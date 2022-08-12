Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago has been hailed as one of the most haunted cities in the world and you can see many of the city's ghostly sites. St. Michael's Church in Old Town Chicago said to be hauntedkmaschke/flickr.
Small Cheval Brings Its Famous Burgers, Beer, And Shakes To A New Hyde Park Location
A locally loved hamburger chain Small Cheval is opening a brand new spin-off of its popular West Loop Diner. Located on 53rd Street, the Hyde Park location brings diners a simply stripped-back menu complete with delicious cocktails and a beautiful outdoor patio to enjoy. The new location, located at 1307 E. 53rd St. sells hamburgers, cheeseburgers, fries, and milkshakes along with plant-based burgers, draft beer, wine, and a fun selection of cocktails. Condiments are by Sir Kensington’s and made with all-natural ingredients! A big draw to the new restaurant has to be its spacious dog-friendly outdoor patio and cozy indoor seating that’s stationed alongside the neighboring Nichols Park. The restaurant chain has additional locations in Gold Coast, Old Town, Riverside, and Wicker Park as well.
Chicago pools, beaches switching to fall schedule
CHICAGO (CBS) -- It seems like just days ago, we were talking about lifeguard shortages ahead of public pools opening for the summer. Now, Chicago is transitioning to its fall programming schedule.Starting this weekend, through Aug. 21, pools will begin closing on a staggered schedule.Indoor pools will re-open for the fall on Sept. 6.As for the city's 21 beaches, they will be open through Labor Day.
Celebrate Greek Culture With Delicious Food And Live Music At The Free Taste Of Greektown Festival This Month
Hosted by Greektown Chicago, and presented by the Greektown Chamber of Commerce, the annual event returns for its 32nd year, bringing authentic food and drinks, live music, dancing, a gyro-eating contest, and so much more. Known to all as the city’s largest celebration of Hellenic cuisine and culture, the weekend event brings crowds together along Halstead Street for a celebration of acclaimed Greek food, live music, dancing, and local vendors. The festival is proud to host several acclaimed Greek restaurants in the area like 9 Muses Bar & Grill, Artopolis Bakery, Cafe and Agora, Athena Restaurant, Mr. Greek Gyros, and Spectrum Bar...
This TikTok Viral Cannabis Bakery Offers Delicious THC Infused Pastries and Coffee
Introducing Chicago’s original cannabis-infused bakery and coffee shop in Wicker Park: Wake-N-Bakery, which is located on Division St, has gone viral on TikTok thanks to its delicious treats, large drink menu, and oh yeah, the fact that it’s infused with THC or CBD. The popular cannabis bakery is a 21+ shop and offers a bevy of fun treats, coffees, and lemonades, too. Recreational consumption, possession, and sales of cannabis products, which first became legal in the State of Illinois in January 2020. Since then, the TikTok famous bakery has become more popular than ever. Wake-N-Bakery has a large menu that includes bakery items like cinnamon coffee cake, s’mores bars, and chocolate chip cookies. There are tinctures, CBD dog treats, and so much more available as well.
See An Exciting First Look At The TEDxChicago 2022 Lineup
TEDxTalks is coming to Chicago. The series, which has risen in popularity over the years, focuses on highlighting industry leaders, authors, and emerging ideas by showcasing thought-provoking presentations. The unique platform will be held on September 10th at Harris Theater for Music and Dance, offering audience members a chance to engage in a series of one-of-a-kind unique shows, where every element tells Chicago’s expansive story. TED was first started by Richard Saul Wurman, who co-founded it with Harry Marks in February 1984 as an informative conference. Since then, it has been held annually since 1990, moving into a viral YouTube series, and bringing information to the masses.
