Read full article on original website
Related
WHSV
Officials respond to massive overnight fire in Woodstock
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to a press release by Shenandoah County Department of Fire and Rescue, first responders from Woodstock and neighboring towns responded to a call of a structure fire on West Locust Street in Woodstock around 9:53 p.m. Friday night. When they arrived, the building was fully engulfed in flames.
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County authorities recover deceased individual from the Rivanna River
Albemarle County Police and Albemarle County Fire and Rescue responded to a call for a suspected body in the Rivanna River between Riverbend Drive and Free Bridge Saturday morning. Crews discovered a deceased individual along the bank. The body was removed from the river and is being transported to the...
cbs19news
Crews respond to fire in Crozet community
UPDATE: One person was taken to the hospital following a fire on Thursday evening. According to a release, the Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue responded to the 1000 block of Old Trail Drive around 5:30 p.m. The first crew arrived within six minutes of being dispatched, and a large...
cbs19news
Police say body found in Rivanna River
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Albemarle County officials report a body has been found in the Rivanna River. According to a release, the Albemarle County Police Department and Department of Fire Rescue responded to a call about a suspected body in the river around 11 a.m. Saturday. The body...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfxrtv.com
Crash closes all lanes on I-81 South in Rockbridge Co.
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WFXR) — Drivers in Rockbridge County are experiencing miles of delay due to a vehicle crash on Sunday. On Sunday, Aug. 14 the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says a vehicle crash at mile marker 187 has caused all southbound lanes to close on I-81. At...
NBC 29 News
Crozet family’s home catches fire on Old Trail Drive
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Crozet family of 3 lost their home to a fire that broke out close to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, August 11. The fire started in the garage, reaching a propane tank which exploded and caused the flames to engulf the rest of the home. The Davenports...
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: Advisory on roadwork affecting traffic for week of Aug. 15-19
Vehicular traffic will be flagged during the day on Old Avon as well as East South Street to install new stormwater pipe, sanitary sewer lines and accommodate bridge construction. East South Street will be closed to through traffic and will be one-way westbound to accommodate access to/from local businesses. The temporary parking lot entrance has moved from its location on East South Street to Old Avon while a new storm sewer line is installed.
NBC 29 News
VSP respond to Interstate 64 accident
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A crash on Interstate 64 at the 108 Mile Marker near Crozet occurred around 7 a.m., Wednesday, August 10. Virginia State Police say a Toyota SUV hauling a camper was headed eastbound when it ran off the road and overturned. Traffic was disrupted while crews...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Augusta Free Press
Harrisonburg firefighter attains certification as National Passenger Safety Instructor
Master firefighter Chris Daniels has attained certification as a National Passenger Safety Instructor. National Child Passenger Safety Certification is a program of Safe Kids Worldwide, created in 1997. Currently, there are more than 43,000 nationally certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians with 1,780 of them being Instructors. Instructors use their considerable...
WSLS
Man wanted by Campbell County authorities, but not to make an arrest
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to identify a man – not to arrest him, but to thank him for helping a deputy who was assaulted. A female deputy responded to a wellness check at a Dollar General in Rustburg on...
Tractor trailer crash on I-81 in Shenandoah County snarls traffic
Virginia State Police responded to a crash involving two-tractors trailers along Interstate 81 near Strasburg in Shenandoah County at 1:44 p.m., today.
wina.com
Two men charged in Greene County murder
On Wednesday 8/10/2022 the Greene County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from the Ruckersville area reporting a shooting incident. Upon deputies’ arrival it was determined that Dwight W. Roach age 54 of Ruckersville died from a single gunshot wound. Greene County Investigations Unit arrived and determined that Mr. Roach was a victim of homicide. As the investigation unfolded two individuals were arrested.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Augusta Free Press
Video footage shows man breaking into Willy’s Ice Cream in the River City
Waynesboro Police Department is looking for a man in connection with a break-in last night at Willy’s Ice Cream on Main Street. At 12:20 a.m. Wednesday night a man broke the front window of the beloved ice cream store, opened cabinets, dumped trash on the floor and stole items.
WHSV
Final preparations for the Rockingham County Fair underway
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Tomorrow is the big day!. The Rockingham County Fair officially kicks off. The fairgrounds were busy Sunday with last-minute preparations and set-ups to ensure a smooth opening day. Much of the commotion at the fairgrounds Sunday was 4H and FFA kids bringing in their animals...
WHSV
People experiencing homelessness in Harrisonburg protest Sunday
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Some people experiencing homelessness in Harrisonburg were protesting for affordable housing and better shelter conditions Sunday. “Affordable housing for everybody, because no matter if you have a good paying job or not housing is hard to afford. It’s gonna take three of us at the shelter for us to get a place,” Alex Dickey, who is currently experiencing homelessness said.
WSLS
Students at Appomattox Middle School evacuate due to written message in bathroom
APPOMATTOX, Va. – Appomattox Middle School students evacuated the building due to a one-word message written in a bathroom, Appomattox Middle School officials said. On Thursday, AMS leaders said that a student told their office staff about the message. Officials at the school said they could not determine the...
Detroit News
Charlottesville hired a Black police chief to heal. Then it fired her
The final meeting of the day left Charlottesville's police chief stunned and fearing for her safety, so RaShall Brackney unholstered her gun and held it by her side as she left headquarters one night in June 2021. The first Black woman to head the Virginia city's police department wasn't worried...
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville Police Civilian Oversight Board launches online complaint portal
Earlier this year, the Charlottesville Police Civilian Oversight Board selected Sivil Technologies Inc. as the software company that will provide the online system to receive and process police misconduct complaints for the city. Executive Director Hansel Aguilar has been working with Sivil’s CEO, Tony Rice II, over the past few...
Appalachian earthquake shakes it up near Bath County in Virginia
0 magnitude earthquake was recorded by the United States Geological Survey in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
cardinalnews.org
Buckingham County residents warn of impact of gold mining; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Threats to kill public officials lead to Roanoke County’s first ‘red flag’ gun case. — The Roanoke Times. Online public comment portal for hemp task force open until Friday. — Richmond...
Comments / 0