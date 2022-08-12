ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Don’t count out Anthony McFarland

By Josh Rowntree
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yFx6g_0hEGkQj400

Anthony McFarland is ready for the fight.

So much so, in fact, that while speaking with the media following Wednesday’s Steelers training camp, the 23-year-old kept his helmet on the entire time.

“I really don’t know what the plan is,” McFarland said of the variety of ways the Steelers and offensive coordinator Matt Canada have used him during the first 14 practices in Latrobe.

“I just come out here, wherever they ask me to line up, and show my versatility, put my head down and work.”

And that’s the mentality McFarland needs to keep. Because he’s having a solid camp.

“I’m trying to work on being an all-purpose back,” he said.

McFarland is part of a backup running back battle — one spurred on by starter Najee Harris, who seemed to put out the call for a reliable backup when players reported to training camp a couple of weeks ago.

"I think it should be a second back,” Harris said at the time.

“It’s definitely motivation for anybody in the room to step up,” McFarland said of Harris’ desire. “It makes you want to compete more, come out here, put your head down and work towards that.

“(Harris) is a leader. He’s a born leader. He was a leader as soon as he stepped in here. He’s a work horse. I respect his game, I respect how he goes about his business. He’s not really like a vocal leader, he’s not a talker. He can show you.”

How and where McFarland fits seems to be up in the air right now.

When he’s on the field, he is frequently flanked out to pass catch, playing a hybrid running back/wide receiver role at times. He’s also often involved in running plays to the outside, and has showcased his top end speed by outracing defenders to the edges. On top of that, he has been utilized in kick return drills, adding a potentially valuable element to his resume.

At the moment, Harris is working his way back, suffering a foot injury last week after being stepped on. Snell, who has been inconsistent during his time in Pittsburgh, limped off the practice fields Wednesday with a heavy wrap on his right knee and did not practice Thursday.

“When somebody’s down, it’s an opportunity for the next man to step up,” said McFarland, who appeared in just two games last season after rushing for 113 yards as a rookie. “I feel like we all are having that mentality. It’s more reps for us, more opportunities to showcase what we can do. So it’s been great.”

Behind McFarland and the other returners are a trio of rookies in Jaylen Warren, Mateo Durant and Master Teague. Durant has missed time recently with a concussion.

“We have a good running back room,” McFarland said. “I love our room. Everyone is great. It keeps you on your toes in that room.

“Everybody has their different skillsets, and everyone is just working… Nobody is selfish, everybody wants to help each other. It’s hard to find a room like that.”

Right now, Warren is the biggest competition to knock McFarland out of a roster spot, and he can see why the rookie is getting buzz.

“How physical he is,” McFarland said. “He runs hard. He’s a good back. He impressed me day one, as soon as he stepped in, I knew he was going to be special.”

Despite having a rookie breathing down his neck, McFarland believes the mood in the running back room is uniquely strong — even if Harris did call out the group, in a sense.

“I could easily mess up and come off the field and nobody in the running back room says nothing to me, or corrects me or checks me,” he said. “There’s none of that. We’re always trying to help out each other, right or wrong.”

McFarland still has something to prove. The knocks on him, in his first two seasons, is that he is less than a capable pass blocker, and struggles to run between the tackles.

So ironing out those deficiencies is a paramount task for him with the season just a month away.

“I’ve been dealing with adversity my whole life,” he said. “I never came into anything. In college, I went through the same thing I’m going through now, with a lot of adversity, injuries.

“It’s just working, putting my head down until my number is called.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concussion#American Football#Nfl#Sports
The Spun

Colts Release Former Second-Round Pick

There's been a lot of roster turnover at key positions for the Indianapolis Colts this offseason. Their latest move comes at the expense of a former second-round draft pick. On Friday, the Colts announced the release of offensive tackle Jason Spriggs. The move comes two months to the day after signing Spriggs to a one-year deal.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
thecomeback.com

Carolina Panthers star breaks up raucous crowd fight

The NFL is back which means so are raucous crowd fights, just not on the watch of Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore. Thursday evening, the Panthers held their Fan Fest celebration, an annual tradition of welcoming fans into their home Bank of America Stadium to watch team practice, fireworks and other performances. And during the fans first opportunity to enter Charlotte’s NFL stadium to cheer on their hometown Panthers this season, it didn’t take long for two people in the stands to put up their fists.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

Ravens star Lamar Jackson’s contract ultimatum draws strong message from John Harbaugh

Lamar Jackson isn’t messing around. He wants to end this whole contract extension saga and has now set a deadline for the Baltimore Ravens. The former MVP has made it abundantly clear that he does not want negotiations to extend beyond Week 1 of the season, and right now, the ball is in the Ravens’ […] The post Ravens star Lamar Jackson’s contract ultimatum draws strong message from John Harbaugh appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
ClutchPoints

Mike Tomlin’s stern callout amid solid showings from Kenny Pickett, Steelers QBs

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterbacks didn’t throw a combined no-hitter, but they passed the baton to one another well enough to take the preseason opener from the Seattle Seahawks, 32-25. The two veteran QBs in starter Mitchell Trubisky and backup Mason Rudolph looked solid for the most part. Both tallied a touchdown each as they kept […] The post Mike Tomlin’s stern callout amid solid showings from Kenny Pickett, Steelers QBs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Giants QB Daniel Jones vocal on first game after season-ending neck injury

Daniel Jones had a ho-hum showing in the New York Giants’ preseason debut against the New England Patriots. But seeing him get game action at all is a win. Jones tallied 69 yards, going 6-for-10 in the process as his Giants won on a game-winning field goal, 23-21. But more importantly, he was able to […] The post Giants QB Daniel Jones vocal on first game after season-ending neck injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Commanders HC Ron Rivera reacts to Sam Howell’s promising preseason performance vs. Panthers

The Washington Commanders came up a bit short in their preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers, but at the least, Sam Howell made the most out of his time on the field. Howell featured in the second half of the contest, as he finally received a key opportunity to anchor the Washington offense in a […] The post Commanders HC Ron Rivera reacts to Sam Howell’s promising preseason performance vs. Panthers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WASHINGTON, DC
FanSided

Buccaneers get disappointing display from questionable draft pick

The Buccaneers committed a cardinal sin by drafting a special teamer in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The results were not impressive. Much like everything else in the preseason, overreacting to the very first game is silly. The Buccaneers were looking for growth above all other things, and that happened, so there is no reason to call for heads to roll or to start on Hall of Fame busts yet.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Roob's observations: Hurts excels, a rookie impresses, more

Get in, make a bunch of plays, then get out. The starting offense only played seven plays, and the first defense only played five in the Eagles’ preseason opener against the Jets Friday night at the Linc. But you couldn’t ask for more from either unit. The Eagles’...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

‘If we’re making the right decisions’: Mike Vrabel puts Malik Willis on notice after Titans’ preseason debut

The Tennesee Titans and Mike Vrabel got a first look at rookie quarterback Malik Willis. He put up a solid performance in his preseason debut against the Baltimore Ravens. Willis had a few highlight plays, including a scramble for a touchdown (Tennessee’s only touchdown on the day) and a side-arm completion in the Titans’ loss. The former Liberty University standout ended the day with six of his 11 passes completed for 107 passing yards and 38 rushing yards.
NFL
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy