Read full article on original website
Related
VIDEO: NC crews fight massive inferno at house fire
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem firefighters battled an inferno at a house on Sunday morning. Video shows crews trying to put out the blaze that engulfed the house on Patterson Avenue completely in flames at 3:15 a.m. A person with The Habitat Homeless Veterans Transition Project, LLC said the house was one of their homes. […]
WXII 12
Crews respond to multiple fires in Winston-Salem over the weekend
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — After containing afire at the Hanes Mill Road Solid Waste Facility on Friday night, the Winston-Salem Fire Department responded to multiple other fires over the weekend. Washington Park. Firefighters worked to put out a fire at a public shelter in Washington Park Sunday morning. WSFD shared...
WXII 12
Educator Warehouse helps hundreds of Forsyth County teachers during open house
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Parkland high school teacher Rodolfo Angat is both excited and anxious going into the school year. He spent Saturday roaming through the rooms at the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Educator Warehouse, picking up all kinds of supplies to ensure the success of his students. "Pencils, binders, and...
2 the rescue: Meet Sand
Meet Sand, she's a one-and-a-half-year-old terrier mix. Our friends at Guilford County Animal Services say she's sweet, cuddly, and loves to play. Sand has demodex. It is curable with treatment, and her hair will grow back. Sand is heartworm negative. If Sand sounds like the friend you'd like to bring...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Truck driver springs into action during raging fire in Statesville
Queen City News spoke exclusively with a truck driver who says he went door to door knocking on cab doors to get the drivers away from the fire.
Greensboro walk to address homelessness
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Several officials with various departments throughout Guilford County and Greensboro joined local business owners in a walk downtown to get a sense of the homeless situation in downtown Greensboro. “There’s a difference in making decisions in an office versus looking people in the eyes that need the help and understanding what […]
WXII 12
Community honors Short family two decades after unsolved murders
HENRY COUNTY, Va. — Twenty years have passed since the Short family was killed. On August 15, 2002, investigators found Michael and Mary Short dead inside their home in Henry County, Virginia. Their daughter, Jennifer Short, was considered missing until she was found dead under a bridge in Rockingham County six weeks later.
City of Winston-Salem state of emergency to remain in place
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — City of Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines plans to keep in place the state of emergency declared in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Joines said he intends to keep the state of emergency in place even if Gov. Roy Cooper lifts his state of emergency declaration for North Carolina next week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fire breaks out at NC AT
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A video of an outdoor fire breaking out at NC A&T State University went viral on Saturday. A spokesperson for NC A&T says that there is no indication of foul play in the fire and that the cause remains under investigation. Campus personnel and Greensboro Fire Department crews took care of […]
Statesville Record & Landmark
Alexander County names new health director
TAYLORSVILLE — Billie Walker has been appointed to serve as health director of the Alexander County Health Department. She was named interim health director in May following the retirement of Leeanne Whisnant. Walker has worked her way up the ladder at the health department since 2003 when she was...
WBTV
Firefighters rescue woman from burning home in Salisbury
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters in Salisbury rescued a woman from a burning house on Saturday afternoon. The fire was reported just after 3:30 p.m. in the 400 block of S. Shaver Street. Firefighters arrived in just over two minutes. Officials said the fire was most active in the back of the house and near a back porch.
wallstreetwindow.com
Assistant County Manager For Rockingham County, North Carolina Takes Next Step in Career
Rockingham County announces Paul Murray’s move to Catawba County. Wentworth, NC (August 12, 2022) – Rockingham County Government sends its warmest wishes to Assistant County Manager, Paul Murray, as he takes the next step in his career. Murray has accepted the Assistant County Manager position in Catawba County where he will work with County Manager Mary Furtado and Assistant County Manager Alison Alexander. He is expected to begin this new role at the end of August.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 injured, cars, home, struck in Winston-Salem shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people were injured following a shooting on Saturday night, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to Atrium Baptist Medical Center where they discovered three gunshot victims suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators say that the three victims were shot on the 2500 block of […]
Greensboro small businesses struggling after copper thefts
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Four small businesses in Greensboro couldn’t open their doors Friday after thieves cut and stole copper wire from their building. Pink Kotur Salon owners tell FOX8 that their stylists lost thousands of dollars after they had to cancel appointments. Friday is their busiest day of the week. Tamika Hughes got to […]
WXII 12
Triad bands to put on concert to remember member who died in car crash and support his family
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Several bands throughout the Triad are planning to play at an upcoming concert to honor their former member who died in a car crash and to support his family. The High Point Police Department said their officers responded to a car crash at the intersection...
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools adopts new standard response protocol
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — School is right around the corner for Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools students. On Thursday district administrators and first responders came together for an all-day training. They will use the standard response protocol this year. It's all about communication and messaging. The "I Love u Guys" Foundation...
Winston-Salem shooting leaves three with injuries
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police got a call Saturday, around 9:30 p.m. after three people arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. The three people shot have non-life threatening injuries. Investigators said they learned the shooting took place on Urban street. Police found evidence that multiple gunshots were...
WBTV
CMPD officer involved in fatal Forsyth County shooting placed on administrative leave
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A CMPD officer who fired shots at a murder suspect in Forsyth County has been placed on paid administrative leave, according to the police department. The officer was identified as Detective Paul Weis, of CMPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team (VCAT). Police say that placing an...
2 injured after crash on West Market St. and Green Valley Rd.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A crash left two injured in Greensboro Sunday afternoon. Police said it happened around 2:30 p.m. on West Market Street and Green Valley Road. Two people were taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Please use caution if you're driving in the area.
Burlington man gets in high-speed chase with deputies, police while an infant was in the car
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Burlington man is facing numerous charges after leading police and deputies in a high-speed chase with an infant in his vehicle on Friday, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. At 10:10 p.m. on Friday night, Elon police requested assistance from Alamance County deputies as they were engaged in a […]
Comments / 0