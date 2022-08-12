Read full article on original website
One shot then crashes into train over the weekend, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person is dead after being shot and then struck a train overnight in Memphis. Officers responded just after 9 p.m. Saturday to a crash in the 2800 Block of Chelsea Avenue. According to police, a car struck a train and the driver was pronounced dead...
actionnews5.com
Driver shot before crashing into train, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was shot before a train crash late Saturday night. According to Memphis police, officers responded to a crash at the railroad crossing on the block of Chelsea Avenue around 9 p.m. Initially, police said the train killed the driver. Through continued investigation, police said...
Driver killed in fatal train crash after being shot
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed in a car accident after crashing into a train Saturday, August 13 in the 2800 Block of Chelsea Ave. After further investigation, Memphis Police Department discovered that the driver was shot before the crash. MPD responded to the accident at 9:07 p.m....
Two injured in shooting near Parkway Village, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left two people injured. Officers responded to the 4200 block of Winchester Road just after 5 p.m. on Saturday for a shooting. One man was found and taken to Regional One in non-critical condition, police said.
Man uninjured after early morning shooting in Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating after a man was shot at while in his car. Officers were traveling southbound on Highland Street and heard shots fired just before 5 a.m. Sunday. When officers checked the area and in the rear lot of the 520...
One dead after car strikes train over the weekend, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A person is dead after striking a train overnight in Memphis. Officers responded just after 9 p.m. Saturday to a crash in the 2800 Block of Chelsea Avenue. According to police, a car struck a train and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
Man shot dead near the airport, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being shot near the airport. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to a shooting in the 4500 Block of Millbranch Road just after 1 a.m. Sunday. A man was found and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. This is an...
Person of interest identified after woman shot dead near Raleigh, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) released photos of a person of interest in a weekend shooting that left one woman dead near Raleigh. Officers responded to the 5100 block of Yale Road for a shooting just after 11:05 p.m. Saturday. Officers found a 60-year-old woman who...
Two pedestrians, including 8-year-old, dead after crash in southeast Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A deadly crash Friday night left two people, including a child, dead in southeast Memphis. Officers responded to the intersection of Berrybrook Road and E. Raines Road for a crash just after 9 p.m. One person was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. According to...
Man dies after motorcycle collides with fire truck, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man died after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a fire truck. The incident happened just before 6:30 p.m. at E. Holmes Road near Waldrup Street in Whitehaven. According to Memphis Police, a fire engine and a motorcycle were involved in a crash. The...
CANCELED: Police searching for missing siblings, officials say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE 08/14/2022 7:15 a.m.:. According to Memphis Police, the city watch has been canceled. The Memphis Police Department (MPD) need the public’s help to find three siblings allegedly taken by their non-custodial mother. David Santiago, 14, Josue Santiago, 11, and Veronica Santiago, 9, were last...
4 killed in weekend shootings across Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least four people are dead after multiple shootings over the weekend in Memphis, and the city may be on pace to surpass last year’s record number of homicides. Crime scene tape was put up at five different crime scenes over the weekend. Feet away from a culvert at the train tracks is […]
8-year-old pedestrian among two killed in crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people were killed Friday night following a crash on Berrybrook and East Raines Road. The crash happened just after 9 p.m. One woman was detained on the scene. One victim was pronounced dead on the scene, and the second victim died at the hospital. Police later confirmed the victims ages as […]
Man killed on Millbranch, two suspects on the run
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man was killed early Sunday in a shooting at a convenience store in the 4500 block of Millbranch in Whitehaven. When police responded at 1:16 a.m., they found the victim. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The glass window of the Millbranch Express was left shattered, riddled with bullet […]
FOUND SAFE: 95-year-old woman missing after getting into van at senior center, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE 08/13/2022 11:35 a.m.:. Katherine Rinehart has been found safe in Ohio, TBI said. A 95-year-old woman is missing after getting into someone’s car at a senior center, according to Memphis Police. Memphis Police said that Katherine Rinehart was dropped off by her caregiver at...
Standoff with Shelby County Sheriff's deputies in Cordova ends with one person dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A standoff with Shelby County Sheriff's deputies in Cordova Friday night ended with one person dead early Saturday morning, the Sheriff's Office said. Deputies were called to a house at the 1400 block of Sawmill Creek Lane in Cordova around 9 p.m. Friday where they said a possibly armed person barricaded themselves inside the home.
actionnews5.com
City watch for Deaf child that ran away
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department issued a City Watch for runaway child. Mar’Qicus Lamar was last seen exiting a white Dodge pickup truck on Lamar after an argument Saturday around 7 p.m., police say. He has black hair, right brown eye, and left blue eye. Lamar is...
firefighternation.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Collision With Memphis (TN) Fire Truck
A Memphis fire truck and a motorcycle collided Saturday evening, killing the man on the motorcycle. The accident happened in front of Memphis fire station 43 on East Holmes Road in the Whitehaven area, ABC 24 reported. Engine 43 was exiting the station in response to a call when the...
Man arrested for allegedly setting relative’s house on fire after pouring gasoline all over
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after allegedly setting fire to a family member’s home, records show. Natanael Castor, 25, is charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated arson after an incident over the weekend. On Aug. 13, officers responded to...
Funeral arrangements announced for Memphis firefighter killed in crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Funeral and visitation arrangements have been announced for a Memphis firefighter killed during a crash last week. David Pleasant, a 32-year veteran of the Memphis Fire Department, died in a crash on the way to a house fire in South Memphis. Investigators said the wreck happened...
