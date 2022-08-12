ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

KHOU

At least 6 injured following multi-vehicle crash on Eastex Freeway, police say

HUMBLE, Texas — At least six people were injured following a crash on the Eastex Freeway near Rankin Rd. that shut down the southbound lanes for several hours on Sunday. Both the Houston and Humble Police Departments said those injured in the crash were transported to the hospital, but don't have an update on their conditions at this time. Another person was reported to be trapped in the crash.
HUMBLE, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston ship catches fire while undergoing repairs: firefighters

HOUSTON - A ship caught fire Friday while firefighters say it was undergoing repairs in east Houston. Crews were called to the 8500 block of Cypress Street Dock #2 after receiving calls of a ship on fire. Preliminary details are the ship was undergoing repairs when the fire occurred. At...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Man killed in West Houston bowling alley parking lot

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is investigating after a man was killed in a west Houston bowling alley parking lot early Sunday morning. According to Houston police, the incident occurred on the 900 block of Bunker Hill Road just before 1:30 a.m. When authorities arrived, they found a 24-year-old...
HOUSTON, TX
Katy, TX
Texas State
Texas Government
Katy, TX
fox26houston.com

Deadly NE Harris County crash under investigation

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following a deadly crash late Saturday evening. Officials said the crash occurred on the 700 block of Beaumont Highway just after 7:30 p.m. Deputies said it was reported a Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound on Beaumont Highway and...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Family members identify man killed outside west Houston bowling alley as 24-year-old Atascocita HS graduate

HOUSTON – Family members are mourning the loss of a loved one after a 24-year-old man was shot and killed in front of a west Houston bowling alley early Sunday. The man was identified as Greg Shead, family members told KPRC 2′s Rilwan Balogun. He graduated from Atascocita High School, and moved to California. He had recently returned to Houston to visit his mother and his 11-month-old daughter.
HOUSTON, TX
virtualbx.com

Houston: Granite Secures $40 Million Project on State Highway 288

Feature Photo: Aerial view of State Highway 288, which will receive a $40 million renovation. Image: Granite. Houston (Harris County) — Granite has announced that it has been awarded an approximately $40 million dollar contract for improvements to State Highway 288 in the Houston metro area. The project will...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Woman ejected, killed in Houston motorcycle crash

HOUSTON - An investigation is underway after a female motorcyclist was killed on Friday evening in Houston. Police said the crash occurred on the 3300 block of East Freeway around 8 p.m. The Houston Police Department said when officers arrived, they found a motorcycle without a rider off the flyover...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Driver crashes stolen vehicle into Houston ditch

HOUSTON - One driver was charged after crashing a stolen vehicle into a ditch in Houston early Saturday morning. The Houston Police Department said they found a stolen vehicle near Bissonnet and Beltway 8 around 1:30 a.m. Officials said they tried to stop the vehicle, which was stolen out of...
HOUSTON, TX
KXAN

Texas infant killed after cement truck lands on vehicle

HOUSTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 22-month-old twin boy was killed Friday in a tragic accident involving a cement truck that fell from an overpass onto a vehicle traveling below, authorities said. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, a cement truck traveling on the main lanes of the Houston Parkway lost control, went over the […]
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MAJOR ACCIDENT WITH FIRE -PORTER

655AM-4 VEHICLE CRASH LOOP 494 AT EAST KNOX. THE WOMAN HIT FROM BEHIND, CAR BURST INTO FLAMES. DRIVER OUT OF THE VEHICLE.
PORTER, TX

