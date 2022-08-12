Read full article on original website
WLOX
Countdown to Kickoff 2022: Pascagoula Panthers
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - In 2021, the Pascagoula Panthers put quite a few points on the board. This year, they aim to keep that high flying offense firing on all cylinders for all 48 minutes. “You’ve got to start fast and you’ve got to finish,” said head coach Lewis Sims....
Mississippi Press
Ocean Springs to honor coast baseball icon ‘Coach Tom’ with field dedication
OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- When he arrived in 1975, fresh out of Delta State University, armed with his teaching degree and four years as a catcher for Statesmen head coach Dave “Boo” Ferris, Steve Tomaszewski could hardly have envisioned what lay ahead. Tomaszewski had been hired to take...
ourmshome.com
Pascagoula’s Shane Matthews joins Florida Gators radio booth
Pascagoula’s Shane Matthews once earned Southeastern Conference Player of the Year honors as a quarterback for the University of Florida. Now, Matthews is returning to the Gator program in yet another capacity. Matthews has joined the Florida football radio team as the full-time analyst, the University Athletic Association and...
WLOX
Countdown to Kickoff 2022: Resurrection Eagles
Countdown to Kickoff 2022: Harrison Central Red Rebels. Updated: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT. The Red Rebels...
WLOX
Players paddle up for pickleball
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Not long ago, there were just a few places to play the sport of pickleball in South Mississippi. Now, there’s nearly 20 all over the coast. At the Popp’s Ferry courts, around 30 people come out to play three times a week. “The first...
WLOX
Former Harrison County Circuit Clerk Webb Lee dies at 85
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - The Coast is mourning the loss of long-time Harrison County Circuit Clerk Webb Lee. He died early Sunday morning after a brief illness – just short of his 86th birthday. Those who knew him best say his commitment for public service went way beyond his professional job.
WLOX
Pass Christian child to appear in Times Square video promoting inclusion, love
City of Biloxi seeks permit to repair Lighthouse Pier. The city of Biloxi is planning to take action in renovating the Biloxi Lighthouse Pier after Hurricane Zeta damage left the pier completely damaged. Former Harrison County Circuit Clerk Webb Lee dies...
WLOX
Pascagoula college fair helps students scope their options
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - “Whatever your dreams are with college, anything is possible,” said one college recruiter. That’s the message a college fair in Pascagoula is trying to give high school students -- a dream opportunity that gives them an idea of what options are available for them in college.
WLOX
City of Biloxi seeks permit to repair Lighthouse Pier
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The city of Biloxi is planning to take action in renovating the Biloxi Lighthouse Pier after Hurricane Zeta damage left the pier completely damaged. This week, the city will ask the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources to issue a permit which will allow reconstruction of the pier.
longbeachbreeze.com
Ashton Rupert named Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo Queen
The Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo is held annually on the fourth of July weekend. Competing for this year’s title of MSDSFR Queen were Emily Lofton, Bay St. Louis; Gracie Handler, Biloxi; Alicia Arnold, Gulfport; Keeleigh Stockstill, Harrison County; Mackenzie Galbraith, Hancock County; Ashton Rupert, Long Beach; Bella-Reece Williams, Pass Christian; Aleyah Calomese, Waveland; and Kendall Chandler, Jackson County. They were joined by Lauren-Anne Lagasse, Rodeo Queen of 2021, for several days of activities, which included interviews, luncheons, a visit to the Mississippi Aquarium, welcome/visitor center visits, and even some fish cleaning. Princesses each receive $250 scholarships.
WLOX
In the Kitchen with The Shed Barbeque & Blues
In the Kitchen with The Shed Barbeque & Blues

In Downtown Biloxi, business is already booming thanks to the already existing establishments. However, things will only get busier for Howard Avenue.
wxxv25.com
Details emerge in death of Anthony Oatis Jr.
Court documents reveal a Gulfport man who was shot in June was killed for an iPhone and some cash. Thirty-year-old Anthony Oatis Jr. was found shot on the night of June 27th after police were called to an accident near C Street, just south of Pass Road in Gulfport. Our...
WLOX
City leader, citizens question Wiggins’ budget
City leader, citizens question Wiggins' budget

In Downtown Biloxi, business is already booming thanks to the already existing establishments. However, things will only get busier for Howard Avenue.
WLOX
Biloxi bar has customers dock the boats and float the floats
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - You don’t need gasoline if your motor has muscles. Orangutang’s Prop Stop in Biloxi is encouraging family and friends to park their boats and float their floats of any shape or size. It’s the kind of event made for Louisiana transplant Thomas Minarik of...
wxxv25.com
Alligator spotted near Hwy 90 and I-110
Quite an interesting sight for drivers in Biloxi early this morning. Viewer Harry Ridgdell sent us video of an alligator that was spotted on Highway 90 in Biloxi trying to get on the I-110 loop near Beau Rivage. Onlookers noticed the creature quickly and tried to direct him off the...
Mississippi Press
News Briefs: Two Vancleave residents among medical scholarship winners
CLINTON, Mississippi -- Two Vancleave residents are among five Mississippi College students who have been selected for a scholarship program designed to increase the number of physicians and dentists serving rural areas of Mississippi. Madison Ely, a junior majoring in Chemistry Medical Sciences; and Austin Frisbie, a senior majoring in...
WLOX
Bo’s Snow Zone & Snacks weathers pandemic, readies second location
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - In the midst of the beginning of a pandemic in 2020, many businesses were filing for bankruptcy. However, Timothy Bolling was willing to take a risk and open Snow Zone and Snacks Shop. Two years later, the business is three months away from opening a second...
WLOX
Happening Saturday: Art Walk in Bay St. Louis
Happening Saturday: Art Walk in Bay St. Louis

Saturday was a good day to be on the river in Biloxi, and this time, no outboard motors were required.
Mississippi Press
Body found in Helena community identified as 39-year-old Moss Point man
JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- A body found in the Helena community of northeast Jackson County has been identified, Sheriff Mike Ezell said Tuesday. The body was found Sunday afternoon behind a home on Lily Orchard Road. Ezell said at the time the death was “suspicious,” but said further details regarding the manner of death wouldn’t be released until after an autopsy, which he said was scheduled for Wednesday morning.
WLOX
Family members react to discovery of loved one’s body in Helena
MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Family members say they want answers as to what took place before the discovery of 39-year-old Derek Edwards’ body on August 7. Hurt and confusion overcomes family members, especially since they said Edwards was a positive role model being a softball coach. He even...
