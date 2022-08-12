ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
BET

R. Kelly Is Not Father Of Joycelyn Savage’s Unborn Baby, Lawyer Says

Joycelyn Savage recently dropped a bombshell, claiming in her upcoming memoir that she’s pregnant with R. Kelly’s child. That assertion is being disputed by Kelly’s legal team. According to TMZ, the singer’s attorney, Jennifer Bonjean, said Savage “is certainly not pregnant with R. Kelly’s child,” adding that her book is not a tell-all memoir and that “people are just insane.”
The Independent

Josh Peck says sobriety is still ‘the bedrock of my life’ 14 years after entering rehab

Josh Peck has said that sobriety is the thing that still keeps him “anchored” in his day-to-day life.The Drake and Josh star struggled with drug and alcohol addiction after leaving the Nickelodeon kids show in the mid-Noughties and losing a large amount of weight.He entered rehab in 2008 and has been sober since.In a new interview with Page Six, Peck said that he found “structure” through sobriety.ââ“I’m lucky to have found recovery through a 12-steps program almost 14 years ago and it’s something that I still do regularly to this day,” he said.“It gives me a lot of structure...
