Aging will become a division within the state's Department of Health and Human Services, HHS director Kelly Garcia announced in an email to employees Thursday.The expected transition will occur July 1, 2023, she wrote.Why it matters: The IDA provides support services for the state's growing 60+ population. Garcia said in her email this is an opportunity for IDA to gain efficiency and better coordinate services for older Iowans.Catch up fast: IDA will be the third state department to merge under HHS' heading in a year.HHS launched in July, combining the state's public health and human services departments.State of play: Planning and preparations for the move will begin this fall.Of note: HHS and IDA did not respond to Axios' requests for comment.

