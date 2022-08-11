Read full article on original website
Apple lays off 100 recruiters as it reins in hiring and spending - becoming the latest tech giant to brace for economic slowdown by slashing costs
Apple has laid off many of its contract-based recruiters after warning that it would slow hiring and rein in spending, according to a new report. In the past week, Apple let go about 100 contractors responsible for vetting and hiring new employees, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg on Monday.
Miami to London in half the time? American Airlines agrees to purchase supersonic planes
American Airlines has agreed to purchase up to 20 supersonic jets that could travel faster than current commercial jets – but are not yet in the air.
