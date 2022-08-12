Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
Related
At least 6 injured following multi-vehicle crash on Eastex Freeway, police say
HUMBLE, Texas — At least six people were injured following a crash on the Eastex Freeway near Rankin Rd. that shut down the southbound lanes for several hours on Sunday. Both the Houston and Humble Police Departments said those injured in the crash were transported to the hospital, but don't have an update on their conditions at this time. Another person was reported to be trapped in the crash.
fox26houston.com
Houston ship catches fire while undergoing repairs: firefighters
HOUSTON - A ship caught fire Friday while firefighters say it was undergoing repairs in east Houston. Crews were called to the 8500 block of Cypress Street Dock #2 after receiving calls of a ship on fire. Preliminary details are the ship was undergoing repairs when the fire occurred. At...
Off-duty firefighters save Katy neighbor's home after lightning strikes causes flames to spread
A father and son, and a few other men who volunteer as firefighters leaped into action without any protective gear and used water hoses from the home to save it.
fox26houston.com
Man killed in West Houston bowling alley parking lot
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is investigating after a man was killed in a west Houston bowling alley parking lot early Sunday morning. According to Houston police, the incident occurred on the 900 block of Bunker Hill Road just before 1:30 a.m. When authorities arrived, they found a 24-year-old...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brazoria County deputy injured while trying to stop shoplifter, officials say
The deputy only had minor cuts, due to him trying to break the window of the suspect's vehicle.
fox26houston.com
Deadly NE Harris County crash under investigation
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following a deadly crash late Saturday evening. Officials said the crash occurred on the 700 block of Beaumont Highway just after 7:30 p.m. Deputies said it was reported a Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound on Beaumont Highway and...
Click2Houston.com
Family members identify man killed outside west Houston bowling alley as 24-year-old Atascocita HS graduate
HOUSTON – Family members are mourning the loss of a loved one after a 24-year-old man was shot and killed in front of a west Houston bowling alley early Sunday. The man was identified as Greg Shead, family members told KPRC 2′s Rilwan Balogun. He graduated from Atascocita High School, and moved to California. He had recently returned to Houston to visit his mother and his 11-month-old daughter.
virtualbx.com
Houston: Granite Secures $40 Million Project on State Highway 288
Feature Photo: Aerial view of State Highway 288, which will receive a $40 million renovation. Image: Granite. Houston (Harris County) — Granite has announced that it has been awarded an approximately $40 million dollar contract for improvements to State Highway 288 in the Houston metro area. The project will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox26houston.com
Woman ejected, killed in Houston motorcycle crash
HOUSTON - An investigation is underway after a female motorcyclist was killed on Friday evening in Houston. Police said the crash occurred on the 3300 block of East Freeway around 8 p.m. The Houston Police Department said when officers arrived, they found a motorcycle without a rider off the flyover...
spacecityweather.com
Tropical disturbance comes ashore near Corpus Christi bringing beneficial rain to South Texas
Invest 98L, the tropical disturbance we’ve been watching over the Gulf the last couple days, is now ashore in South Texas, ending any potential development concerns. And it’s probably a good thing, as the disturbance finally starting organizing more rapidly overnight and this morning. Another 12 to 24...
fox26houston.com
Driver crashes stolen vehicle into Houston ditch
HOUSTON - One driver was charged after crashing a stolen vehicle into a ditch in Houston early Saturday morning. The Houston Police Department said they found a stolen vehicle near Bissonnet and Beltway 8 around 1:30 a.m. Officials said they tried to stop the vehicle, which was stolen out of...
Walmart Houston alert – police surround Walters Road store after reports of an ‘active shooter and suspicious package’
LAW enforcement has arrived on the scene at a local Walmart in Texas after reports of an active shooter situation and a suspicious package. The Walmart at 1960 & Walters in Houston, Texas is surrounded by the Houston Police Department as the situation unfolds, per Fox 3 News. Police are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox26houston.com
Suspicious item found at Harris Co. Walmart parking lot on FM 1960 deemed safe, no danger to public
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff's Office says a suspicious item that was located on Saturday afternoon has been deemed safe. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the item was found in the parking lot at 3450 FM 1960 West. Officials said a suspicious item that was...
Wednesday night's thunderstorms were a relief for many, but for some, they brought disaster
CYPRESS, Texas — Many people were happy to see some rain Wednesday night, but for a handful of families, the thunderstorms were devastating. Some found themselves picking up the pieces after nearly everything they owned was destroyed. John Thompson is among several Houston-area homeowners surveying the damage today. “No...
Click2Houston.com
HCSO: All clear given after bomb squad responded to suspicious item in north Harris County retail store
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Authorities with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad unit say the scene has been all clear after they responded to an unattended, suspicious item at a retail store on Saturday. According to HCSO Ed Gonzalez, the incident took place at 3450 FM 1960...
'You have destroyed us': Family on Houston's south side desperate for justice after deadly shooting
Dashawn Celestine was murdered on July 12 in his own driveway on the south side of Houston. Investigators are unsure if he was targeted or if was a random act of violence.
Texas infant killed after cement truck lands on vehicle
HOUSTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 22-month-old twin boy was killed Friday in a tragic accident involving a cement truck that fell from an overpass onto a vehicle traveling below, authorities said. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, a cement truck traveling on the main lanes of the Houston Parkway lost control, went over the […]
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MAJOR ACCIDENT WITH FIRE -PORTER
655AM-4 VEHICLE CRASH LOOP 494 AT EAST KNOX. THE WOMAN HIT FROM BEHIND, CAR BURST INTO FLAMES. DRIVER OUT OF THE VEHICLE.
Suspect shot by deputy after shoplifting at Pearland store, authorities say
PEARLAND, Texas — A Brazoria County Sheriff's Office deputy shot a shoplifting suspect Sunday at a shopping center in the Pearland area, according to authorities. BCSO officials said they got a call about a person who was shoplifting at the Target in the Silver Lake shopping center. Authorities spotted...
fox26houston.com
Houston native loses over $1,000 in scam call, officials give tips to avoid becoming a victim
HOUSTON - Army veteran and Houston native Felix Rios says August 10 was one of the scariest days of his life after becoming a victim of a common phone scam. After leaving a doctor's appointment in El Paso with his pregnant wife, he received a disturbing phone call from whom he believed was his mother who still lives in Houston.
Comments / 3