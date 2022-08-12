Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTVQ
Lexington Police investigate 2nd Saturday night shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are investigating a 2nd shooting that happened on Saturday night. On August 13, 2022, at 10:42 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Scottsdale Circle for shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man...
foxlexington.com
19-year-old shot, killed in Lexington; investigation underway
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Saturday. At around 8 p.m., police responded to reports of a shooting at the 1300 block of Centre Parkway. Upon arriving at the scene, 19-year-old Demetrius Shelton was located with a gunshot wound....
WKYT 27
Police investigate Scottsdale Circle shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are currently investigating a shooting on Scottsdale Circle. Officers were dispatched at around 10:45 pm on Saturday night. They responded to a report of between five and six shots fired at 429 Scottsdale Circle. When police arrived, they found a male victim suffering from...
WKYT 27
Police investigate late-night hit-and-run downtown
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a crash in downtown Lexington that sent one man to the hospital. The crash happened at the intersection of North Broadway and West Second Street at around 11:00 Saturday night. Police say that a man riding a bike was struck by a car,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxlexington.com
1 man shot in Lexington, injury not life-threatening
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police responded to shots fired on Saturday. At around 10:42 p.m., officials told FOX 56 that they found an adult male suffering from what they have been told is a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. There are currently no suspects as this incident remains under...
WTVQ
Lexington Police on scene of shooting on Centre Parkway
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – On Saturday around 8:00 p.m., Lexington police officers responded to the 1300 block of Centre Parkway for a report of a person shot. Police say the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. A man who was shot was taken to the hospital. Police say...
WKYT 27
Lexington Police search for suspect in homicide
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a homicide that happened Saturday night. LPD says that they responded to the shooting around 8 p.m. along the 1300 block of Centre Parkway. Police say that the suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. The victim, 19-year-old Demetrius A. Shelton Jr.,...
foxlexington.com
Lexington man, woman killed in accidental collision
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – An 87-year-old woman and an 86-year-old man were killed in an accidental collision near Harrodsburg Road on Sunday. Evelyn and David Powers, both of Lexington, were killed at Dogwood Trace Boulevard after sustaining multiple blunt force trauma injuries. The two were declared dead at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxlexington.com
Suspect arrested after downtown Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A suspect is in custody after a Friday afternoon shooting on Short Street in Lexington. Lexington police said at around 2:40 p.m. they received a call claiming an occupant of a white Chrysler 300 fired multiple shots causing property damage to a vehicle. Police...
WTVQ
Man arrested in Friday morning stabbing on Jenkins Alley
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Lexington police have arrested a man accused of stabbing another man Friday morning. Officers were called to Jenkins Alley at 9:22 a.m. for a report of a possible stabbing. Once on scene, police say a man was found with non-life-threatening injuries, who was able to describe his attacker.
WKYT 27
Man hurt in shooting that led to large police presence in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A shooting led to a large police presence Thursday night in Lexington. The scene was near Liberty Road and Star Shoot Parkway. Part of Star Shoot was shut down while police were on scene. Police say a man was found shot on Nickwood Trail. Crews rushed...
WKYT 27
Two killed in Lexington crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A fatal crash was reported around 1:30 along Harrodsburg Road and Dogwood Trace Boulevard in Lexington. It happened near the intersection of Overlake Boulevard. The intersection was closed for several hours while Lexington Police investigated the crash. Police tell WKYT the crash was between an SUV...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxlexington.com
Homes damaged, 1 injured in overnight Lexington shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – One person was injured in the reported shooting on Nickwood Trail. The Lexington Police Department was dispatched to the area around 9 p.m. There, they said they found multiple homes and vehicles shot, and one person shot. Police said the victim was taken to...
WTVQ
Lexington store vandalized early Tuesday morning; owner chases 3 off
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Three people broke into Cold Collection Vintage early Tuesday morning, and now Lexington police are asking the public for help with information on the incident. Trey Lewis, the store’s co-owner, says three people, who he describes as kids, broke into the store around 3 a.m....
k105.com
Pulaski Co. woman charged with murder after deadly DUI crash
A Pulaski County woman is facing a murder charge following a deadly DUI crash. On Wednesday afternoon, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office responded to North Highway 27 in Eubank after a northbound 48-year-old Crystal R. Crank, of Eubank, crossed the center line in a 2007 Toyota Camry and struck a southbound 2008 Totoya Yaris head-on, according to the sheriff’s office.
foxlexington.com
3 arrested in Lexington main street shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Two more people connected to a July shooting on Main Street in Lexington were arrested Thursday. In the early hours of July 31, Lexington police responded to reports of gunfire near the 100 block of Main Street. A news release from the Lexington Police...
foxlexington.com
Vacant residential building catches fire in Lexington
Smoke was said to be seen from many directions in the North Limestone area. At around 2 p.m. fire crews were dispatched to the 1300 block of Limestone. FOX 56 was told that crews were on the scene in under four minutes. The building was fortunately determined to be vacant.
WKYT 27
Truck running red light causes crash into Lexington barbershop
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say a truck running a red light caused a crash that damaged a Lexington barbershop Friday morning. It happened around 6:15 a.m. Officers say a woman in a pickup truck ran a light on West Third Street and hit another car, pushing it into Fades Barbershop’s front window.
foxlexington.com
Tips to Crime Stoppers leads to 4 major arrests in 72 hours
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – It has been a busy week for Bluegrass Crime Stoppers. Since Sunday, the organization has had a hand in the arrests of four dangerous criminals, all thanks to anonymous calls to the tip line. Trust in the tip line has never been higher. All...
Police find stolen Knox County vehicle, arrest suspect
Kentucky State Police are investigating a stolen vehicle in Knox County.
Comments / 0