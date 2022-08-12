Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Volunteers organize to help escort women to women’s clinics across Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - Following a recent City of Orlando employee suspension who was seen blocking the entrance to a women’s clinic, volunteers are stepping up to help escort women safely into the facility. An Orlando area mom, Emily, posted on the social media site, Nextdoor to see if there...
Actors Wanted For Maryland Baseball Movie Dubbed 'Field Of Dreams' Reborn
If you reboot it, they will come. Producers are seeking a few good men (and women) to "go the distance" as they cast a film set in Maryland that has been dubbed a “‘Field of Dreams’ for a new generation.”. “Phoenix Reborn” is set in Maryland in...
fox35orlando.com
Space Coast 'Field of Dreams' gives people with disabilities a chance to play
FOX 35's Nestor Mato visited Florida's own Space Coast Field of Dreams. A Florida first, the sports complex has rubber fields and other safety measures so it is accessible to people with all abilities.
Our Favorite Romantic Weekend Getaways from Orlando
What’s more blissful than a weekend away full of quality time with your other half? Living in Central Florida means being surrounded by stunning beaches and hip cities in all directions. And with many locales just a few hours’ drive,... The post Our Favorite Romantic Weekend Getaways from Orlando appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
Three Great Burger Places in Florida
What's your favorite comfort food? Is it a nice burger and some crispy fries on the side? If that's the correct answer then you are in luck because that's what we are going to talk about today: three amazing burger spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some really good burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. While it's true that it's not healthy to eat burgers on a daily basis, it's more than fine to have them from time to time. It's all about balance after all. Are you curious to see what burger places in Florida made it on the list? Here they are:
HURRICANE CENTER WATCHING NEW SYSTEM SOUTHEAST OF FLORIDA
Newly Formed System As Of Sunday Evening. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The National Hurricane Center is watching a newly formed system to the southeast of Florida. The good news: despite it’s potentially troubling location, the system is not expected to develop into a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WATCH: Mama bear and cubs break into back porch of Orlando home
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando home needs a big repair job on its back porch after being visited by a mama bear and her two cubs. Ray Shelly shared video with Channel 9 showing the bear family walking around at a home on Castelle Drive in Orlando, not far from Maitland Boulevard.
Kona Poké will open a fifth restaurant in Melbourne
MELBOURNE, Fla. — Central Florida’s popular food concept Kona Poké is coming to Melbourne later this year. The restaurant will be near the Melbourne Square Mall. Kona Poké is based on a healthy lifestyle and Hawaiian-style poké bowls filled with fish and sauce. Guests can choose from a variety of fresh ingredients and vegan, vegetarian, keto and gluten-free options.
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: August 14, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
WESH
Hurricane Charley made landfall 18 years ago in Florida
Fla. — Saturday marks 18 years since Hurricane Charley made landfall in Florida. Charley caused widespread damage across our area, and was one of four named storms to ravage the state back in 2004. It's been 18 years since Hurricane Charley, a major Category 4 storm, made landfall...
spacecoastdaily.com
Get Tickets Now: Molly Hatchet Set to Play Free Concert Nov. 18 at Space Coast State Fair
GET TICKETS NOW – CLICK HERE FOR MOLLY HATCHET TICKETS. VIP tickets are available for the Molly Hatchet concert for $49, which include a comfortable seat in front of the stage, fair admission, free unlimited fair rides, free shows and access to a private bar. The Space Coast State...
Report: Many sea turtle hatchlings on Florida beaches are not making it to the ocean
Many sea turtle hatchlings on Florida beaches are not making it to the ocean due to disorientation caused by artificial lights.
spacecoastdaily.com
Fox News Highlights Longtime Brevard Resident Jimmy Palermo as Originator of the Sports Bar
FOX NEWS – Jimmy Palermo grew up in a bootlegger bar during Prohibition and then stitched up the shattered bodies of American GIs in the Battle of the Bulge as a World War II U.S. Army medic. He returned home to St. Louis — and hit a grand slam...
Blue pop-ups with question marks are appearing around Orlando. Here’s what inside
ORLANDO, Fla. — What’s in the box?. Central Florida residents will start see blue pop-up buildings with question marks on them sprouting up around Orlando. Don’t stress about entering them, because stress relief is the point. Florida Blue has launched “Out of the Blue” stress relief pop-ups...
Volunteers help restore veteran grave site in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Volunteers in Melbourne came out by the dozens on Saturday to help show their support for veterans. Among those lending a hand were Veteran Cemetery Restoration Inc. and nearly 90 volunteers from the community, including current and former high school students, American Legion Post 191 and about 50 JROTC members.
Lynx CEO Jim Harrison dies at 63
ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida Regional Transportation Authority CEO Jim Harrison died unexpectedly Friday morning, the company said. Harrison, 63, has been with Lynx for 30 years. He was promoted to CEO in 2019. Harrison was a Melbourne native and a licensed professional engineer in Florida. He navigated the...
Happening Saturday: Farm Share food giveaway in Kissimmee
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Some Osceola County families will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost on Saturday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Kissimmee. Organizers said the...
Coast Guard ends search for doctor who went missing off Florida coast
The U.S. Coast Guard said it has suspended its search for a doctor who went missing off the coast of Florida.
click orlando
🏖️Best counties to retire to in Florida
Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and perhaps raising a family calls for the perfect location: a spot where you can enjoy life with as few concerns as possible.
click orlando
LIVE RADAR: Storms move across Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Storm chances will once again be elevated Sunday. After a sunny start, clouds will be quick to bubble back up. Through the morning, the highest chance for a few showers and thunderstorms will be closest to the east coast of Florida. [SEE THE LATEST WEATHER ALERTS...
