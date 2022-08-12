ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Melbourne, FL

Comments / 2

Related
Orlando Date Night Guide

Our Favorite Romantic Weekend Getaways from Orlando

What’s more blissful than a weekend away full of quality time with your other half? Living in Central Florida means being surrounded by stunning beaches and hip cities in all directions. And with many locales just a few hours’ drive,... The post Our Favorite Romantic Weekend Getaways from Orlando appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Melbourne, FL
Sports
City
Christmas, FL
City
West Melbourne, FL
West Melbourne, FL
Sports
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
Melbourne, FL
Society
City
Melbourne, FL
Alina Andras

Three Great Burger Places in Florida

What's your favorite comfort food? Is it a nice burger and some crispy fries on the side? If that's the correct answer then you are in luck because that's what we are going to talk about today: three amazing burger spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some really good burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. While it's true that it's not healthy to eat burgers on a daily basis, it's more than fine to have them from time to time. It's all about balance after all. Are you curious to see what burger places in Florida made it on the list? Here they are:
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

HURRICANE CENTER WATCHING NEW SYSTEM SOUTHEAST OF FLORIDA

Newly Formed System As Of Sunday Evening. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center is watching a newly formed system to the southeast of Florida. The good news: despite it’s potentially troubling location, the system is not expected to develop into a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Kona Poké will open a fifth restaurant in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Central Florida’s popular food concept Kona Poké is coming to Melbourne later this year. The restaurant will be near the Melbourne Square Mall. Kona Poké is based on a healthy lifestyle and Hawaiian-style poké bowls filled with fish and sauce. Guests can choose from a variety of fresh ingredients and vegan, vegetarian, keto and gluten-free options.
MELBOURNE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Play Sports#Sports Complex#Cerebral Palsy#Fox
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: August 14, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

Hurricane Charley made landfall 18 years ago in Florida

Fla. — Saturday marks 18 years since Hurricane Charley made landfall in Florida. Charley caused widespread damage across our area, and was one of four named storms to ravage the state back in 2004. It's been 18 years since Hurricane Charley, a major Category 4 storm, made landfall...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Lynx CEO Jim Harrison dies at 63

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority CEO Jim Harrison died unexpectedly Friday morning, the company said. Harrison, 63, has been with Lynx for 30 years. He was promoted to CEO in 2019. Harrison was a Melbourne native and a licensed professional engineer in Florida. He navigated the...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

🏖️Best counties to retire to in Florida

Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and perhaps raising a family calls for the perfect location: a spot where you can enjoy life with as few concerns as possible.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

LIVE RADAR: Storms move across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Storm chances will once again be elevated Sunday. After a sunny start, clouds will be quick to bubble back up. Through the morning, the highest chance for a few showers and thunderstorms will be closest to the east coast of Florida. [SEE THE LATEST WEATHER ALERTS...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy