ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens top Titans 23-10 for 21st straight preseason win

By NOAH TRISTER
960 The Ref
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33RROq_0hEGjxci00
Titans Ravens Football Baltimore Ravens place kicker Justin Tucker (9), with Jordan Stout holding, kicks a field goal against the Tennessee Titans during the second half of a preseason NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton) (Gail Burton)

BALTIMORE — (AP) — Tyler Huntley went 16 of 18 for 110 yards and a touchdown in the first half, and the Baltimore Ravens extended their record streak of preseason victories to 21 with a 23-10 win over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night.

Rookie quarterback Malik Willis ran for a touchdown for the Titans, but Huntley put Baltimore ahead to stay with a 14-yard scoring strike to Shemar Bridges in the final minute of the second quarter.

Bridges, an undrafted rookie out of Fort Valley State, had four catches for 62 yards.

“I like Shemar,” Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. “He's a big, physical guy. He goes up and gets the ball, he posts a lot of good speeds in practice, he plays hard on special teams in practice.”

Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry were among the standouts who didn't play Thursday. Huntley was Jackson's top backup last season and made four starts. He was sharp in this preseason opener, although his completions were mostly short ones.

“Tyler played great. His numbers were off the charts,” Harbaugh said. “He really ran the offense well. Timing was really good in the passing game. I thought the o-line looked pretty good.”

Willis, a third-round draft pick from Liberty, started the game for the Titans with Ryan Tannehill held out. Willis scored on a nifty 7-yard run in the second quarter, spinning back toward the Tennessee sideline and then slipping past a couple Baltimore defenders near the goal line.

Willis went 6 of 11 for 107 yards and ran for 38 yards on five carries.

“He needs to try to throw the ball when guys are open, be more decisive," coach Mike Vrabel said. “Wanted to get him out there and wanted to see how he responded. He did OK.”

Safety Kyle Hamilton, a first-round pick this year by the Ravens, recovered a fumble by Julius Chestnut at the Tennessee 22. Baltimore converted that short field, taking a 7-0 lead on a 4-yard touchdown run by Mike Davis.

The Titans led 10-7 before Huntley guided a 10-play, 58-yard touchdown drive near the end of the half. Then Justin Tucker added three field goals in the second half.

Logan Woodside took over at quarterback for Tennessee in the third quarter and was intercepted twice, including one underthrown pass that Daryl Worley picked off at the Baltimore 2.

Anthony Brown relieved Huntley and went 10 of 15 for 117 yards for the Ravens. Brett Hundley also played a bit toward the end.

Baltimore hasn't lost a preseason game since Atlanta beat the Ravens 20-19 on Sept. 3, 2015.

INJURIES

Baltimore WR Tylan Wallace and Tennessee CB Chris Jackson left with knee injuries.

NEWCOMERS SHINE

The Ravens drafted Jordan Stout to replace longtime punter Sam Koch. Stout averaged 47.8 yards on four punts Thursday.

Tight end Isaiah Likely, another Baltimore rookie, had four catches for 44 yards, although he also had a couple holding penalties.

“I probably had a jitter or two pregame, because you look around, and the stadium fits around 70,000?" Likely said. “You've just got to look around and really smile, get a jitter out, and then you got to realize it's football.”

MID-DRIVE CHANGE

The Titans replaced Willis with Woodside in the middle of Tennessee's first offensive drive of the second half — immediately after Willis gained 17 yards on a scramble.

“I wanted Malik to throw the ball," Vrabel said. "And he wasn't.”

IN MEMORY

The crowd in Baltimore observed a moment of silence before the game in honor of linebacker Jaylon Ferguson and former defensive lineman Tony Siragusa, both of whom died in June.

UP NEXT

Titans: Host Tampa Bay on Aug. 20.

Ravens: At Arizona on Aug. 21.

___

Follow Noah Trister at www.Twitter.com/noahtrister

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
960 The Ref

Raiders move to 2-0 in preseason with 26-20 win over Vikings

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — One of the biggest questions facing Las Vegas Raiders first-year coach Josh McDaniels was where he would find the right pieces for his offensive line. McDaniels may not have all the answers after a 26-20 preseason win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, but he's pleased with what he's seen in two preseason games.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
960 The Ref

Browns backup QB Brissett moves into Watson's starting spot

CLEVELAND — (AP) — Jacoby Brissett has jumped ahead of Deshaun Watson on Cleveland's depth chart. Maybe for a while. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Brissett will take the majority of snaps with Cleveland's first-team offense starting Sunday, a move necessitated by Watson's pending suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy for sexual misconduct allegations.
CLEVELAND, OH
960 The Ref

Lance's deep TD pass leads 49ers to 28-21 win vs. Packers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — (AP) — Trey Lance flashed his big arm in a brief preseason stint for San Francisco with a 76-yard touchdown pass to speedy rookie Danny Gray that helped the 49ers beat the Green Bay Packers 28-21 on Friday night. Lance played just two series...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Nashville, TN
Football
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
Baltimore, MD
Football
State
Arizona State
Local
Maryland Sports
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Maryland Football
Nashville, TN
Sports
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
960 The Ref

Mahomes has TD, safety Reid kicks PAT, Chiefs lose to Bears

CHICAGO — (AP) — Patrick Mahomes sure looked like he was ready to go. The one-time MVP, Super Bowl champion and four-time Pro Bowler made it look easy in his short time on the field. Mahomes threw for 60 yards and a touchdown on Kansas City's first possession,...
CHICAGO, IL
BlueDevilCountry

Five-star reclass candidate might visit Blue Devils

Of the top three recruits on the 247Sports 2024 Composite, Cardinal Hayes (N.Y.) shooting guard Ian Jackson, at No. 2, is the only one who hasn't reported a Duke basketball offer. That pair with Blue Devil offers in tow is No. 1 Naas Cunningham and No. 3 Tre Johnson. Meanwhile, signs say Jackson ...
DURHAM, NC
960 The Ref

G5 teams could have fewer chances vs. P5 after realignment

Cincinnati set itself up to become the first Group of Five team to make the College Football Playoff by winning at Notre Dame. While the Bearcats fulfilled their playoff aspirations last year — they had to win every regular-season game to even be in consideration for the four-team CFP — the games most G5 and Football Championship Subdivision schools play against the Power Five teams are about the paycheck they get to help finance their programs.
CINCINNATI, OH
960 The Ref

Watson apologizes, then struggles in Browns preseason debut

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (AP) — Deshaun Watson apologized before his preseason debut with the Cleveland Browns and then got an earful from opposing fans. Watson apologized Friday "to all the women I have impacted" after being accused by two dozen women of sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Siragusa
960 The Ref

Jets QB Zach Wilson having knee surgery Tuesday in LA

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — (AP) — New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson will have arthroscopic surgery on his injured right knee Tuesday in Los Angeles. Wilson suffered a bone bruise and torn meniscus during the Jets' second offensive series Friday night in their preseason opener at Philadelphia. The...
NFL
960 The Ref

Browns' Watson apologizes 'to all the women I have impacted'

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson apologized Friday “to all the women I have impacted" after being accused by two dozen women of sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions. Watson, who is facing a potential year-long NFL suspension, spoke before Cleveland's exhibition opener in Jacksonville — his first game since...
CLEVELAND, OH
960 The Ref

Sylvia Fowles' career ends with 4K rebounds; Sun top Lynx

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — (AP) — Alyssa Thomas scored 16 points and her key bucket and rebound helped Connecticut hold off Minnesota 90-83 on Sunday in the final WNBA game for Lynx and league legend Sylvia Fowles. Fowles, the 2017 league MVP and four-time defensive player of the year,...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy