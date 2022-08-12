ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davidson County, NC

CBS 17

VIDEO: NC crews fight massive inferno at house fire

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Winston-Salem firefighters battled an inferno at a house on Sunday morning. Video shows crews trying to put out the blaze that engulfed the house on Patterson Avenue completely in flames at 3:15 a.m. A person with The Habitat Homeless Veterans Transition Project, LLC said the house was one of their homes. […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Crews respond to multiple fires in Winston-Salem over the weekend

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — After containing afire at the Hanes Mill Road Solid Waste Facility on Friday night, the Winston-Salem Fire Department responded to multiple other fires over the weekend. Washington Park. Firefighters worked to put out a fire at a public shelter in Washington Park Sunday morning. WSFD shared...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

2 the rescue: Meet Sand

Meet Sand, she's a one-and-a-half-year-old terrier mix. Our friends at Guilford County Animal Services say she's sweet, cuddly, and loves to play. Sand has demodex. It is curable with treatment, and her hair will grow back. Sand is heartworm negative. If Sand sounds like the friend you'd like to bring...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
Crime & Safety
FOX8 News

Greensboro walk to address homelessness

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Several officials with various departments throughout Guilford County and Greensboro joined local business owners in a walk downtown to get a sense of the homeless situation in downtown Greensboro. “There’s a difference in making decisions in an office versus looking people in the eyes that need the help and understanding what […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Community honors Short family two decades after unsolved murders

HENRY COUNTY, Va. — Twenty years have passed since the Short family was killed. On August 15, 2002, investigators found Michael and Mary Short dead inside their home in Henry County, Virginia. Their daughter, Jennifer Short, was considered missing until she was found dead under a bridge in Rockingham County six weeks later.
HENRY COUNTY, VA
FOX8 News

Fire breaks out at NC AT

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A video of an outdoor fire breaking out at NC A&T State University went viral on Saturday. A spokesperson for NC A&T says that there is no indication of foul play in the fire and that the cause remains under investigation. Campus personnel and Greensboro Fire Department crews took care of […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Alexander County names new health director

TAYLORSVILLE — Billie Walker has been appointed to serve as health director of the Alexander County Health Department. She was named interim health director in May following the retirement of Leeanne Whisnant. Walker has worked her way up the ladder at the health department since 2003 when she was...
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Firefighters rescue woman from burning home in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Firefighters in Salisbury rescued a woman from a burning house on Saturday afternoon. The fire was reported just after 3:30 p.m. in the 400 block of S. Shaver Street. Firefighters arrived in just over two minutes. Officials said the fire was most active in the back of the house and near a back porch.
SALISBURY, NC
wallstreetwindow.com

Assistant County Manager For Rockingham County, North Carolina Takes Next Step in Career

Rockingham County announces Paul Murray’s move to Catawba County. Wentworth, NC (August 12, 2022) – Rockingham County Government sends its warmest wishes to Assistant County Manager, Paul Murray, as he takes the next step in his career. Murray has accepted the Assistant County Manager position in Catawba County where he will work with County Manager Mary Furtado and Assistant County Manager Alison Alexander. He is expected to begin this new role at the end of August.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

3 injured, cars, home, struck in Winston-Salem shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people were injured following a shooting on Saturday night, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, officers came to Atrium Baptist Medical Center where they discovered three gunshot victims suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators say that the three victims were shot on the 2500 block of […]
FOX8 News

Greensboro small businesses struggling after copper thefts

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Four small businesses in Greensboro couldn’t open their doors Friday after thieves cut and stole copper wire from their building. Pink Kotur Salon owners tell FOX8 that their stylists lost thousands of dollars after they had to cancel appointments. Friday is their busiest day of the week. Tamika Hughes got to […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Winston-Salem shooting leaves three with injuries

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police got a call Saturday, around 9:30 p.m. after three people arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. The three people shot have non-life threatening injuries. Investigators said they learned the shooting took place on Urban street. Police found evidence that multiple gunshots were...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

