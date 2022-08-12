ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport Beach, CA

The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, 'Another World' Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
HollywoodLife

Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez Hold Hands On Date Night In Santa Monica: Photos

Jeff Bezos, 58, and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez, 52, were spotted holding hands on a dinner date! The couple stepped out for a meal at famed celebrity hot spot (and known to be one of Rihanna’s favorite spots) Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica on Thursday, Aug. 11. They twinned in neutrals as they exited the Italian establishment, both rocking wire frame sunglasses. Lauren looked stunning, as she sported beige Gianvito Rossi heels and a floral skin-tight dress.
US News and World Report

The 22 Best Restaurants in Palm Springs, California

Whether you're in the mood for a romantic dinner out, a decadent brunch with friends, or a farm-to-table lunch to fuel you in between shopping and hiking, Palm Springs' dining scene has got you covered. U.S. News editors researched dozens of review sites, including restaurant, dining and travel industry review sites, to come up with this selection of the best eateries in Palm Springs.
Us Weekly

RHONJ's Melissa and Joe Gorga Skipped Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas' Wedding Due to Cheating Rumors: Teresa 'Played a Part'

The drama continues. Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga missed out on Teresa Giudice’s wedding to Luis Ruelas due to cheating allegations, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. According to the insider, Margaret Joseph’s longtime frenemy Laura Jensen stirred the pot of camera during the filming of RHONJ season 13 by sharing “a […]
Robb Report

One of Palm Springs' Best Restaurants Just Opened an Outpost in LA

Chef Michael Beckman’s Workshop Kitchen & Bar has been a hit in Palm Springs since it opened a decade ago. Now he’s bringing an outpost of the French-inspired restaurant to his hometown of Los Angeles. The new spot, which opened Friday in LA’s Fairfax District, is serving up two different tasting menus, with a number of supplemental courses and “for the table” dishes. The first five-course tasting option ($90) features fish and beef dishes such as halibut with sauce bouillabaisse, morels, pickled Fresno and tom kha foam, as well as hanger steak with artichokes, beurre rouge and herb salad. The second...
OK! Magazine

Ben Affleck 'Freaked Out' Over Paparazzi During Parisian Honeymoon With Jennifer Lopez: 'This Was A Whole New Level,' Source

Though Bennifer should be used to the media frenzy they cause everywhere they go, it seems everything was taken to new heights during their Parisian honeymoon. Ben Affleck struggled to handle the flashing lights following him and new wife Jennifer Lopez around Paris while they tried to enjoy their honeymoon following their surprise nuptials in Las Vegas last month.“Ben was a little freaked out in Paris,” said a source of the A-lister, who struggled to handle the paparazzi surrounding his first romance with JLo back in the 2000s. Dubbing the situation "an almost Princess-Diana level," the insider added, "This was...
Vivid Snacks

LA foodie events you shouldn't miss

Food is an art form in Los Angeles. There are so many amazing places to dine out and enjoy wonderful food options, but sometimes there are more events than we can get our hands on. These events span a wide variety of cuisines and offerings, whether it be dining out or hosting your foodie event.
Glamour

Millie Bobby Brown Just Chopped Her Waist-Length Hair Into a Sharp Bob

Millie Bobby Brown just debuted her new Millie Bobby bob. On August 10, the Stranger Things star attended an event in New York City wearing a strappy Louis Vuitton LBD with a bold red lip. Everything about the look screamed classic elegance, including her grown-out vanilla almond blonde hair, which no longer reaches her waist and has been cut into a sleek bob that hits just below her chin.
