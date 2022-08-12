ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moss Point, MS

WLOX

Countdown to Kickoff 2022: Pascagoula Panthers

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - In 2021, the Pascagoula Panthers put quite a few points on the board. This year, they aim to keep that high flying offense firing on all cylinders for all 48 minutes. “You’ve got to start fast and you’ve got to finish,” said head coach Lewis Sims....
PASCAGOULA, MS
ourmshome.com

Pascagoula’s Shane Matthews joins Florida Gators radio booth

Pascagoula’s Shane Matthews once earned Southeastern Conference Player of the Year honors as a quarterback for the University of Florida. Now, Matthews is returning to the Gator program in yet another capacity. Matthews has joined the Florida football radio team as the full-time analyst, the University Athletic Association and...
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

Countdown to Kickoff 2022: Resurrection Eagles

Countdown to Kickoff 2022: Harrison Central Red Rebels. Updated: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT. The Red Rebels...
BILOXI, MS
Pascagoula, MS
Moss Point, MS
Moss Point, MS
WLOX

Players paddle up for pickleball

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Not long ago, there were just a few places to play the sport of pickleball in South Mississippi. Now, there’s nearly 20 all over the coast. At the Popp’s Ferry courts, around 30 people come out to play three times a week. “The first...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Former Harrison County Circuit Clerk Webb Lee dies at 85

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Coast is mourning the loss of long-time Harrison County Circuit Clerk Webb Lee. He died early Sunday morning after a brief illness – just short of his 86th birthday. Those who knew him best say his commitment for public service went way beyond his professional job.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Pass Christian child to appear in Times Square video promoting inclusion, love

Former Harrison County Circuit Clerk Webb Lee dies at 85
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Pascagoula college fair helps students scope their options

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - “Whatever your dreams are with college, anything is possible,” said one college recruiter. That’s the message a college fair in Pascagoula is trying to give high school students -- a dream opportunity that gives them an idea of what options are available for them in college.
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

City of Biloxi seeks permit to repair Lighthouse Pier

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The city of Biloxi is planning to take action in renovating the Biloxi Lighthouse Pier after Hurricane Zeta damage left the pier completely damaged. This week, the city will ask the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources to issue a permit which will allow reconstruction of the pier.
BILOXI, MS
longbeachbreeze.com

Ashton Rupert named Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo Queen

The Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo is held annually on the fourth of July weekend. Competing for this year’s title of MSDSFR Queen were Emily Lofton, Bay St. Louis; Gracie Handler, Biloxi; Alicia Arnold, Gulfport; Keeleigh Stockstill, Harrison County; Mackenzie Galbraith, Hancock County; Ashton Rupert, Long Beach; Bella-Reece Williams, Pass Christian; Aleyah Calomese, Waveland; and Kendall Chandler, Jackson County. They were joined by Lauren-Anne Lagasse, Rodeo Queen of 2021, for several days of activities, which included interviews, luncheons, a visit to the Mississippi Aquarium, welcome/visitor center visits, and even some fish cleaning. Princesses each receive $250 scholarships.
LONG BEACH, MS
WLOX

In the Kitchen with The Shed Barbeque & Blues

In Downtown Biloxi, business is already booming thanks to the already existing establishments. However, things will only get busier for Howard Avenue.
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Details emerge in death of Anthony Oatis Jr.

Court documents reveal a Gulfport man who was shot in June was killed for an iPhone and some cash. Thirty-year-old Anthony Oatis Jr. was found shot on the night of June 27th after police were called to an accident near C Street, just south of Pass Road in Gulfport. Our...
GULFPORT, MS
WLOX

City leader, citizens question Wiggins’ budget

City leader, citizens question Wiggins' budget
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Biloxi bar has customers dock the boats and float the floats

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - You don’t need gasoline if your motor has muscles. Orangutang’s Prop Stop in Biloxi is encouraging family and friends to park their boats and float their floats of any shape or size. It’s the kind of event made for Louisiana transplant Thomas Minarik of...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Alligator spotted near Hwy 90 and I-110

Quite an interesting sight for drivers in Biloxi early this morning. Viewer Harry Ridgdell sent us video of an alligator that was spotted on Highway 90 in Biloxi trying to get on the I-110 loop near Beau Rivage. Onlookers noticed the creature quickly and tried to direct him off the...
BILOXI, MS
Mississippi Press

News Briefs: Two Vancleave residents among medical scholarship winners

CLINTON, Mississippi -- Two Vancleave residents are among five Mississippi College students who have been selected for a scholarship program designed to increase the number of physicians and dentists serving rural areas of Mississippi. Madison Ely, a junior majoring in Chemistry Medical Sciences; and Austin Frisbie, a senior majoring in...
VANCLEAVE, MS
WLOX

Happening Saturday: Art Walk in Bay St. Louis

Saturday was a good day to be on the river in Biloxi, and this time, no outboard motors were required.
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
Mississippi Press

Body found in Helena community identified as 39-year-old Moss Point man

JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- A body found in the Helena community of northeast Jackson County has been identified, Sheriff Mike Ezell said Tuesday. The body was found Sunday afternoon behind a home on Lily Orchard Road. Ezell said at the time the death was “suspicious,” but said further details regarding the manner of death wouldn’t be released until after an autopsy, which he said was scheduled for Wednesday morning.
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Family members react to discovery of loved one’s body in Helena

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Family members say they want answers as to what took place before the discovery of 39-year-old Derek Edwards’ body on August 7. Hurt and confusion overcomes family members, especially since they said Edwards was a positive role model being a softball coach. He even...
MOSS POINT, MS

