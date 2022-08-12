Read full article on original website
St. Aloysius football player Damien Reeves had 10 tackles and 50 rushing yards in a pair of preseason jamboree games against East Rankin Academy and Central Hinds on Thursday. St. Al and East Rankin played to a scoreless tie, and Central Hinds won 8-0 in the two two-quarter games. St....
Game Plan
The Vicksburg Post welcomes your items for the Game Plan. Submit items by email to sports@vicksburgpost.com. Please include the name and phone number of a contact person for your event. Red Carpet Bowl tickets. Tickets for the 60th annual Red Carpet Bowl are on sale now. The Red Carpet Bowl...
Puckett storms back from two games down to stun Warren Central
PUCKETT — Through a couple of preseason scrimmages and one week of the regular season, Warren Central volleyball coach Matt Gullett sees some potential for this year’s team. That makes results like Thursday’s even more frustrating. The Lady Vikes dropped the last three games after winning the...
Sports column: And the winner is …
During his senior season as Warren Central’s starting quarterback, there are a lot of memories that Jack Wright is hoping to make. Wins. Highlights. Maybe even a state championship. Whatever the future holds, there is already one title he’ll always have and that no one can take away —...
Wanda Nell Andrews Logue
Wanda Nell Andrews Logue passed away on August 6, 2022 at St Dominic’s hospital in Jackson MS. Preceding her in death was her father Cyril Neal Andrews, her mother Gladys Violet Andrews and a daughter Lori Rae Logue Roberts. She leaves her husband Louis H. Logue, her son Layne Andrews Logue(Claire), a daughter Dawn Michele Logue Lundien and six grandchildren, Brandon Roberts (Courtney), Brigitte Nichols (Tanner), Forrest Taylor Logue, Brian Roberts, Hannah Lundien, and Joshua Lundien. Funeral services will begin with visitation Wednesday, August 10 at 10 a.m. at Fisher-Riles Funeral Home, 5000 Indiana Ave. with Funeral Mass at St Paul’s Catholic Church in Vicksburg MS at 11 a.m. and burial immediately following at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Vicksburg. Pallbearers will be Forrest Logue, Brian Roberts, Brandon Roberts, Pete Montalbano, Adam Logue, and Trey Logue. Wanda grew up in Caledonia, MS and was very active in her school’s activities. She was a guard on the female basketball team, the tallest member on the team. She was a football team cheerleader and represented the school and team as Homecoming Queen. Wanda attended MSCW in Columbus, MS majoring in Marketing until she met the love of her life and married him and stayed with him for 61 years. Wanda was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, where she was a member of the Altar Society and served as a Eucharistic minister for many years. Wanda loved to talk about and follow and spoil her grandchildren. She also loved to travel and shop. Her motto was “a woman never has too many shoes”.
‘Working for God’: Tradition drives effort to keep St. Mary’s Episcopal Church going
St. Mary’s Episcopal Church is supported by a key element that is stronger than the red brick protecting it from the elements and the frame that keeps it standing. The element is tradition — duties and responsibilities passed down through the years since the church was organized in 1885, 137 years ago.
OUR OPINION: Vicksburg’s Bicentennial an opportunity to revitalize the city
The “Vicksburg 200” announcement this week brought with it a sense of excitement and anticipation as we begin preparations for our city’s bicentennial. Even though it’s two-and-a-half years away, it’s never too early to start planning a celebration this big. Vicksburg’s history surpasses race, ideology, religion and status. We have so many stories to share as a people, and this milestone is the perfect time to do so.
City of Vicksburg declares emergency to fix lift station
Problems with a sewer lift station on Paxton Road have forced the Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen to declare an emergency to repair the pump and get the station functioning. The board approved the emergency declaration on Wednesday. Declaring the emergency allows the city to hire a contractor without...
City of Vicksburg declares emergency for Pemberton flooding, receives bids for cemetery maintenance
The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to declare an emergency for repair work required on Pemberton Square Boulevard — namely, flooding that occurs on the road after heavy rains that impedes traffic. The work would include installing a larger drainage pipe on the road to remove stormwater.
Four Vicksburg businesses issued medical cannabis licenses
The state of Mississippi has issued four businesses in Vicksburg a license to dispense medical cannabis. On Aug. 5, the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Program released a list of licensed medical cannabis businesses in the state. Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs Jr. said he was looking forward to the businesses joining the...
City of Vicksburg approves changes to part-time EMT schedules
The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a resolution regarding changes to policy in the shift schedules of part-time EMTs in the Vicksburg Fire Department at its weekly board meeting on Wednesday. The resolution highlights the reasons for adopted changes. The document states that studies have shown shift work...
Suspect in custody after injuring Warren County Sheriff’s Deputy
A Warren County Sheriff’s Deputy sustained non-life-threatening injuries while apprehending a suspect who fled during a traffic stop on Friday night, according to Sheriff Martin Pace. Just after 10:30 p.m., Deputy Thomas McBride attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on Fisher Ferry Road just south of...
