ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bixby, OK

Bixby resident frustrated with ongoing water pressure issues

By Jeanette Quezada
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ntlAH_0hEGm5ai00

A man in Bixby told 2 News he still does not have proper water pressure. After weeks of back and forth with the city, they said it's on him.

We first introduced you to George Shafer last month, he's 75, lives in Bixby and said he hasn't had proper running water since mid-July.

When many neighbors in the Bixhoma lake estates didn't have water due to an issue with the city.

We are told the issue has been resolved, but Shafer said it's been early a month and his water problems -- aren't resolved.

“All I just want is water,” George Shafer, Bixby resident said.

This is 75-year-old George Shafer's ongoing plea. Shafer lives on a hill in Southeast Tulsa County and gets his water from the City of Bixby.

He said things have changed in his home. He tells us he's struggled to get water pressure restored to his home, since the water issues began in the city last month.

“I just turned it on a minute ago and there’s just a little bit and that’s just the most we’ve had in weeks, I mean weeks,” Shafer said.

Shafer said this low water pressure means doing laundry, washing dishes, and even showering has been nearly impossible.

"This isn’t enough water to do dishes," he said.

Thursday, the city said water is being delivered to Shafer's meter and that his lower than normal pressure is quote typical during the hot, dry period.

We tried to reach out for further comment, but the city stopped responding to our calls.

Shafer went as far as hiring a plumber to measure the pressure.

“And the PSI’s were 19 PSIs. That ain’t nothing. The state of Oklahoma should be running 45 to 60 PSIs, especially pushing it uphill. It needs to be at 50 trying to come up this hill,” Shafer said.

Shafer said the mayor has told him he needs a lift pump to get the pressure levels back to where they were before.

“If I bought a lift pump, who’s paying for the lift pump? And the Mayor said, not me George…you," Shafer said.

Shafer has been living there for 30 years and said he's never had to pay for a lift pump before. He doesn't understand why the city is asking him to pay for it now.

I asked Shafer what's next if the city does not fix his problem.

“I have no other alternative, but to turn it over to an attorney,” Shafer said.

We checked with an expert on water pressure, Wooten Plumbing tells us standard water pressure levels should range between 40 and 60.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

City of Wagoner receives $7 million federal transportation grant

WAGONER, Okla. — The City of Wagoner received a federal transportation grant that will held improve traffic flow and enhance safety, the U.S. Department of Transportation announced this week. The $7 million grant will help fund a multi-use path, build a sidewalk, street curbs and a side path, and...
WAGONER, OK
KTUL

Firefighters extinguish fully engulfed house fire in west Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Several fire departments worked to extinguished a fully engulfed house fire in west Tulsa Sunday afternoon. The fire broke out at a home near 65th West Avenue and Southwest Boulevard around 12:45 p.m., and the smoke could be seen from Interstate 44 to the east.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Local
Oklahoma Business
Bixby, OK
Government
City
Bixby, OK
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Industry
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

City of Bartlesville seeks to fill several police officer positions

The City of Bartlesville is looking for applicants to join the police department. Police Chief Tracy Roles said in a press release two people were hired recently to begin filling the eight open positions with the department created by the City Council during the budgeting process for Fiscal Year 2022-23, which began July 1.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
KRMG

Oklahoma Employment Security Commission experiencing statewide outage

The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission (OESC) said it’s experiencing an “agency-wide” outage. All local offices and call centers are without internet and are currently closed. OESC said the outage is impacting its ability to deliver all services, including access to claims and UI benefits information. OESC said...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

QuikTrip opens new checkout free location in BOK Tower

TULSA, Okla. — QuikTrip has opened a new checkout free location in the BOK Tower at One Williams Center. The downtown Tulsa location is the first QuikTrip to use Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology, which offers a checkout-free experience for shoppers, QuikTrip announced. “Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology...
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Road closed after semi carrying liquid cranberries rolls over

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) has closed the road near I-244 northbound on the ramp to go US-412 westbound after a semi and trailer rolled over, according to OHP. OHP said the semi was loaded with liquid cranberries. They also said Oklahoma Department of Transportation and a...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tap Water#Water Pressure#Plumbing
KRMG

Tulsa, Jenks Dam project gets $16.2 million federal grant

TULSA, Okla. — The U.S. Department of Transportation announced the Tulsa area will receive a $16.2 million Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant. The money will go toward a trail system in conjunction with the South Tulsa/Jenks Dam project. The City of Tulsa, City of Jenks,...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
kosu.org

Headlines: FBI threats, recreational marijuana petition & Little League compassion

Local FBI agents respond to threats on agents and offices. (NewsOK) Stitt faces lawsuit over his recent appointment to the state Veterans Commission. (Tulsa World) State hires contractor to count signatures in recreational marijuana petition. (Oklahoma Watch) Prosecutors allege ballot harvesting in County Commissioner campaign. (Tulsa World) Greenwood Cultural Center...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Sand Springs PD search for owner of rogue donkey

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Is this your donkey?. Officers with the Sand Springs Police Department shared pictures of a donkey that was found walking along Highway 412 Friday morning. If you know who the owner is, please call the Sand Springs Police Department at 918-245-8777. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc....
SAND SPRINGS, OK
News On 6

3 Oklahomans Advance In Hooch Pod Chili Cook-Off Competition

Some of the best chili makers went head-to-head in a state championship this weekend. The annual "Hooch Pod Chili Cook-off" took place at American Legion Post 1, just east of Downtown Tulsa. Organizers say the cook-off had a great turnout with this year's two-day event, including at least 35 cooks...
TULSA, OK
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kjrh.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy